Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are banned in the United States, sort of, until 2030, after a bipartisan Congress and later the Senate passed a bill that explicitly banned CBDCs in a bill that largely had nothing to do with digital currencies and fintech. But the rub comes in what the bill doesn’t say.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed H.R.6644 — 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act — on May 20th with a 396-13 vote to accept a Senate amendment to the bill, which followed the Senate’s 89-10 approval on March 12th. The Senate, as of last week, is still “resolving differences” with various amendments to it.

“This bill revises federal housing programs, including by expanding available financing for affordable housing and providing grants for planning and community development activities,” a summary of the bill states.

“The historic 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will address our nation’s housing crisis by boosting housing supply, bringing down costs, and for the first time ever stopping private equity from buying up homes,” said Ranking Senate Banking Member Elizabeth Warren. “This bill, combining House and Senate priorities, would represent the biggest housing bill in more than 30 years. Let’s get it done.”

But buried in the bill is a provision that would ban CBDCs.

Near the very end of the bill contains a small section that prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC.

“Except as provided in subsection (c), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or a Federal reserve bank may not issue or create a central bank digital currency or any digital asset that is substantially similar to a central bank digital currency directly or indirectly through a financial institution or other intermediary.”

But there is an exception.

“Subsection (b) shall not prohibit any dollar-denominated currency that is open, permissionless, and private, and fully preserves the privacy protections of United States coins and physical currency.”

This provision sunsets on December 31st, 2030.

But the devil is in the details.

As crypto outlet Ledger Insights points out (emphasis mine):

The bill text defines a CBDC as US dollar denominated, a direct liability of the Federal Reserve System and widely available to the general public. It also allows for a notable exception, discussed below. The biggest concerns around retail CBDCs relate to privacy from government surveillance and the potential for governments to control public access to money. Those concerns do not apply to wholesale versions that are only available to financial institutions.

That means a wholesale CBDC or wholesale tokenized reserves would still be permissible. Several years ago, the Fed explored the legal distinction between a wholesale CBDC, which is likely to be a separate legal liability of the Fed, and tokenized reserves. If tokenized reserves are simply current reserves available via a distributed ledger, then they represent the same legal liability. The point with tokenized reserves is that no permission is necessary.

Moreover, crypto outlet The Defiant’s Converge pointed out the carveout for stablecoins.

The updated text exempts a digital currency that is dollar-denominated, open, permissionless, and private, with privacy protections comparable to physical U.S. currency. That language is designed to keep private stablecoins outside the freeze.

The carveout slots in alongside the GENIUS Act stablecoin framework, which is moving through enforcement, and the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, which is still grinding through the Senate. Issuers building toward dollar-pegged tokens on payment rails, including the eight chains recently lit up by Mastercard for card settlement, would compete for years without any Fed-issued digital dollar in the same lane.

The anti-CBDC provision sits alongside an executive backdrop that already disfavors a digital dollar. Trump’s January 2025 executive order on digital financial technology barred federal agencies from establishing, issuing, or promoting CBDCs except where required by law. The order cited threats to individual privacy and U.S. sovereignty as the rationale.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reiterated that a Fed digital dollar is off the table under the current administration. The statutory ban would harden that policy into law and outlast the current term.

And again, The Block reported:

While attaching an anti-CBDC provision to a housing bill is unusual, it highlights a common legislative strategy of hitching unrelated policies to must-pass legislation. House Republicans pushed for the inclusion of the anti-CBDC provision, as previously reported by journalist Eleanor Terrett.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

And this is how the liars do it. The headlines say no CBDC, and MAGA cheers; but the devil is in the details.

Proverbs 14:5 A faithful witness will not lie: but a false witness will utter lies.

Again (!), this was one of the greatest bait and switches pulled-off by an administration. Trump promised everyone that he would prohibit a CBDC issued by the Fed, and then passed the GENIUS Act in the summer of last year which provides the legal framework for STABLECOINS, which are privatized versions of CBDCs: they function the same way, but are managed by third-party custodians, banks and other corporations, which still link back to the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. Total scam and deception!

Furthermore, there is more than one kind of CBDC. Most people think of a retail (rCBDC), that is the one people are most afraid of (and for good reason); but the masses don’t understand what a wholesale CBDC is (wCBDC), which is for interbank and intergovernmental lending.

As the text of this latest bill clearly states, there are carveouts that protect Trump’s Genius Act legislation and the ongoing CLARITY Act that reinforces and provides new provisions for the Genius Act.

This was bipartisan; the Senate Banking Committee’s ranking members include Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren and “Mad” Maxine Waters, who supported this bill, who supposedly hate Trump’s guts, and Trump doesn’t like them. But when the bankster gang hands out its marching orders, they fall in line. Once again, DO NOT fall for all the WWE banter and political squawking these lairs do. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.

Moreover, The WP covered in April that Kevin Warsh did not rule out a CBDC during his confirmation hearing. Warsh has for years advocated for a CBDC and actually downplayed stablecoins, but later clarified that he thinks a wholesale (wCBDC) is what is needed.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Scott told Fox Business before Warsh’s confirmation hearing:

“We have to embrace not only the digital asset conversation, we have to embrace the future of finance in the world and requires us to have a conversation about the future being here in America first. We need to be the most dominant economy in the world. It requires us the have a serious conversation about crypto firms being domiciled here, founders creating the next big thing in America, and we’re going to get that done.”

This latest provision in H.R.6644 allows for just that. But it’s good for headlines… until 2030 and the dollar has potentially crashed, and the Fed deploys a rCBDC to ‘offer that “stability” that Trump’s fraudulent Genius Act created,’ the ruling heads will say at the time, if that happens the way I just described it.

Trump, Bessent, Washington’s District of Criminals, and the Federal Reserve and new Chair Kevin Warsh, are being very deceitful on purpose. They want you to believe that they are offering freedom and protecting you, but instead they are laying the trap that most people are going to miss.

As I have explained before, the United States and other countries are moving to a system of a so-called digital “money triangle” that is made up of stablecoins and tokenized money to bridge the gap between paper and coin fiat into the programmable blockchain reality, with CBDCs underpinning interbank and government lending, followed by tokenized assets of all kinds.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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