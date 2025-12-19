This is a short reminder to my fellow readers. As always, thanks again for your love and support and interactions, I appreciate your help and commentary to those who share my works and send me things, and provide interesting insights, and to those who humbly choose to support and donate for the research that I do.

While it is not perfect, Substack has helped to drastically grow my readership and bring new eyes to my work; and there are ways to help even more people see my posts.

When you open a post, at the top and bottom of the article you will see a ‘restack’ button.

When you hit that button, it increases the visibility of the article by pushing it out in the algorithm. This will tell the algorithm that more people need to read it and therefore people will see it in their feeds when they go searching for posts. The same applies for the account user, as the more posts you restack in general will also tell the algorithm that you are active and push out those posts (and my articles), too.

The more we can share these articles, the more we can awaken more people and get more eyes on the articles. This would be a tremendous help in getting the work out there. Word of mouth, sort of speak, does more to increase viewership than anything else; and you too can be a co-laborer and recipient of such work; it’s a collaborative effort.

1 Corinthians 3:5 Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers by whom ye believed, even as the Lord gave to every man? [6] I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase. [7] So then neither is he that planteth any thing, neither he that watereth; but God that giveth the increase. [8] Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour. [9] For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building. [10] According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.

This applies to Substack Notes.

If you go to the homepage of my site here on Substack, you will see a ‘Note’ tab.

Notes are like social media posts on X, and restacking those posts are like “retweeting.”

Sometimes I will make smaller posts or share other posts that I like there, usually things not quite worth publishing as a main article. I am considering utilizing this more next year.

In order to not miss any Notes I post, you can of course always check back on the Notes page, or you can “follow” my account to get push notifications when I do post a note.

To follow Substack Notes, you can follow another user directly from their profile or through their Notes. On the Substack app or website, click the three-dot menu on one of their Notes and select "Follow". Alternatively, click the "person with +" icon on their profile to follow them. Following a user allows you to see their Notes and interactions in your Home feed, including their restacks, replies, and likes. You can also follow someone by visiting their profile and clicking the "Follow" button there.

You can read these tutorials if you are still confused as to how to “follow” my notes.

https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/14564821756308-Getting-started-on-Substack-Notes

Lastly, be sure you are subscribed to The WinePress here on Substack. I know there are some people still who do not want to subscribe but still read my work, and that’s fine, but if in the event something catastrophic happens and I am taken offline for reason or another, I can at least export the email list to push out some sort of newsletter or email, if such a time comes.

I know when I migrated over to Substack a lot of people did not get the memo and they only found out that I moved months after the fact, and some have simply disappeared and I have not seen them back since, which is a pity. My website had come under such immense scam and bot attacks to the point where I would have had to invest a lot more money into keeping the website running, and while I have a solid audience, it simply is not worth the cost anymore these days.

Anyways, thanks again to you dear reader, and I hope to see you in the next one!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE