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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
1hEdited

Proverbs 12:11 He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread: but he that followeth vain (vaniteux) persons is void of understanding.

Proverbs 28:19 He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain (vaniteux) persons shall have poverty enough.

French

vain adj (egotistical) vaniteux, vaniteuse adj

Paul is so vain; he thinks he's better than everyone else.

Paul est trop vaniteux ; il (he) se (himself) pense (thinks) meilleur (better) que (than) tout le monde (all the world).

Paul est trop vaniteux ; il se pense meilleur que tout le monde.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
1h

Big Pharma is protected also. The food industry that poisons us slowly is protected. The vaccines and we have seen the results are protected and list goes on and on.

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