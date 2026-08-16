The state of Arkansas passed a bill last year that requires all schools to install audio recorders in locker and dressing rooms in a bid to allegedly stop bullying. The bill, known as Eli’s Law, was signed in May 2025 by Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, and takes effect by 2027-2028.

The description of the bill states:

“An act to create Eli’s Law; To require each public school to install an audio recording device in each locker room and dressing room on the public school campus; and for other purposes.”

The bill, however, does not accurately explain what “for other purposes” means.

Dr. Stewart Pratt, the Superintendent of Schools for the Harrison School District, told KY3 last year in a comment:

“Parents throughout the United States and in Arkansas worried about bullying and in unsupervised areas, and House Bill 1866, or now Act 908, is addressing that. “We got a little bit of buffer time; we appreciate the legislatures doing that, because getting the equipment in and making sure that it’s set up and tweaked the right way. Harrison will probably have theirs done a little bit earlier than that; we won’t wait until the 11th hour. “I think it is just another tool, I don’t think it is the tool, it is not the end-all be-all, when it comes to our coaching staff, our teachers, to communicate with our students about what is the right way to build relationships with one another. It gives us another tool to reinforce and strengthen the learning that is going on with our young students and how to treat each other in a respectful way. “There is also protection for coaches, to verify that there are the things I did say, or if someone is abusive, which we don’t ever want, we have ethical people that are educators, and if someone does step out of line, yeah, it could be used against them.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

An angry mom complains that her children are getting bullied, and so the answer is for an entire state legislature to pass a bill that strips away the privacy of minors, boys and girls, in the locker and dressing rooms — where all kinds of things are said — and have some creeps listen to those recordings to determine if there was bullying. Can’t make it up.

Remember those dystopian comments Oracle founder Larry Ellison made a couple years back about having AI everywhere, including the bathrooms, so everyone would be on their “best behavior?”

That’s the world we live in now, all because some mommy whined enough, and the cucks in government immediately said, ‘Let’s end bullying by taking away privacy.’ So now all these poor kids will be further whipped into compliance and obedience, forced to say hardly anything lest they trigger the sensors for committing a microaggression, and lest they then get dragged off to the nurse’s office and get sedated for acting disorderly.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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