The following report was first published on July 3rd, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Recently it was revealed that multibillionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has invested $26.5 million into a biotech startup that is making vaccines to get cows to stop farting, something activists and world leaders have repeatedly blamed as a major contributor to climate change and excess methane emissions.

Announced last month, the company called ArkeaBio was gifted $26.5 million from venture capital that was founded by Bill Gates. The company said in a press release: “The raise was led by current investor Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), and attracted additional investors, including The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, AgriZeroNZ, Rabo Ventures, Overview Capital, and The51 Food & AgTech Fund.”

The company describes itself on its website as “an ag-biotech start-up developing a safe, user-friendly, and cost-conscious vaccine to reduce ruminant methane emissions that will work seamlessly with existing global agribusiness practices.”

“Our vaccination-based approach allows for much-needed decarbonization of global meat and dairy products across multiple geographies, supporting greater sustainability in agriculture,” the firm boasts. “Vaccines can be quickly deployed worldwide at scale, providing ArkeaBio with an unmatched opportunity to make near-term global climate impact.”

AgriZeroNZ said in a statement:

A methane vaccine for ruminant animals is internationally recognised as the ‘holy grail’ to deliver methane reduction at low cost and mass scale. It could be one of the best long-term options to really shift the dial on agricultural emissions and a powerful tool globally. We’re really pleased to be supporting ArkeaBio and its innovative approach to develop this important solution.

Rabo Ventures also said in a comment: ‘’As a cooperative bank, we want to future-proof our global food system by supporting and offering solutions that have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.”

On top of this, it has recently come to light that Gates has funded another biotech company to produce feed supplements for cattle so they can stop farting so much.

In January, 2023, Gates was interviewed by Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Fullilove, where he revealed that he invested in a company called Rumin8 via BEV, which is developing feed supplements that reduce methane emissions.

Gates said at the time:

“You know what happens with beef, my climate group Breakthrough Energy just announced, literally today, an investment in an Australian group called Rumin8, that helps cows not be so much a source of methane emissions. “So, we have two paths to solving that, that’s 6% of global emissions are cows, who burp and fart methane to an extreme degree. “You can either fix the cows to stop them from doing that, or you can make beef without the cow. And both of those you know will be pursued to see which one can lead to the best product in terms of taste, health, and cost.”

Moneywise noted: ‘Rumin8’s solution looks promising. A controlled study run by Rumin8 and University of New England found an impressive 81% reduction in methane emissions when cattle had access to water troughs treated with the tech company’s methane-reducing supplements.’

Furthermore, The WinePress reported on yet another company Gates invested in 2023 – Indiana-based BiomEdit, which “discovers, designs, and develops novel probiotics, microbiome derived bioactives, and engineered microbial medicines to address unmet needs in animal health.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This stuff is absolute madness. This has nothing to do with cow farts: it’s all about sickening and destroying the people and animal population of this garbage. The irony of all this persistent rhetoric about limiting cow farts is that the supply of cattle is at historic lows, and yet these Cretans are still clamoring to expunge all of them if they can.

I detail this in my reports below:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

