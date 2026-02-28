The specter of imminent war with Iran has risen again. The U.S. State Department said in a statement: “Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” hinting that attacks may occur very soon. The American government is evacuating “non-emergency” personnel from the Israeli embassy and their family members, claiming “safety risks.”

It appears the U.S. is ready to engage and more forces have entered the region.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, was reportedly deterred from its destination after the ship’s toilets were flooded and servicemen were wading in their own excrement.

There is an alleged rumor circulating suggesting that some of the Navy shipmen aboard essentially committed mutiny in an attempt to clog the plumbing by shoving the toilets full of laundry. For what it’s worth, Rtr. Col. Douglas MacGregor told Redacted that his “sources” say this is true (you can make your own conclusions if you think this is believable).

Apparently, the U.S. is preparing to deploy the Department of War’s first-ever drone kamikaze unit, Bloomberg first reported.

President Donald Trump and cabinet officials this week have begun to repeat a narrative that Iran is working to shoot intercontinental ballistic missiles at the U.S. Trump said this during his State of the Union address:

“They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

He also said that he wants to make a deal but has not heard those “secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon.’” Trump claimed that his “preference” is “to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon.”

However, his latest statements contradict the prior narrative he and his administration pushed last year, claiming that the U.S. destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“We wiped it out and they want to start all over again. And they’re at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions.”

Today, it appears that negotiations (inevitably) failed, as Trump has signaled that attacks are incoming.

Trump said today: “We have a big decision to make that’s not easy. I’d rather do it the peaceful way, but I want to tell you that these are very dangerous and difficult people.”

Moreover, he said that he doesn’t want war but the military is needed to force regime change.

VP JD Vance also said that he does not anticipate a prolonged war with Iran (which means it most likely will drag on). "The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight - there is no chance that will happen," he told The Washington Post.

Of course, this story has been told before.

When asked why the U.S. had to attack Iran after its nuclear program was first reported to be destroyed, Vance struggled to provide a sufficient answer.

Anticipating an attack, Iran, according to Middle East Eye, “is loading almost three times the amount of oil it normally does onto tankers in the Persian Gulf in a sign it is anticipating a US attack that could prevent its oil from hitting the market.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Is this the weekend things kick-off? Guess we’ll find out.

Supposedly in the final hours some sort of nuclear agreement has been reached, but who actually believes that at this point?

Sitting next to other rabbis, Mike Huckabee and the rabbis are “excited” that the U.S. is about ready to go to war with Iran.

Yes, how exciting to watch the goy kill each other.

Of course, all of these recent talking points by Trump and Vance are the script Netanyahu told them to read. Netanyahu has been running his mouth for THIRTY YEARS that Iran is weeks away from a nuclear missile. And Trump used to mock Obama for saying he would not get us involved with Iran. Well, looks like it will be Drumpf instead.

It is also worth noting that with the U.S. dealing with Iran, Israel could use this to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza; that is still something they need taken care of to be meet their objectives.

Again, if Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz then oil prices will rise dramatically and supply chains will be disrupted.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

