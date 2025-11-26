With tomorrow being the Thanksgiving holiday here in the United States, I figured it would be timely to remind you and myself to give thanks to the Lord in everything.

I had preached a sermon on this years ago, but it bears worth repeating; especially in these trying times, when people are losing hope, becoming bitter, compromising, envious, and forsaking Jesus Christ even more; as this physical world utterly falls apart.

Here in these end days that were prophesied to occur approximately two thousand years ago, we see the King James Bible say something would occur, amidst all the rapidly increasing iniquity: unthankfulness.

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, [3] Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, [4] Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; [5] Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

And this unthankfulness is of course associated with a whole host of other things, as seen in the text. But more specifically, with covetousness and incontinency. Covetousness is all about lusting after and envying things you don’t have and you don’t need. And being incontinent is another word for lasciviousness, which is just letting all your passions and flesh takeover with no restrain on the lusts of the flesh and wicked desires of the mind. If you are unthankful, you are just going to let yourself go, as you cannot bring your body into subjection, and continually lusting over junk you should not be.

Of course, as we all know, Thanksgiving has just become this shell holiday for most people because they are “waxen rich” and “they are waxen fat” (Jeremiah 5:37-28), having so much excess and junk piling up it’s insane: buying for the sake buying, garbage they don’t even like anyways, just to impress random strangers and fill their empty void of nothing because they have no fear of God Almighty; as Romans 1:21 perfectly describes, “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.” We know of course that American’s and Western wealth is not even real, as most of it was purchased with debt with fiat paper or a credit card; which is what is perfectly described in Revelation 3:14-22 and the Laodicean church.

Americans have become so spoiled rotten, unthankful and entitled, that the calls to scrap Thanksgiving and call it something else continues to grow.

Or consider this stupid headline from our “friends” at the World Economic Forum:

As to be expected, it’s all about racial injustice and these supposed old wives’ fables made to whitewash the day. Instead of obviously recognizing and giving of thanks given to the Lord Jesus Christ, the day, according to these self-righteous, loathsome losers and despisers of all that is good and holy, they urge people to make the day about themselves.

Thanksgiving is a complex day. For some, it’s a time to gather with family and celebrate over an elaborate meal. For others, it’s a day to mourn and protest against colonialism and intentional false narratives about the relationship between Indigenous People and the early settlers. “We are Americans, we can make the holiday into anything we want it to be,” said Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who in 2018 became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress. “We can choose to celebrate each other.” Today, Thanksgiving is about coming together, being grateful, and remembering our ancestors. These values can still be honored while debunking the myths and learning and understanding another culture’s history and current status. It’s also an opportunity to move away from the sanitized story of Thanksgiving, created in part to define “Americanism” for the new immigrants by adding new traditions, recipes and stories.

See? It’s all about yourself now. “For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, […] unthankful, […] lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God […].”

And while I realize those two articles were written by deluded progressives who hate and have no fear of God, what they said at its core can be seen wherever we go on a day-to-day basis; but it is none more exemplified than during the Thanksgiving week (and perhaps maybe the ‘Christmas season’ as a whole, but you get my point).

For many, many years now the system has continuously tried to call Thanksgiving “Turkey day” instead of what it should be. Don’t give thanks and offer praises to Jesus Christ: instead just be a drunken glutton who idolizes food, and football, and pleasure, and Black Friday deals on junk you don’t need. “Turkey Day,” huh? Again, go back to Romans and see what it says a few verses later:

Romans 1:22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, [23] And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things. [24] Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: [25] Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

And speaking of Black Friday, surely I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that Black Friday sales have now morphed into Black Friday weeks and months, where brick & mortar stores and eStores have been shilling deals for weeks in advance instead of just the one day or two days; which then leads straight into Cyber Monday the week after. Thanksgiving has gotten completely overshadowed - the fact that people have an insatiable lust for garbage and junk they don’t need, and are completely unthankful for what they do have already.

Hebrews 13:5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. [6] So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

Ever since I was born again, I had a new appreciation and love for the Thanksgiving holiday; whereas, as a lost man, I did not really care that much about it: it was more of a chore in my mind at the time. Now, when it comes to Christian liberty as explained in the scriptures, anyone who actually knows me knows that I, for the most part, generally take the position of viewing everyday alike when it comes to holidays and feast days in the life of a Christian (Romans 14; Colossians 2). Be that is it may, for me, when I got saved, Thanksgiving actually had a genuine impression on me. It was never about turkey (though I usually prefer ham anyways), and gorging myself with food: it was about giving thanks to God for saving me and all that he does, has done, and will continue to do, in my life. It is a time of self-reflection.

But I realize I am speaking to an audience that extends all over the world, and while my core audience are Americans, I still get nations and kindreds of all kinds that tune in; so the actual holiday of Thanksgiving is not something that you celebrate. And even some of my American brethren do not do anything on the day (especially nowadays with all the nonsense that we are forced to deal with). Whatever the case may be, there is no error in either (Romans 14:5-6; Colossians 2:16-23).

Whatever position you take, the reality is that a Christian should be celebrating thanksgiving everyday. And that is the topic of this message, as a quick reminder to be thankful. There are a TON of scriptures we could look at (and I encourage you to do your own study), but we shall look at only a handful of passages on thankfulness in the life of a Christian.

1 Thessalonians 5:16 Rejoice evermore. [17] Pray without ceasing. [18] In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Why is giving of thanks necessary? -to fulfill and understand the will of Christ concerning you (Colossians 1:9-10, 4:10). This is done through prayer when it comes to understanding his will in anything.

Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. [5] Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. [6] Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. [7] And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

Furthermore, the Holy Spirit emphasizes the necessity of giving thanks to the Lord in other parts of his word:

Colossians 3:14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. [15] And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. [16] Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. [17] And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. [17] Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. [18] And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit; [19] Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord; [20] Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; [21] Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.

As you can see, both of these passages are similar in practice and application; but Colossians 3:17 emphasizes the importance of giving thanks in EVERYTHING you do. For example, it most certainly is a great witnessing opportunity to plant some seed into the lost world when they hear you praise and give thanks to the Lord for whatever.

As for Ephesians 5, verse 20 stresses the point that you need to be thankful in everything for everything.

I remember a couple of years ago when I was working for my dad at his drywall company, and I remember we went to one person’s house that was more out in the farmland areas near where I live; and as we were getting setup to make the repair in this person’s house, a little girl, that was no older than 3 I would guess, said in front of us and the nanny, “Thank God for the animals.” I never forgot that, because it demonstrates the simplicity of giving thanks to the Lord. We as adults get caught up in all the hullabaloo and affairs of this life, but it is of great wisdom to remind ourselves that we need put ourselves back in the place of a innocent child at times, and just like her, be thankful for the little things. And so, that includes the animals, his creation, the starry night, the fresh air, the warm sun, the beautiful snowflakes, the delicious fruit, the juicy meat, the clean and warm clothes, the clean and cold water, the roof over your head, the brethren, the word of God, salvation, sanctification, justice, judgment, things he did for you but you did not know about; and so on and so forth. My point is, “be ye thankful.” If you do that, you’ll do well.

In short, whether you are celebrating the actual feast day or not, be sure to give thanks for any and all things in the name of Jesus Christ. If you eat a feast today, great, praise the Lord: give thanks, not just for the food, but be sure to thank him for a whole host of things. If you are not participating in a feast, praise the Lord: give thanks to the Lord.

Matthew 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.

