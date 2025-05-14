The following report was first published on September 6th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

Vehicle manufacturers are now tracking and storing some very personal data inside the car’s internal computers, including things like if you have sex inside the car and even your unique genetics.

As highlighted by popular YouTuber Louis Rossman, a staunch right-to-repair advocate, highlighted how vehicles are becoming more and more invasive in what they are collecting on drivers and passengers.

Rossman recounted how several years ago lobbyist groups and most major U.S. auto manufacturers were urging U.S. consumers to vote against right-to-repair in Massachusetts, insinuating through provocative ad campaigns that by allowing users to have full control over what they own and possess, criminals and sex felons could then gain the data stored inside the vehicle and use that to stalk vehicles and “even take control of your vehicle.”

This, of course, passed with a good majority, which then meant that vehicle owners could not have direct access to the internal data collected by the car, but only the dealer and the manufacturer.

Last month, a private third-party inspector for the Mozilla Foundation reviewed Nissan’s privacy policy and found some rather interesting things buried in it. Mozilla is an organization that reviews products and services that connect to the internet, and judges their safety and security.

Mozilla did not mince words when giving their judgment on Nissan’s privacy policy. The group wrote: “We’re not going to mince words here: THEY STINK AT PRIVACY! They are probably the worst car company we reviewed and that says something because all car companies are really bad at privacy.”

As highlighted by the group, Nissan explicitly says on their Privacy Policy page, under policy data collected, reads:

Sensitive personal information, including driver’s license number, national or state identification number, citizenship status, immigration status, race, national origin, religious or philosophical beliefs, sexual orientation, sexual activity, precise geolocation, health diagnosis data, and genetic information.

Directly captured from Nissan’s website

For this cause and many other reasons, Mozilla and Rossman put Nissan on blast for this. Mozilla pointed out that if Nissan is doing this then it is highly likely other car brands are doing this, as other companies very often use very broad statements such as “for example,” “might include” and “as well as other information.”

Today, the group published a report stating that the automobile industry is easily the worst category they have reviewed for privacy. They reviewed 25 of the most popular brands and all of them ranked in the dumpster.

The group lists several main points, the first one being that all the brands they reviewed track an exuberant amount of personal data, in a myriad of ways and through interconnected third-party apps and hardware.

Mozilla found that 84% of these brands share and sell that personal data they collect, with a tad over half of them stating they can sell this data directly to the government or police, simply by them issuing an “informal request.”

92% of the brands reviewed do not allow customers to delete this data, save for Renault and Dacia (both owned by the Renault Group), but they are by no means absolved from all the forms of tracking that they do.

In their opinion, Mozilla objectively places Nissan and Kia at the bottom of the list, both of which track user’s sexual interactions; also noting that ‘six car companies say they can collect your “genetic information” or “genetic characteristics.”’

Mozilla wrote in conclusion:

“Like we mentioned, all of the cars we researched earned our *Privacy Not Included warning label. All of the car brands we researched got our “data use” and “security” dings — and most earned dings for poor data control and bad track records too! We can’t stress enough how bad and not normal this is for an entire product guide to earn warning labels.

“We spent over 600 hours researching the car brands’ privacy practices. That’s three times as much time per product than we normally do. Even still, we were left with so many questions. None of the privacy policies promise a full picture of how your data is used and shared. If three privacy researchers can barely get to the bottom of what’s going on with cars, how does the average time-pressed person stand a chance?

“Our hope is that increasing awareness will encourage others to hold car companies accountable for their terrible privacy practices too. But that’s not all. On behalf of the Mozilla community, we’re asking car companies to stop their huge data collection programs that only benefit them. Join us!”

But going back to Nissan as the guinea pig and being objectively one of the worst, the company also says they can share and sell –

Inferences drawn from any Personal Data collected to create a profile about a consumer reflecting the consumer’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.

In other words, Mozilla wrote: “Yes, Nissan says they can infer things like how smart you are, if you have a predisposition to drink, if you are acting depressed, and if you are any good at chess (we’re guessing that’s what they can infer..it could be even worse than that), and then they say they can make as much money off that very personal information as they can. Nissan, you suck.”

Furthermore, Nissan places this burden on the owner and instructs them to educate the passengers on this, and by simply sitting in the car the driver and passengers consent, Nissan says.

By activating, registering, subscribing, or using any of the services offered by NissanConnect, or by operating or occupying a vehicle that is utilizing such services you agree to Nissan collecting and using the information collected for various purposes as described in this Privacy Notice and in the NissanConnect Services Subscriber Terms and Conditions. Nissan may ask for additional consent in some situations. You promise to educate and inform all users and occupants of your Vehicle about the Services and System features and limitations, the terms of the Agreement, including terms concerning data collection and use and privacy, and the Nissan Privacy Policy. Neither we nor any Service Provider has any obligation to inquire about the authority of anyone using your Vehicle.

Mozilla of course mocks this, writing, “So Nissan owners, get to work reading all these privacy and legal documents so you are prepared to “educate and inform” every single passenger in your car all about the data collection and privacy…because remember, you PROMISED! Sign…we laugh…but we also cry.”

Mozilla concluded:

“We can’t say this loud enough. Nissan comes with *PRIVACY NOT INCLUDED. “Also, side note: government regulators and policy makers, if this one example of a car company laughing in the face of their users’ privacy isn’t enough to jump start you to action, we don’t know what will. Please, please, please do something to protect people from this predatory and frightening abuse of personal information in the name of making money!”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You honestly cannot even put into words how asinine backwards this is, but this is part of the new paradigm where we will “own nothing and be happy;” for which includes all our thoughts, personal and God-given liberties, and autonomy. And as Mozilla pointed out, who in their right mind is going to even bother to think to check all this information out, let alone read the copious amount of fine print and loopholes?

The draconian overreach and oppression here cannot be underscored; but, this is yet another reason why we should stand against this and not buy modern cars, and instead swing for the old ones – the ones that actually let us drive them, allow us to put a key in the ignition, not listen and watch us and collect that data, and ones that actually allow us to repair them; which is why the globalists want us to not have used cars anymore.

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

