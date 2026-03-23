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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2h

Adding to Revelation you cited, Hebrews 10:31

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Scott Persons's avatar
Scott Persons
1h

That’s what the Devil wants , to corrupt the word of God.

Rom 1:25  Who changed the

truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen

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