Yesterday, I wrote a piece discussing whether the whole Alex Pretti murder at the hands of ICE was really just one big giant psyop, perhaps even with the use of scary accurate AI video editing. Check it out if you haven’t read it yet:

Some of the footage was analyzed by “BBC Verify,” a branch of the British Broadcasting Corporation, designed to debunk so-called “conspiracy theories,” and infiltrate and sleuth internet groups, and utilizes deep-learning AI surveillance and databases to investigate crimes, wars, and more.

I completely forgot to bring this up in my report, so I will now.

Ministry of Truth

In May 2023, “BBC Verify” a fact-checking service within the BBC’s media empire, was launched.

“BBC News has unveiled BBC Verify to address the growing threat of disinformation and build trust with audiences through transparency,” the BBC said on a Twitter post announcing the move.

In a short post explaining Verify’s duties and goals, BBC CEO Deborah Turness provided more insights. Before heading the BBC, Turness was the President of NBC from 2013-2017. Some of her education includes attendance at St. Francis College in Letchworth, and The Knights Templar School in England.

She wrote:

We’ve brought together forensic journalists and expert talent from across the BBC, including our analysis editor Ros Atkins and disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring and their teams. In all, BBC Verify comprises about 60 journalists who will form a highly specialised operation with a range of forensic investigative skills and open source intelligence (Osint) capabilities at their fingertips. They’ll be fact-checking, verifying video, countering disinformation, analysing data and – crucially – explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth. This is a different way of doing our journalism. We’ve built a physical space in the London newsroom, with a studio that BBC Verify correspondents and experts will report from, transparently sharing their evidence-gathering with our audiences. They will contribute to News Online, radio and TV, including the News Channel and our live and breaking streaming operation, both in the UK and internationally. BBC Verify will be home to specific expertise and technology. But I want the principle of transparently explaining the “how” behind our journalism to be shared by every journalist in the BBC – and thank you to those who are experimenting with new ways to do that. “If you know how it’s made, you can trust what it says” – that’s what our audiences have told us. Trust is earned and transparency will help us earn it.

Deborah Turness

In the launch video, one of the journalists, Marianna Spring, showcased some of the fake accounts and aliases she was using to infiltrate and interact with different people and groups online, to further pick and discover what individuals think, believe, and say.

The report also explained she was currently researching the U.K.’s “conspiracy theory movement,” and how it tapers off into alternative media other than themselves, including local and “far-right communities.”

Ms. Spring also hosts a new show called “Marianna in Conspiracyland” where she presents some of her findings.

This is the disinformation researcher for you from the BBC:

Oh, but British media is going to “verify” for us political events and conspiracies in the United States? Fascinating.

Furthermore, if this latest footage released to the public is designed to incriminate Pretti is totally legitimate, so why go to the BBC with this damning information? You’re telling me the American media wouldn’t scoop that up in a heartbeat, especially when almost all of the major big-tech companies in the West are based in the U.S.?

If think we ought to verify the BBC and toss it in the bin.

Proverbs 10:20 The tongue of the just is as choice silver: the heart of the wicked is little worth.

