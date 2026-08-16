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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7hEdited

How sick they are! And of course, "it's for the chilren". Isn't the march to tyranny ALWAYS about convenience or safety??

IF at all possible, homeschool your children.

QUIT farming them out to these creatures!!!!

If we're all gonna be spied on by these peeping toms, at least keep them home in the care and safety of YOUR watchful eye. NOT THEIR'S!

Shame on you Arkansas!

Thank you Jacob💐

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nobody's avatar
nobody
7h

This is State based child abuse. It takes both positive, and negative interactions for children to aquire life skills, if you take out one of the interactions you will wind up with a bunch of Karen's who will never attain adulthood.

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