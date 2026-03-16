Having essentially rescinded and backed-off on his campaign promises of mass-deportation, President Donald Trump and his administration recently revealed that they plan to relax visa requirements so they can import more foreign labor to plug the holes in farm labor shortages.

The WinePress reported last week that with new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullins taking over for Kristi Noem, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that mass-deportations are effectively going to be shelved as the GOP attempts to rescue some votes in the Latino and Hispanic community ahead of the midterms.

Trump himself last year and into 2026 repeatedly said that he was not going to mass-deport, despite what he promised, and would only focus on removing violent criminals and drug peddlers — a total reversal of what he campaigned on; on top of the fact that deportation numbers under Trump prove the administration was never serious about mass-deportation, and if anything will be on pace to be substantially lower than under Barack Obama, for example.

Now the administration is openly bringing more foreign labor into the country.

Per the New York Times:

For years, the agricultural sector has faced a tight labor market as farmworkers age and fewer new immigrants and younger Americans are willing to toil in the fields. Top Trump administration officials vowed that mass deportations would help, leading to “higher wages with better benefits” and a “100 percent American work force.”

But the administration has quietly acknowledged in recent months that its immigration raids and crackdown on the border have aggravated the issue. So it has instead turned to an alternative source, making it cheaper for farmers to hire immigrant farmworkers on temporary visas.

Many farmers have celebrated those changes, made to an increasingly popular visa program known as H-2A, noting the difficulty in hiring American workers and tough economic conditions for the industry. But immigration hawks and labor unions alike are opposed, arguing the move will only increase the share of foreign workers and hurt native workers and suppress their wages.

Last October, the Department of Labor, in a lengthy entry in the Federal Register commenting on H-2A employment and payment, noted:

“The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal workforce, results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S consumers. “Unless the Department acts immediately to provide a source of stable and lawful labor, this threat will grow as the tools Congress provided in H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, to enhance enforcement of the nation's immigration laws are deployed.”

The NYT added:

Under the new changes, the agency adjusted how wages paid to H-2A farmworkers are calculated, effectively lowering hourly rates by between $1 and $7 depending on the state, according to some estimates. Farm owners can also now include housing as part of the compensation package they provide to guest farmworkers.

The reduction in wages has prompted a lawsuit from the United Farm Workers of America, which represents thousands of field workers. It argues that the rule will adversely harm American farmworkers by lowering their wages as well or pushing them out of the labor pool entirely.

“These actions are going to displace domestic farmworkers who have been working in the fields and putting food on dinner tables for decades, and bring a work force that is even more vulnerable to abuse,” Teresa Romero, the president of the union, said in an interview, noting that H-2A workers are often exploited and trafficked.

Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports lower levels of immigration and increased enforcement, agreed. The changes are likely to encourage more foreign migration and discourage automation in agriculture, he wrote in an opinion essay in November, “two consequences that are contrary to the administration’s stated objectives.”

In the past two decades, the number of certified H-2A visa positions has risen sharply, to nearly 400,000 in the 2025 fiscal year from about 50,000 in 2005. These temporary workers now make up 15 percent of all crop workers. (About 40 percent of crop workers are unauthorized migrants and about a third are American citizens, according to the latest government estimates.)

Congress, too, is considering more sweeping changes to the program. A bipartisan bill introduced last year would streamline the application process, reduce costs and expand it to yearlong employers that currently do not qualify, like dairy farmers. (The bill would also establish a pathway to legal status for unauthorized farmworkers already in the United States.)

The NYT also noted that a number of American-born teenage workers were turned away from work because the H-2A expansion has made those cheap laborers more abundant. One imported worker, Maria, told The Times that because of the pay decrease she will have to try and find work elsewhere and cannot afford to retire.

“The predicament Maria and her son face underline a point made by economists: Lowering wages for H-2A workers will not lead to more American workers in agriculture or increased pay for native workers,” the NYT wrote.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed last week that changes were coming to H-2A visa admissions. Speaking to Fox 8 New Orleans, Rollins said, “We are working to make very quick change as quickly as we can to basically open up the market so that these labor questions can be resolved.” She also said the administration is working to “get the cost down for farmers,” referring to the visa program.

Farmers in Louisiana have requested that the cap on visas be removed, but that would require an act of Congress, so the administration is looking to exploit workarounds.

“The administration cannot remove the cap. That’s a congressionally authorized statute. What we can do is changing [sic] some of the rules within that to perhaps allow other programs that these farmers can apply for that are outside of the current restricted cap.”

Moreover, Rollins recently stated, per the NYT, that the administration is enacting “real reforms to ease regulatory burdens and lower labor costs.” “The farm economy is in a difficult situation, and President Trump is utilizing all the tools available to ensure farmers have what they need to be successful,” she added.

The Ag Secertary’s remarks are consistent with comments she made last September, promising to “build out regulatory changes that can make the H-2A program more affordable and more accessible for American agriculture,” the USDA wrote in a blog post at the time.

“President Trump has made it clear: America’s farmers and ranchers will never be left behind,” Rollins said. “The success of our farmers is a national security priority, and at USDA we are looking at every option to ensure the future viability of American agriculture.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is the clown show administration! Literally everything they and say do is a lie. We said that mass-deportations were not going to happen coming into 2025, but it has turned out to be even worse than that.

Ezekiel 22:29 The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.

Contrary to the mainstream media and liberal headlines, Trump’s deportations are very low relative to his predecessors, and are not even close to making a dent into the estimated 50 million plus illegals in this country right now. What did happen is that his rhetoric scared a lot of them and workers stopped showing up at farms, which is true, which is what prompted Trump to back off on farm raids and vowed that those in the ag and hospitality sectors would not be deported.

The NYT noted that many farms put out advertisements for Americans to do these jobs, but very few responded to the ads. Yeah, because these greedy farmland owners, with their giant mansions and all their big-boy toys, refuse to pay Americans a decent wage, and would rather increase their bottom-line with even cheaper labor. This isn’t rocket science!

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens.

Same logic was applied to the executive order prioritizing glyphosate production, which explicitly states it is to (in part) product the profits of the big-ag lords in this country.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE