Last week, Stellantis, the Franco-Italian-American auto manufacturer - Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, etc. - has come under fire for its newer model vehicles spamming drivers with pop-up ads on their dashboard screens.

Here are some examples:

Stellantis told The Drive what they advertise and how they can opt-out:

For its part, Stellantis told The Drive that it sends out these notifications to “stay in contact with our owners at critical points in their ownership.” The in-vehicle message system is also used to notify drivers of vehicle recalls and health monitor alerts. A spokesperson for the brand said:

“Recently, a select group of owners received a special marketing notification in their vehicle, and we tailored this special offer to minimize any intrusions:

The simple text message offering a $1,500 bonus incentive appears only on startup and while the vehicle is stationary

The message disappears when the vehicle begins moving, or the driver clicks the OK or X icon on the screen, or after 15 seconds

The message returns at the next key-on cycle only if the driver clicked on Remind Me Later, or they did not click OK or X

“Our goal is to deliver the best vehicle experience for our customers. As a result of these efforts, we have seen our customers take advantage of this offer,” the spokesperson said.

The Stellantis spokesperson concluded by saying that owners can permanently opt out of in-vehicle messaging by calling the company’s customer care line at 800-777-3600.

[…] Connected cars, man. Gotta love ’em.

Stellantis is not the only ones, unfortunately.

In 2024, The WinePress reported on a patent filed by the Ford Motor Co. to bring ads to the infotainment screen.

The patent, first reported by Motor1, explains how the system would use the driver’s ‘destination, route, speed, travel history location, traffic, and more to determine the type of ads to show you and how many to display on the vehicle’s various screens. Even the type of road you’re driving on, such as a city street or highway, could determine the number of ads you see, and Ford will be watching,’ Motor1 reported.

Ford would also assess how cab members would interact with the advertisements, along with monitoring acoustic information such as tracking in-car conversations, to help it “understand the user’s tolerance for a particular advertisement’s count.” If there is silence in the vehicle, the dash might play an audio ad to kill the silence.

Motor Trend pointed out in its report that Ford appears to be acutely aware that advertising in the car will be frowned upon. The outlet wrote: ‘there’s a recognition that an occupant’s “natural inclination to seek minimal or no ads” should be balanced with “maximum opportunity for ad-based monetization.” The patent, basically, says that it will use a few different algorithms to bypass an occupant’s preference for zero ads by playing ads at certain times, attempting to minimize disruption by understanding the context.’

A spokesperson for Ford addressed some of the concerns in a statement, saying it’s a “normal part of any strong business as the process protects new ideas and helps us build a robust portfolio of intellectual property.” The spokesperson added:

“The ideas described within a patent application should not be viewed as an indication of our business or product plans. No matter what the patent application outlines, we will always put the customer first in the decision-making behind the development and marketing of new products and services.”

A number of auto publications are not too fond of the idea and refer to it as a “privacy nightmare.”

Car pricing and review website Edmunds called the issue a “bad idea alert,” adding: “if the idea of this being implemented makes you upsetti spaghetti, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. But unfortunately, due to our weak consumer privacy laws here in the U.S., Ford is largely free to implement this patent if it wishes. Hopefully it won’t.”

Isaiah 56:11 Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.

The insatiable greed of these companies doesn’t stop. It’s never enough, like a bunch of leeches desperate for more blood.

But this is what we expect to see in the end times:

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, […]

And these ads are going to start advertising every manner of sort. Modern vehicles are smart computers on wheels, collecting every data point you can think of and did not of; not to mention that it is also connecting with other smart devices in the vehicle, and viewing and watching history will also send targeted ads.

But don’t worry, the ad-blocker will be another monthly subscription for 19.99 a month - for a car you don’t own and never will because the price of a new or used vehicle these days is asinine, on top of the subscriptions you have to pay to get access to features pre-built into the car!

So class, what have we learned today? Don’t buy and drive modern vehicles.

‘But that’s okay,’ you say, ‘I’ll just drive me some old used clunkers.’ Great, only problem is now manufacturers are discontinuing parts for older models; and the American exceptionalist regime has started a trade war that makes it harder to get said parts because manufacturing is dead in the States, and tariffs make other parts much more expensive or simply discontinued. Winning. This formula is happening across multiple sectors, though tech and auto mechanics are probably the more glaringly obvious examples.

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

