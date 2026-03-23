The following report was first published on November 27th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

A new Bible translation has hit the market, and with the help of artificial intelligence, the authors of this latest project have created a new translation that transforms the text of the King James Bible (KJB) to sound like how a pirate would speak.

Released earlier this year for $29.92, the “Pirate Bible” contains both Old and New Testaments translated into pirate speak, totaling 729 pages.

On the website’s ‘about’ page, the anonymous authors and publishers behind the project explain how the text was created, boasting that this is the first ever translation completed using 100% artificial intelligence.

For those wondering what this project is or why it exists, we at The Pirate Bible team thought we would share a few thoughts on the subject. The Pirate Bible is a translation of the King James Version of the Bible into pirate vernacular. The entire Bible was translated including Old and New Testaments (we have chosen not to include the apocrypha). The translation was completed entirely using Artificial Intelligence and a fine-tuned algorithm. We worked hard to find a formula that produced true, pirate-like speech while still trying to preserve the meaning of the original text. In order to achieve that goal, we, at times, needed to adjust our algorithm and re-run verses through the translator but at no time did we interpolate our own words into the result or remove things we deemed unnecessary. While this certainly produced errors of its own, it was not affected by the biases of a small group of men or women and allows us to say that this is the first translation of the Bible done 100% by Artificial Intelligence.

The website provides several samplings of verses compared to the King James versus the Pirate Bible, which includes:

Matthew 6:3 (KJV): “But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth:”

Matthew 6:3 (Pirate Bible): “But when ye scuttle booty, let not yer port hand know what yer starboard hand be doin’”

Genesis 1:2 (KJV): “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.”

Genesis 1:2 (Pirate Bible): “The land was a mess, nary a speck of shape, ‘n all was shrouded in dark over the deep abyss. But then the spirit of ol’ God sailed across the waters.”

Galatians 5:18-21 (KJV): “[18] But if ye be led of the Spirit, ye are not under the law. [19] Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, [20] Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, [21] Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

Galatians 5:18-21 (Pirate Bible): “[18] But if ye be led by the wind, ye ain’t subject to the Code. [19] Ayy, the scurvy deeds of the scallywag be plain to see: adultery, fornicatin’, uncleanliness, and lecherousness. [20] Mutiny, voodoo, avast hatred, arguin’, lookin’ fer a fight, bombs burstin’ with rage, scallywags at each other’s throats, blasphemous thinkin’, and mutinous notions! [21] Arrr, envyin’s an’ murders, guzzlin’ grog an’ revelries, o’ th’ likes o’ that, I be tellin’ ye afore, as I said afore t’ those what do such, that they won’t inherit th’ kingdom o’ God.”

Furthermore, the creators of this Pirate Bible explain their purpose for creating this exotic translation:

“As students of the Bible and devout followers of Jesus Christ ourselves, we debated often about the ramifications of such a book and how this translation would be received among our Christian friends. “In the end, we believe that getting people to engage with the Word of God in a new way is a good thing and perhaps a path to begin to answer Christ’s call to “Come unto me” (Matt. 11:28). As we have read the book, we have found the results to be satisfyingly accurate and capable of providing novel, if not humorous insights. “With that said, the text is not always perfect and students of the Bible should be willing to discern and scrutinize. For a serious study of the Bible, we recommend all to refer to the original text in their native language and have provided a way for you to obtain a free copy of the King James Version of the Bible by going to the link below.”

It would appear that whoever is in charge of this project are Mormon and members of the Latter Day Saints, per a review someone left.

“A pure AI translation of the Bible into Pirate. Believe it or not, this was done by people whose desire is to promote the Bible, and I do believe God has a sense of humor. If you check the box, though, for a “free” Bible, what they do is enter your contact on an LDS website that you are interested in a contact. So if you’re not interested in a contact, don’t check that box.”

A number of reviews spoke glowingly of the Pirate Bible.

One customer wrote, “Honestly, I’m going to be buying a few more of these. Such a good gift! Its so funny to find your favorite verses and read them as a pirate. We had a great time just going through and reading random scriptures we would find. The quality is better than I thought it would be as well. A big, fun, piratey book.”

Another review posted today says, “This is the absolute best book I’ve ever bought, ever.”

Another reviewer wrote: “Reading the comparison out loud to my kids….. they’ve only experienced the NIV and couldn’t tell which version was the pirate translation….. sigh….”

But not everyone is into this bible. One reviewer said, “Don’t buy this it’s blasphemy against Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.”

Someone else pointed out that the AI had messed-up the order of some of the chapters. “You AI has messed up the order of the chapters…ex. Lev 23 is Lev 25. This will make it very difficult to compare against KJV…,” the commentor explained.

But overall the comments were positive.

“I’m a follower of Christ who takes my faith seriously and I LOVE THIS. Honestly, I wouldn’t listen to anyone saying this is blasphemy because it’s not. It’s not a Bible to take seriously or take to church. It’s to have for fun. Yes the entire Bible is in there and written in pirate language, but it’s for Bible enthusiasts who want to have something random and funny that’s about Jesus. “It’s not made to make fun of the Bible. It’s made for those who want something fun and different. It’s like buying a fun Jesus shirt but even better. My recommendation is BUY THIS. It’s hilarious and gets to go on my bookshelf with all my other Bibles. I’m so glad I got this! Get one!”

Earlier this summer, roughly around the time this new “bible” was published, Yuval Noah Harari, a top speaker and advisor at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and professor at Hebrew University in Israel, drew ire when he insinuated that AI could and perhaps should be used to retranslate the scriptures.

“AI can create new ideas; [it] can even write a new Bible. “Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity. “In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct … just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.”

AI has also been used to replicate common renditions of Jesus Christ on social media and apps, that preach the “love of Christ,” inspirational messages, and allow for interactive conversations:

Moreover, one tech guru created ChatKJV earlier this year, which allows users to inquire an AI bot about questions from the KJB.

The Pirate Bible is not the first so-called translation to utilize artificial intelligence. In late-2018 The Pure Word translation was released, with the backing and sponsorship of The Prophecy Watchers, which utilized artificial intelligence to help complete some of the translation work.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

2 Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. [3] For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; [4] And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.

A faithful reader sent me this earlier today and it just made me sick. Not surprised at all at this point, just queasy – though I did laugh out loud at the one comment about the mother’s kids being unable to discern the Pirate Bible from the NIV. Now that’s FUNNY! It just speaks to just how pathetic these other translations are, and how the translators continue to keep watering them down every few years or so to keep making more money, while dumbing down the language and grammar as English-speaking society devolves along with it.

1 Corinthians 13:11 When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

The blasphemy of this requires no real rebuke, as it is nothing more than a putrid pile of junk, written and read by haters of God, as perfectly described in Romans 1:28-32 as having been turned over to a reprobate mind; though, to call these people reprobates is letting them off a bit easy, in my opinion.

I mean, to do something like this — treating the word of God, the KJB, like it’s a joke, then actually change it to talk like a pirate, and using AI to do it, and then selling it for profit — is to have no fear of God to the highest of exponents. ‘Oh, we’re just joking, it supposed to be fun and not taken seriously.’

Proverbs 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom.

These people, who both worked on it and take pleasure in this, WILL stand in judgment and be forced to give an account to the righteous, Almighty God the Father. You can do immensely wicked and the Lord will save you (he saved me); but when you start changing and physically rewriting the word of God, now you have crossed into a new territory, especially when you openly make a mockery of God’s word by using AI to make God’s holy words into the words of pirates (unholy, filthy, contemptible people in the sight of God and man), and then sell it for money to boot.

Revelation 22:18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: [19] And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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