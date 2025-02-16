The following report was first published on January 19th, 2025, on winepressnews.com.

Big pharmaceutical executives have sought to leave their mark and cozy-up to President-elect Donald Trump in the final weeks leading up to his inauguration, including the likes of Bill Gates, along with others such as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who has reportedly built a good rapport with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as well, who is often misappropriated in mainstream media as being “anti-vax.”

On January 17th, the Wall Street Journal published a clip from a longer interview that discussed a recent 3-hour meeting the multibillionaire philanthropist had with the former President at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The meeting also included another member of Gates’ team and Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

Gates had this to say in the interview:

“We touched on a lot of things. It was over three hours, to my surprise. “I spoke a lot about HIV and that the Foundation is literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage. “He, in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation. I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. We both got, I think, pretty excited about that “I explained why polio’s been tough in Pakistan, Afghanistan. We’ve had cases show up in Gaza and Africa. He was fascinated to hear what he could do to help. I felt like he was energized. I was frankly impressed.”

SEE: Bill Gates Tells Al Jazeera How To Prepare For The ‘Next Pandemic’ And ‘To Moderate Some Of The Insanity’ Online

Gates had previously expressed interest in Trump’s campaign after his victory in November. Gates said at the time: “Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone.”

Susie Wiles, who was also in attendance at this meeting, is a lesser known tour de force in Washington and Republican circles. Unlike other cabinet members, the Chief of Staff does not need to be vetted and approved by the Senate.

Trump said in a statement after his victory: “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” the president-elect continued. “Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Some publications like Politico have referred to her as the most powerful and most feared woman in America.

Politico provided a synopsis of the type of power Wiles possesses:

Susie Wiles, the people who know her the best believe, is a force more sensed than seen. Her influence on political events, to many who know what they’re watching, is as obvious as it is invisible.

The prints leave not so much as a smudge. It’s a shock when she shows up in pictures. Even then it is almost always in the background. She speaks on the record hardly ever, and she speaks about herself even less.

Wiles is not just one of Trump’s senior advisers. She’s his most important adviser.

She’s his de facto campaign manager. She has been in essence his chief of staff for the last more than three years.

She’s one of the reasons Trump is the GOP’s presumptive nominee and Ron DeSantis is not. She’s one of the reasons Trump’s current operation has been getting credit for being more professional than its fractious, seat-of-the-pants antecedents.

And she’s a leading reason Trump has every chance to get elected again — even after his loss of 2020, the insurrection of 2021, his party’s defeats in the midterms of 2022, the criminal indictments of 2023 and the trial (or trials) of 2024.

“There is nobody, I think, that has the wealth of information that she does. Nobody in our orbit. Nobody,” top Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio told me. “She touches everything.”

“Certainly,” said former Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, “she’s one of the most consequential people in American politics right now.”

“And nobody,” said veteran Florida lobbyist Ronnie Book, “even knows who she is.”

On top of this, Wiles is a major lobbyist for big pharmaceutical companies. In a since-deleted post, The Kennedy Beacon highlighted her many connections with big-pharma, writing:

Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022. As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic,” remdesivir, as critiqued in Science.

And speaking of Pfizer, its CEO Albert Bourla has also met with Trump to discuss the role of his company with the Trump administration.

The Financial Times reported:

Bourla, who worked closely with the Trump administration on the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, has been leading the charge to cosy up to the president-elect.

He met Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the run-up to November’s election, and then was instrumental in organising a December dinner with Trump, Kennedy, Eli Lilly chief executive David Ricks and Stephen Ubl, the head of PhRMA, the industry lobbying group, the people said.

The Pfizer chief is among a growing list of corporate executives trying to foster a direct relationship with Trump ahead of his inauguration on January 20. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Apple chief executive Tim Cook have all dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks.

Pfizer was also one of several companies, including Meta and Amazon, which have pledged money to Trump’s inauguration committee, a person said.

