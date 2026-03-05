The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of the monthly publication. Revive The Table. You can preorder a physical copy on the website.

The world is facing a “bee-pocalypse.” Around the world, but especially in the United States, there is a hidden crisis of nature’s pollinators dying-off en masse, our honeybees and butterflies, and to a lesser extent even dragonflies. ln northern Indiana where I live, last year was the first time I genuinely saw very few bees, butterflies, and next to no dragonflies; which is quite abnormal for my area where these pollinators are typically very plenteous year-round.

In one of the rare times the mainstream media addressed the issue, CBS Evening News ran a short segment almost a year ago — “Hundreds of millions of bees mysteriously dying.”

It’s true, the numbers are there. Last year, the COLOSS network placed wild honey bees (Apis mellifera mellifera) on their endangered species list as many European nations are too witnessing a massive decline in bees. In the U.S., around 40-50% of honeybee populations die annually, but in 2025 Washington State University entomologists announced that commercial honey bee colony losses were projected to land between 60% and 70%. The University of California published somewhat similar data last August as well, and a similar deadly trend has been observed in native bees such as bumble and mason bees, though it is harder to analyze that data.

Now, there are some counter-narratives being floated out there that suggest honeybee hives and honey production continue to rise, and there is some data to support that; but this data can be skewed to make things look better than they actually are. This viewpoint is myopic and does not account for the deaths of wild bees. By The Numbers pointed out that “one major analysis using records in the Global Biodiversity Information Facility found that the number of wild bee species recorded each year has fallen by around 25% since the 1990s — even as the total number of records increased.”

Concurrently, butterflies, another critical pollinator, are disappearing too. One 2025 study published in the journal Science — “Rapid butterfly declines across the United States during the 21st century,” considered to be the most comprehensive study on butterfly populations ever — found ten times as many declining species as increasing species, with 107 species declining by over 50%, and 22 species declined by more than 90%. Collin Edwards, lead author of the study, said: “Our study found that the total number of butterflies declined by 1.3% a year. That may not sound like much, but it adds up quickly, and it means we’ve lost more than 20% of butterflies in just 20 years. This is a wake-up call for the need to conserve butterflies and their habitat.” Additionally, the monarch butterfly population declined by 59% by the end of 2024.

Even dragonflies, which are pollinators to a lesser extent, are dying; one study assessing global trends found more than 6,000 dragonfly and damselfly species show 16% are at risk of extinction.

But CBS, unsurprisingly, says the death of bees is “shocking and unexplained.” The only real explanation one expert gave was that there is “lower forage” and “food deserts.” While this is a factor, it is also lying by omission, as the generic answer for the population deaths always seems to be “habitat loss” and “climate change.” Well, what does that mean? It never gets to the root causes and that is not an oversight.

We know why. It’s pesticides and herbicides, cloudseeding and geoengineering, and high levels of EMF and 5G exposure. It is improper to say that the bees and butterflies are dying: they are being killed.

There are many studies that directly correlate chemical herbicide use to not just the deaths of bees (and butterflies), but impairs their behaviors and functions. These include:

“Cholinergic pesticides cause mushroom body neuronal inactivation in honeybees”

“The Neurophysiological Bases of the Impact of Neonicotinoid Pesticides on the Behaviour of Honeybees”

“Chronic exposure to insecticides impairs honeybee optomotor behaviour”

“Bumblebee learning and memory is impaired by chronic exposure to a neonicotinoid pesticide”

“Honey Bee Gut Microbiome Is Altered by In-Hive Pesticide Exposures”

“Pesticide exposure in honey bees results in increased levels of the gut pathogen Nosema”

“Effect of contamination and adulteration of wax foundations on the brood development of honeybees”

“Insecticides, more than herbicides, land use, and climate, are associated with declines in butterfly species richness and abundance in the American Midwest”

This is important considering that last month President Donald Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act, prioritizing the production of glyphosate in the U.S., the leading ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller (owned by parent company Bayer); claiming “production of glyphosate-based herbicides is central to American economic and national security,” the EO says, and having the audacity to say that glyphosate supply is “essential to protecting the health and safety of Americans.”

Of course, this flies in the face of everything HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised with the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAGA) movement ran his mouth on in 2024 to get elected; and he too capitulated and made excuses for this change-up, though, as I detailed last month, RFK and the USDA were already leaving wiggle-room for wider pesticide protections. Even before he was officially approved by the Senate to head HHS, Kennedy said at the hearing, “We cannot take any step that will put a single farmer in this country out of business. There’s a million farmers who rely on glyphosate.”

But glyphosate is the tip of the spear. As bad as that is, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved a slew of new pesticides that contain so-called “forever chemicals (PFAS)” in them, along with pesticides that contain Dicamba in 34 different states, and that too has its own set of problems. Other chemicals in use such as diquat have also been found to be 200 times worse than glyphosate, though it is banned in Europe and China, but the EPA has resisted prohibitions in the U.S.

The MAHA Report, published in May of last year, dedicated an entire section to “The Cumulative Load of Chemicals in our Environment” and the deleterious effects they have had on children. It in detail laid-out the factors harming American children’s health, and it explicitly listed glyphosate and other pesticides as a main factor for the health crisis in the country. Other things included “air pollutants” and things such as electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and 5G radiation.

Taken from the MAHA Report

They were correct: but talk is cheap; actions speak louder than words; and when money talks, nonsense walks.

