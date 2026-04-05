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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
1d

Good song! Thanks for including

Every day that passes shows me how much I must unlearn, how little I know, how much has been withheld that I must now search for, and how we've been deceived about almost everything! Many have awakened ------- to the shock of a world run by a few that hate us.

Thank God for God. who I believe WILL have the final word!!!!

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Kim's avatar
Kim
1dEdited

I think it is important to note just how much our young people are "getting it" while the old farts can't figure it out. They aren't deceived. That gives me hope!

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