Matt Mowers, a former Trump official who runs lobbying firm Valcour, said in a comment: “Everyone knows where Donald Trump’s going to go on immigration and energy but there’s a lot of nuance that could have multibillion-dollar impacts on Big Tech and pharmaceuticals. Those nuances are the areas in which these companies have to start working with the incoming administration.”

Moreover, John LaMattina, former head of research and development at Pfizer, told the FT: “If I were a CEO of a pharma company, I’d be going down to Mar-a-Lago as well. Trump loves to have people come and pay their respects to him, and he listens when they come. So what better access to have than to go directly to the president-elect and plead your case?”

At that meeting, which Wiles also attended, Axios reported that the group discussed how the public and private sectors can collaborate on finding cures for cancer, among other topics.’ The outlet added: ‘The patio dinner is a potential indication that Trump’s administration will see the pharmaceutical industry as a partner — not just an adversary — for parts of its “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.’

Days after that meeting, Ricks spoke at a meeting at the Economic Club in Washington D.C., where he said, “We have to raise developed countries, what they pay, and we can lower the U.S.,” Ricks said. “I think that’s a policy argument we’ll hear about soon with the new administration.”

He did not disclose much about the dinner, but did comment:

My experience, having done this for eight years, is there’s often more common ground than you’d think, just reading the newspapers.

More specifically, Bourla emphasized that he has built a rapport with RFK Jr.

Bourla explained some of the details in an earnings call last week.

I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. Bourla said

Additionally, Bourla expressed his intentions to maintain a positive, “very long-lasting relationship” that he has with President Trump. He added,

The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.

After Trump’s victory, Kennedy Jr. was quick to say that he was not going to be taking away people’s vaccines.

RFK Jr. told NBC: “I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines. If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have [a] choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.” He added, “So I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them.”

Trump has also commented that ‘Bobby’ is not as “radical” as he is often portrayed. The Associated Press quoted him as saying, “He’s going to be much less radical than you would think. I think he’s got a very open mind, or I wouldn’t have put him there.”

‘At least for now, Pfizer assumes that there will be no material vaccine policy changes in the U.S. in 2025, CFO Dave Denton said on Tuesday’s investor call,’ Fierce Pharma noted.

Contrary to repeated erroneous reports, RFK Jr. is not “anti-vax,” as he clarified this a number of times out of his own mouth.

During a debate with Alex Epstein, at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions.

Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.

Courtesy: The Healthy American

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!” -George Carlin

So, what will be the latest excuse be this time from the MAGA crowd? Wait, lemme guess, is this Trump and Bobby playing 4-D chess again?

And just to prove that another pandemic is assuredly around the corner, I reported in December that rushed spending bill to suspend the debt ceiling, again, which contains an entire chunk of legislation dedicated to “pandemic preparedness,” in collaboration with the military and churches, and building on vaccine stockpiles. SEE: House Speaker Johnson’s Rushed Spending Bill Contains ‘Pandemic Preparedness’, Military Partnership And Vaccine Stockpile, Collaboration With Churches

I try not to be too dogmatic about future events, prognosticating or moonlighting as a soothsayer, but I think I can now safely guarantee that another plandemic is around the corner, relatively very soon; all signs pointing towards it being “bird flu;” and these liars and golden calves will be the ones to sell it to the masses again like once before.

It’s a perfect setup, using the hypocrite RFK Jr. as a red herring to con Americans who genuinely want cleaner food and less big-pharma overreach (like me), to then sell you on the latest vaccine you need. Sure, maybe this administration might distract Americans with banning one or two chemicals in our food, if that, but will then ensorcell those same beguiled Americans into accepting the latest gene-editing clot shot that will stop your heart, as this administration ironically goes about destroying the food supply even more, and consolidating farms in the process.

Galatians 3:1 O foolish Galatians [Americans], who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

The WinePress has made it VERY clear that a narrative is being created to establish “bird flu” as the “next pandemic;” and it has been made repeatedly clear by the mainstream propaganda outlets that whoever was [s]elected as President would be the so-called “Bird Flu President.”

So, there you have it. It’s not just business, it’s even more big business as usual at our expense.