But the problems extend past Roundup and other pesticides. We also have the issue of cloudseeding and geoengineering.

What was once “tin hat conspiracy theory” has steadily become more openly disclosed in the mainstream media and governments, with explicit goals to habitually spray the skies to fight “climate change” and lower the temperature of the earth (so we are told). For example, the Biden administration published a dossier discussing using “solar radiation” to block out the sun; the EU published a report around the same time discussing utilizing “solar radiation modification” to reduce ‘harmful’ emissions by 2030 and 2050, among other examples; such as when mainstream media actually admitted cloudseeding led to massive storms in Dubai, U.A.E., plunging many parts of the city underwater in 2024.

The chemical concoctions sprayed into the skies from these jets commonly include silver iodide (AgI), along with aluminum and magnesium. This is, of course, what they disclose to us; God only knows what else is being sprayed in the skies.

But these metals and whatever else is affecting our bees and other insects; and the problem is more pervasive than you might realize. Studies have found that bees are getting dementia and Alzheimer-like symptoms because of aluminum contamination. CNN wrote in 2015:

“From pesticides to possible cell phone radiation, the causes of bee population decline are an ongoing debate. A new study, published on PLOS ONE, says aluminum, “one of the most significant environmental contaminant of recent times,” could be responsible for the pollinators’ decline. “Bees typically do not avoid aluminum, which can be found in nectar, so that led researchers to collect pupae samples from colonies of naturally foraging bees that were then tested for aluminum content. The study led by Keele University’s Chris Exley and Ellen Rotheray and Dave Goulson of the University of Sussex found the pupae were heavily contaminated with aluminum.”

The researchers found that the pupae contained levels of between 13 and 200 ppm (parts per million). Just 3ppm would “be considered as potentially pathological in human brain tissue.” On top of that, in 2016 a study — “Potential risk of acute toxicity induced by AgI cloud seeding on soil and freshwater biota” — demonstrated that AgI from cloud seeding may moderately affect biota living in both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems if cloud seeding is repeatedly applied in a specific area and large amounts of seeding materials accumulate in the environment.”

The other big one is EMF and 5G, of which there are many studies highlighting the dangers of prolonged EMF and 5G exposure for people.

Naturally, the environment and wildlife are affected, too. In 2022, scientists and researchers from the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University published a large 150-page review of how 5G radiation affects wildlife and nature, damage the could be caused due to the non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) emitted by the towers. The review was divided into three parts, and a snippet from the abstract in part 2 says:

“Numerous studies across all frequencies and taxa indicate that current low-level anthropogenic EMF can have myriad adverse and synergistic effects, including on orientation and migration, food finding, reproduction, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance and defense, and on vitality, longevity and survivorship itself. “Effects have been observed in mammals such as bats, cervids, cetaceans, and pinnipeds among others, and on birds, insects, amphibians, reptiles, microbes and many species of flora. Cyto- and geno-toxic effects have long been observed in laboratory research on animal models that can be extrapolated to wildlife. “Unusual multi-system mechanisms can come into play with non-human species - including in aquatic environments - that rely on the Earth’s natural geomagnetic fields for critical life-sustaining information. “

More specifically, there are a myriad of studies documenting 5G’s and EMF’s effects on bees and butterflies. Some of them include:

“Electromagnetic fields disrupt the pollination service by honeybees”

“Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) in Honey BeesCaused by EMF Radiation”

“Exposure of Insects to Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields from 2 to 120 GHz” — (“This could lead to changes in insect behaviour, physiology, and morphology over time due to an increase in body temperatures, from dielectric heating”).

“Increased aggression and reduced aversive learning in honey bees exposed to extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields”

“Defined exposure of honey bee colonies to simulated radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF): Negative effects on the homing ability, but not on brood development or longevity”

“Combined Effects of Pesticides and Electromagnetic-Fields on Honeybees: Multi-Stress Exposure” — (“The overall results clearly indicate that the multi-stress conditions were able to induce biochemical, physiological and behavioral alterations which severely threatened bee colony survival”).

Environmental Health Trust has a number of other cited studies demonstrating the effects of 5G and EMFs on bees, butterflies, birds, fauna and the rest of the environment.

The studies are there, the truth is set before us, we can see and feel it with our own eyes. Oh, it’s “climate change” alright: complete and utter destruction.

Proverbs 26:2 As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come. Proverbs 27:20 Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.

It’s really simple: no bees, no food. It’s a silent pandemic. If something does not change soon… if we don’t stop spraying our crops and lawns with these chemicals, if we don’t stop poisoning our skies, if we don’t stop frying ourselves and God’s creation like microwaved chickens — we will face a problem that goes beyond just slowly killing ourselves, to food barrens and shortages overtime, to a less than viable food supply that will eventually result in gene-edited Frankenfood that shouldn’t even be classified as food!

But instead of addressing these issues, some companies are now introducing vaccines to inoculate bee populations. The USDA first approved this new vaccine in 2023 for conditional use, and the company Dalan hopes to have it approved for broader use in 2027. The vaccine contains bacteria that is mixed into a solution of the queen's feed that is then consumed by the worker bees, fed to the queen, and the queen then lays inoculated eggs. What could go wrong?

No, what we need is a return to the old ways. Unless this happens, the problem will only worsen.

Jeremiah 6:16 Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.

For more articles like this and other detailed research, please consider following my work on winepressnews.com and on Substack for more in-depth reports such as this.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE