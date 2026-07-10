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David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
3h

Now that you mention this, I got an email that said that you were following me on Substack, and told my wife; "Jacob is following me on Substack/"

Is this one of those Jacob?

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
2h

Very good to know. Thanks for the heads up!

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