The following report was first published on November 1st, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire philanthropist recently said that he believes that some sort of a “new religion” or “new philosophy” will be needed as people become more acclimated to artificial intelligence in their everyday lives, referring to this as a “potential positive.”

Gates made these controversial remarks on the “Possible” podcast, co-hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, where Gates discussed some of his recent projects, ways to fight climate change, work on food alternatives to reduce emissions, the rapid development of AI, and more.

At the end of hour-long episode, co-host Aria Finger asked Gates, “Can you leave us with a final thought about what is possible to achieve, if everything breaks our way in the next 15 years, and what’s the first step to get there?”

Gates had this to say:

“The potential positive path is so good that it will force us to rethink how should we use our time. You know, you can almost call it a new religion or a new philosophy of, okay, how do we stay connected with each other, not addicted to these things that’ll make video games look like nothing in terms of the attractiveness of spending time on them. “So it’s fascinating that we will – the issues of, you know, disease and enough food or climate if things go well will largely become solved problems. “And, you know, so the next generation does get to say, ‘Okay, given that some things that were massively in shortage are now not, how do, how do we take advantage of that?’ “You know, do we ban AI being used in certain endeavors so that humans get some – you know , like you don’t want robots playing baseball, probably. Because they’re, they’ll be too good. So we’ll, we’ll keep them off the field. Okay. How broadly would you go with that? “We are so used to this shortage world that, you know, I hope I get to see how we start to rethink these deep-meaning questions.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Colossians 2:8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.

What Gates is saying is in line with what I have previously reported in a number of different articles. I have repeatedly said that AI is the new god(s) of the masses that will be worshipped and supplicated to for help and deliverance, an answer and savior to all of mankind’s problems (for a time, that is); and Bill Gates is simply reaffirming this dystopian reality.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE