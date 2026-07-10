I was recently made aware of fake accounts pretending to be me and The WinePress here on Substack.

A reader sent me this screenshot as proof. This is NOT me:

The key to telling it is not me is the user ID tag.

The REAL tag is The WinePress (@thewinepress).

The real account page.

Bots scraping the internet and trying to emulate, pretend and purloin accounts across various platforms is nothing new and it is a serious problem.

So please be careful if you see these types of accounts on Substack, YouTube, and other platforms I may perhaps join; and be extra careful if these accounts follow you, and then start commenting or DM’ing you. I have had other pages I follow on Substack and YouTube have their pages emulated, and then message me in an attempt to get more information out of me.

If you do see one of these pages, bots and shills out there, do not hesitate to REPORT them and mark them as spam and bots or fraudulent accounts.

On a separate note — thank you to all my real subscribers who follow, read, and share my work; and an extra special thanks to those who have humbly and graciously chosen to support my work by subscribing here on Substack, or have donated externally or sent letters via the mail (see links and address below), and/or have purchased my book. Every little bit helps as I dedicate most of my time to putting out very thorough and dedicated research and articles, so I do humbly ask that you PLEASE consider chipping in to help keep me going.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

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