Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond recently acquired Tokens.com to tokenize real estate and many of its products, allowing customers to purchase its products and services with digital currencies. The parent company also owns Overstock, a furniture company, and buybuy Baby.

The company explained the terms of the deal in a press release published on February 2nd. BBB wrote (emphasis mine):

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Tokens.com to establish critical foundation for a unified investment and personal finance platform. The platform will address a fragmented market for financial services by delivering a one-stop journey for real estate and other real-world asset finance that bridges tokenized and traditional investing. The platform will be integrated with our financial technology, insurance, and blockchain-based businesses.

Bed Bath & Beyond currently maintains strategic investments and ownership interests in digital asset and blockchain businesses, including tZERO — [a tokenized trading exchange] — and GrainChain — [a transaction platform for the agricultural industry] — ,held both directly and through its Medici portfolio. Tokens.com will be wholly owned by Bed Bath & Beyond and will benefit from Bed Bath & Beyond’s deep experience and history in the advancement of tokenized assets as an early investor and proponent of blockchain technology. The platform will be supported by shared expertise, regulatory experience, and proven infrastructure services across Bed Bath & Beyond’s portfolio.

Tokens.com is being built as modern financial infrastructure that coalesces fragmented asset classes and financing needs to create a new user experience and unlock liquidity trapped in asset silos. Placing an asset or security on blockchain technology does not change its legal or economic nature. Securities remain securities, ownership rights remain intact, and existing regulatory frameworks continue to apply. Tokenization is treated as infrastructure, not a new asset class.

The platform is designed to give customers a clear, consolidated view of their assets and interests, including ownership structure, estimated value ranges, existing obligations, and available liquidity options. Tokens.com is intended to help asset owners understand what they own and the regulated pathways available to access or deploy that value.

Tokens.com is expected to support issuer-led tokenization of qualifying public and private securities and tokenized real-world assets, alongside asset-backed financing solutions, including home purchases, refinancing, and home equity solutions. The platform will also allow access to a range of cryptocurrencies as a funding vector and investable asset and, over time, other tokenized and traditional assets.

The platform will use the regulatory and operational infrastructure and platform services provided by tZERO to support capital markets, tokenization, custody, and trading, forming an integrated stack for compliant liquidity. In addition, the platform will leverage the strength and innovation of partners including Figure Technologies and Figure Markets to access mortgages, home equity lines of credit, renovation loans, home makeover loans, and other asset-backed lending and capital solutions.

For customers who access liquidity through the platform, Tokens.com is expected to provide flexibility in how funds can be delivered and how investing and other financing needs can be addressed in a true multi-asset ecosystem utilizing cash and cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins such as YLDS, the yield-bearing stablecoin offered by Figure.

Tokenization, custody, and trading capabilities on the platform will be supported by tZERO’s market-leading broker-dealer-led end-to-end infrastructure, reinforcing tokenization as financial plumbing designed to create clear, regulated liquidity pathways.

“Our strategy brings together partners like Figure Technologies and Figure Markets, the infrastructure of tZERO, and the operating and AI integration capabilities provided by ShyftLabs,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. “Providing responsible, compliant liquidity pathways for homeowners and real-world asset holders is our strategy and long-term vision.”

Tokens.com is expected to be designed with an embedded AI layer that will support asset analysis and eligibility assessment, and certain decision orchestration actions across the platform. This intelligence layer is intended to improve transparency, reduce friction, and support informed decision-making while keeping all execution, approvals, and transactions within regulated frameworks and partner systems.

“tZERO is thrilled to use its tokenization, issuance, trading, and custody rails to provide critical infrastructure for Tokens.com,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. “Our regulated IaaS offering catalyzes projects like Tokens.com that are looking to quickly and frictionlessly enter the future of multi-asset and cross-border tokenized finance that fuses traditional and DeFi product and user experience.”

“With Figure’s market-leading tokenization technology and platform, Tokens.com can help unlock the trillions of U.S. home equity and crypto assets, bringing consumers liquidity and spending power. We are excited to partner with a visionary like Marcus to make that dream a reality,” added Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR).

“Building a platform like Tokens.com requires integrating regulated financial systems, capital markets infrastructure, and modern data architecture into a single operational stack,” said Shobhit Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of ShyftLabs. “AI is used as augmented intelligence, functioning as a control layer that supports decisioning, risk management, and system efficiency, while keeping humans and regulated processes firmly in the loop, ensuring the platform operates as real financial infrastructure and can scale securely across assets, partners, and jurisdictions.”

Bed Bath & Beyond anticipates the Tokens.com platform becoming operational by July 1, 2026, subject to closing and customary conditions.

Additionally, according to Tokens.com, they explain “what becomes possible:”

Buy, Refinance, or Improve a Home — Use your assets to support home purchases, refinancing, home equity solutions such as HELOCs, renovation financing, and other property-backed needs within established lending and eligibility frameworks.

Invest Across Securities and Other Assets — Put your assets to work through investing opportunities across traditional securities, tokenized securities, digital assets, and other asset-backed interests aligned to long-term financial goals.

Understand & Compare — Review key considerations and tradeoffs across traditional financing, digital-asset-backed options, and tokenized structures so you can compare approaches and make informed decisions clearly.

Use Tokenization Without Changing Ownership — Apply tokenization as modern infrastructure across securitized real estate, securities, and other real-world assets while ownership rights, legal protections, and obligations remain unchanged.

Access Capital Within Existing Financial Systems —- Connect your assets to financing and liquidity solutions that operate within today’s financial rules and protections.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What BB&B just did is everything I have been warning about: the tokenization of all assets, rights, conditions, permissions, and ownership; it is the so-called “trivergance” of blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) (soon to morph into the Internet of Bodies).

This is everything World Economic Forum co-chair and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has been talking about. Remember what he said back in November:

“You know, I do believe we’re just at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets, from real estate, to equity, to bonds, across the board. […] So we look at that as the next wave of opportunity for BlackRock over the next tens of years as we start focusing on moving away from traditional financial assets by repotting them in a digital manner, and then having people stay in that digital ecosystem.”

Moreover, in October, Fink said at a forum with other leading banking executives and financiers,

“I think we spend so much time talking about AI. We’re not spending enough time talking about how quickly we’re going to tokenize every financial asset and the opportunity we’re going to have to have a digital wallet and moving ETFs and other things through a digital wallet, and I think that’s going to happen worldwide very rapidly, and I think most countries are ill-prepared for that. “I underappreciate how technology is changing that, not unlike how technology is changing AI and other things. It will be changing the technology around the plumbing of finance.”

This is the same language BB&B is now using.

It’s happening. We’re watching it play out right it front of our eyes; and as Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in October: “Tokenization is like a freight train. It can’t be stopped, and eventually it’s going to eat the entire financial system. I think most major markets will have some framework in the next five years, but it’s going to take time for for everyone to be comfortable with it.”

Proverbs 1:19 So are the ways of every one that is greedy of gain; which taketh away the life of the owners thereof.

Can’t afford a house? Not to worry, they’ll just tokenize the real estate and chop it up into smaller fragments, and you can have so-called “fractional ownership.” It’s not ownership, it’s a digital, paperless, permission slip with your indebted servitude “rights” coded in a token.

The list goes on and on; owning nothing and being happy, they tell us we’ll be.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender. Proverbs 23:5 Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.

