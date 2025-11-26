The WinePress News

Redeemed Dissident
2h

Thankful for truth disclosers who understand and clearly convey the spiritual dimension of what we're experiencing in this sometimes stupifying and fallen world system, while standing as citizens of an eternal kingdom, witnesses, ambassadors and emissaries for the King, the Son and the Spirit. The light shines in the darkness -- and the darkness has not overcome it. For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light.

Scott Persons
10m

1Th 5:18  In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Psa 100:1  A Psalm of praise. Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands.

Psa 100:2  Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing.

Psa 100:3  Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.

Psa 100:4  Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.

Psa 100:5  For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.

Colossians 3:16-17

16  Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.

17  And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.

