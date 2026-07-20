Following the Supreme Court’s decision to rule in favor pharmaceutical giant Bayer, effectively barring the company and other pesticide producers from being sued for failing to warn of the potential cancer and other health risks associated with Monsanto’s Roundup, Bayer announced earlier this month that they are now going to reorganize that aspect of the company.

In a press release published earlier this month, the company that they were consolidating its glyphosate business, the main active ingredient in Roundup, into a new subsidiary company called Ruveon LLC.; reinforcing Bayer’s “commitment to delivering trusted Roundup® brands and glyphosate products and services to U.S. customers.”

The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company wrote in the announcement:

Bayer Group today announced the consolidation of the U.S. glyphosate business into Ruveon LLC to optimize and align the business with the specific needs of the U.S. market environment. Ruveon will focus on all aspects of U.S. glyphosate, pricing, go-to-market strategies, production and logistics and will be solely responsible for the U.S. glyphosate business. Ruveon is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and remains a Bayer Group business. The consolidation of the U.S. glyphosate business is an executional step within the Crop Science division’s comprehensive Five-Year Framework, previously announced and established by Bayer Group to drive growth, resilience and profitability and allow an even sharper focus on innovation and business operations. As part of the Five-Year Framework, Bayer Group continues to work to optimize the crop protection businesses in a very competitive environment. Ruveon is expected to be a more nimble and well-positioned player within its commodity-based market, which requires a specialized approach to address competitive dynamics. The dedicated product and commercial teams for the U.S. glyphosate business are now part of Ruveon. The company is expected to supply the U.S. agriculture industry with critical glyphosate products and the highest standards of quality and service. “Today we take an important step within our Five-Year Framework,” said Brian Naber, Head of Crop Science North America & Australia/New Zealand. “Ruveon’s launch is a sign of our ongoing commitment to excellence in the glyphosate market. Consolidating U.S. glyphosate resources and operations benefits customers, partners and other stakeholders by enabling the Ruveon and Bayer Group teams to fully dedicate the appropriate focus and resources to best meet and anticipate our respective customers’ needs.” Alfonso Alba Ordóñez joins Ruveon as Chief Executive Officer with over 30 years of executive leadership experience with Bayer Group in the global agricultural industry. His career spans senior leadership positions across Europe, South America, North America and China, where he has consistently guided organizations through complex commercial and business transformations, helping them implement strategy and deliver sustained growth. Steve Knodle serves as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Business at Ruveon. With over 28 years of agricultural industry experience across domestic and international businesses, Steve will oversee Ruveon’s U.S. glyphosate commercial sales and marketing teams across agricultural and industrial, turf and ornamental businesses.

Citing a Reuters report, Progressive Farmer reported “the move could set up Bayer to spin off or divest from its glyphosate business to avoid further litigation.”

“Bayer’s move follows Corteva Agriscience splitting off its seed and herbicide businesses as well. Corteva has named its seed business Vylor Inc., while Corteva will remain the name for the crop-protection company,” Progressive Farmer also noted.

In a separate pair of press releases from Ruveon itself, the new entity says it has three core values:

Performance: Never compromise on what works.

Reliability: Deliver value and integrity for growers and retailers.

Adaptability: Listen, learn and evolve alongside the changing needs of our customers.

Ordóñez said in a statement:

“Ruveon builds on a strong legacy of reliability from which to drive continuous improvement and progress that is rooted in Roundup’s more than 50 years of proven performance. By dedicating our expertise and resources exclusively to glyphosate, Ruveon is uniquely positioned to provide customers with the trusted solutions they need to overcome agriculture’s toughest challenges with confidence.”

Furthermore, the company in an open-letter to investors and the public, explained some of its initial actions as a new company, one of these being filings with the U.S. government to deal with foreign nations undercutting domestic prices. Bayer, now Ruveon, is the only American manufacturer of glyphosate-based products.

But one challenge that has compounded this situation and necessitated action – particularly with glyphosate – is the ongoing practice by foreign producers that sell their glyphosate-based products lower than the cost to produce them, or dumping. This is why we have submitted petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission requesting antidumping and countervailing duty investigations into glyphosate imports coming from Chinese companies. Chinese glyphosate producers are engaging in this predatory practice as part of a deliberate strategy to undercut domestic producers and ultimately force them from the market. It’s also been well documented that suppliers from China benefit from government subsidies—that allow them to sell at prices no non-subsidized producer can match. We recognize this filing raises questions about glyphosate and its potential impact on farmers. We want to reiterate that we did not make this decision quickly or easily. Our intent is not to adversely impact farmers but rather ensure that the U.S. remains a fair and competitive marketplace for everyone. While these artificially low prices may seem like a benefit to the industry, nothing could be further from the truth. This action is necessary because these behaviors impact the ability of companies to make long-term investments and innovate for American farmers.

In February, President Donald Trump controversially signed an executive order to protect and prioritize domestic glyphosate production.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Big-pharma has succeeded once again, thanks to the Trump administration — which had lobbyists who formerly worked at or with Bayer, working at the DoJ and EPA, requesting that the Justices on the Supreme Court side with Bayer — and the oligopoly machine that runs this country economic zone we call a nation. Now that Bayer is protected, they solidify their protection by now starting a new company, ditching the Monsanto name, and further inking ties to the government.

It’s sick, it’s evil. They poison you at the behest of the big-ag farmers and government who only care about their bottom line, and then sell you ‘the cure’ after you have been diagnosed with cancer, or non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, or whatever else.

Again, MAHA should be called HAHA, because the joke is on us.

Isaiah 59:3 For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness. [4] None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity. [14] And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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