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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
13h

"Ruveon builds on a strong legacy ....."

A strong legacy of what? Death? ☠️☠️

All this legal rearranging to accomplish what?

They're shielded from liability for continuing on doing what they do best, which is to sicken and kill. It's difficult to comprehend this mentality, except if it's from greed and hatred.

Thanks Jacob

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Char's avatar
Char
11h

How do these people in their factories not die of lung diseases or however it would affect people? Everybody pays off everybody so they can all live in their greed.

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