I haven’t given this story much of my time because I, frankly, knew nothing would come out of it: like clockwork nothing came to pass, again, per usual.

But apparently people are surprised by this and those supporting MAGA are feeling gypped? Seriously? You (some of you) thought the government was going to self-police and snitch on itself? No wonder this country continues to get worse by the second: people will quite literally fall for anything - and I mean anything!

Last week, we got this clown show of conservative and alternative media influencers who are clearly in ‘the club’ who emerged with cheap grade-school book report Dollar Tree binders containing a whole lot of fluff from what I understand of the story (because, again, I haven’t wasted much time on this). Apparently, some MAGA supporters thought people were about to be exposed and subsequently arrested.

But in the latest no-surprise, it was a nothingburger.

But apparently that’s what government does now: give important and damning documents in cheap binders to two-bit influencers who are so totally not gatekeepers (sarcasm).

Well, now it just came out from Attorney General Pam Bondi that the next wave of files released will be redacted. (Let me see your shocked face).

PJ Media reports:

Now, the plot thickens. In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Bondi claimed that she is going to redact some of the “truckload” of files she finally got shipped in from the SDNY on “national security” grounds, with no elaboration on what that might mean.

Via Gizmodo (emphasis added):

Bondi has explained that the documents that will be released may still be partially redacted. Bondi went on Fox News recently and said that aspects of the thousands of newly discovered documents may still be shielded from public scrutiny. “We’re gonna go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein,” Bondi said, implying that the identities of victims would remain secret. “Is that the only thing that will be redacted?” asked Hannity. “National security?” the host tried a little later. “National security, some grand jury information—which is always going to be confidential. But we’ll see. Let’s look through them as fast as we can, get it out to the American people—because the American people have a right to know. Not only on that, but on Kennedy, on Martin Luther King.”

So there you have it: all the sacrilegious statists who worship big government are left disappointed again. Will they heighten their discernment and stop trusting man to save them? Nope, they never do.

People might say I am being harsh, and that is true.

Coming into 2025, my cup runneth dry for sympathy for people who keep believing that peace and prosperity are coming, and they are going to be delivered and saved - salvation from what, I’m not sure, but whatever it is they are trusting Big Brother, Big Daddy Government and the Nanny State for protection.

You either get it or you don’t. That’s my motto for this year. You either get it or you don’t; and I am not about to waste time fretting about people who still don’t get it, unless they are genuinely willing to listen and take some correction. Otherwise, you either get it or you don’t. Got it?

Jeremiah 5:3 O LORD, are not thine eyes upon the truth? thou hast stricken them, but they have not grieved; thou hast consumed them, but they have refused to receive correction: they have made their faces harder than a rock; they have refused to return. [4] Therefore I said, Surely these are poor; they are foolish: for they know not the way of the LORD, nor the judgment of their God.

