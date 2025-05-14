The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
37m

I am at a loss for understanding "their need" to gather all this info. Why do they need it, really???

This is draconian measures being used on people of the worst order. They have all the surveillance in the world via cameras ( and let us not forget the NSA's cell phone data they collect, and listen to; both text and talk ) yet crime is not truly diminished. They only want this to do what Texas is proposing about speaking out against politicians.... which in the time to come will be the Beast System and all it represents. They are behaving like little children in look what they said about me, and have to throw a tantrum by having the offenders arrested. The time is almost here and almost up for our removal in the Rapture. They look for every possible aspect they can to spy on us, little do they realize they too are being watched, and if they are not Born Again... their actions in these matters will weigh heavily against them.

Luke 12:45-48 But and if that servant say in his heart, My lord delayeth his coming; and shall begin to beat the menservants and maidens, and to eat and drink, and to be drunken; The lord of that servant will come in a day when he looketh not for him, and at an hour when he is not aware, and will cut him in sunder, and will appoint him his portion with the unbelievers. And that servant, which knew his lord's will, and prepared not himself, neither did according to his will, shall be beaten with many stripes. But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture