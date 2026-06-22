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Carol's avatar
Carol
6hEdited

The alleged date for completion and roll out of the Genius Act which includes Trumps “stablecoin” is 1/2027. Things are about to get unstable!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

So they're trying to deceive us, pretending they oppose cbdc's, when it's purely semantics? And they'll bring them in differently?

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