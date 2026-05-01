Australia is now banning the sale and distribution of a certain food and ingredient: moringa (Moringa oleifera), a fast and easy to grow, tall, tropical leafy plant that is chock full of nutritional and health benefits, shares some similarities to Matcha, and has been used extensively in Ayurveda medicine for millennia.

Due to its myriad of benefits, it has been dubbed by some as the “miracle plant.”

It is particularly known for fighting inflammation, treating cancer, low energy, headaches, ulcers, high blood pressure, infections, low libido and more; along with its high concentration of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and phytochemicals.

In April, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry issued a statement saying it rejects moringa as a novel food.

They say the purpose is “to advise that Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has rejected an application to permit Moringa oleifera as a novel food. This decision means: Moringa oleifera is not permitted as food or as a food ingredient, for retail sale; Imports referred to the Imported Food Inspection Scheme will be failed at the border.”

The reason, they claim, is because “FSANZ’s assessment identified a potential safety concern and concluded there was not enough reliable data to complete the safety assessment.”

This affects “fresh and dried, immature (green) seed pods and seed oil.”

The statement adds:

Incomplete or inconclusive safety data means the risk cannot be adequately assessed and the safety of Moringa oleifera as a food cannot be confirmed. The decision by FSANZ reinforces that robust, high-quality scientific evidence is required when seeking approval for novel foods. If a novel food is not listed in Schedule 25 – section 2 of the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code, imports will be failed. Importers will be directed to destroy or export the food at their own expense.

Supplement companies in Australia and abroad have recently commented on this policy shift.

Forest Super Foods, one company that manufactures and distributes moringa supplements in a capsule, said in a blog post: “Whilst we do not agree with the decision, we must abide by it and thus we are no longer offering Moringa Powder for sale, however our Moringa Capsules are still available for sale as they are a TGA listed complementary medicine and thus are not regulated by FSANZ.”

Moringa Products, an Australian-based supplement brand, rebuked the ruling. Owner and farmer Joel Molloy wrote:

“So overnight, without warning, I am told (and not even by the department making the calls) that I can’t do what I have been doing for 9.5 years anymore. Pretty rude, not even a candlelight dinner before I got screwed. “But what else would you expect from government departments? After all, it’s been their job to make life for business difficult at the best of times. I just never saw this one coming. It would not have hit so hard if there was a notice period or something similar so we could at least wind down.” “It’s Murphy’s Law. Things were going well, so naturally something had to come along and ruin it. I am quite convinced I am the walking embodiment of Murphy’s Law.” “Well Australia and East Australia (New Zealand) get to join Brazil in being the only countries in the world to ban Moringa for human consumption.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ezekiel 47:12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on that side, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit according to his months, because their waters they issued out of the sanctuary: and the fruit thereof shall be for meat, and the leaf thereof for medicine.

No, no, this can’t be, says the evil government of Australia. ‘Thou shalt not cure thyself: thou mayest only go broke on pharmaceuticals that do not cure but make you sicker, and thus more mammon for us whitecoated sorcerers.’

Mark 5:26 And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

Well, now we know just how effective moringa is: why else would they do this? Add moringa to your supplement cabinet.

To demonstrate to you the evil hypocrisy of Australia, I reported back in 2021 how the provincial authorities in Western Australia had authorized the use of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines under the classification of a “poison.”

The order is literally called “Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force] (No.2) 2021.”

Poisonous vaccines — by their own definition (!) — are “safe and effective,” but there is not sufficient scientific evidence to allow Moringa to be grown! Evil people, ladies and gentlemen, evil people.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! [21] Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!

Same thing happened with N-acetylcysteine (NAC) for a bit on Amazon during the rollout of the death shots. Makes you wonder if NAC counteracts the effects of the shots?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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