I came across this song this week that I thing really summarized the insanity we are watching with this latest potential forever war.

Watch:

Yup.

Perfectly articulated.

In case you missed it, Trump gave a national address on Wednesday which ended up being another audible ‘tweet dump,’ bloviating about how we are winning in Iran even though we the U.S. will continue to bomb the daylights of them. It was another waste of time.

It highlighted how desperate and pathetic and how fallen the United States is, and that we are indeed in the throes of the empire.

Still giving off these kinds of vibes:

The crazy part is the following day we learned that more of our aircraft were shot down in Iran and a rescue mission was deployed resulting in more U.S. fighter jets being struck, and reportedly there is still a pilot MIA.

Winning.

Glory be to God, everyone!

Not much more to add: the song says it all.

Proverbs 25:20 As he that taketh away a garment in cold weather, and as vinegar upon nitre, so is he that singeth songs to an heavy heart.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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