Bill Gates Says A ‘New Religion Or A New Philosophy’ Will Be Needed To Accommodate AI In Everyday Life
“We are so used to this shortage world that, you know, I hope I get to see how we start to rethink these deep-meaning questions.”
The following report was first published on November 1st, 2024, on winepressnews.com.
Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire philanthropist recently said that he believes that some sort of a “new religion” or “new philosophy” will be needed as people become more acclimated to artificial intelligence in their everyday lives, referring to this as a “potential positive.”
Gates made these controversial remarks on the “Possible” podcast, co-hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, where Gates discussed some of his recent projects, ways to fight climate change, work on food alternatives to reduce emissions, the rapid development of AI, and more.
At the end of hour-long episode, co-host Aria Finger asked Gates, “Can you leave us with a final thought about what is possible to achieve, if everything breaks our way in the next 15 years, and what’s the first step to get there?”
Gates had this to say:
“The potential positive path is so good that it will force us to rethink how should we use our time. You know, you can almost call it a new religion or a new philosophy of, okay, how do we stay connected with each other, not addicted to these things that’ll make video games look like nothing in terms of the attractiveness of spending time on them.
“So it’s fascinating that we will – the issues of, you know, disease and enough food or climate if things go well will largely become solved problems.
“And, you know, so the next generation does get to say, ‘Okay, given that some things that were massively in shortage are now not, how do, how do we take advantage of that?’
“You know, do we ban AI being used in certain endeavors so that humans get some – you know , like you don’t want robots playing baseball, probably. Because they’re, they’ll be too good. So we’ll, we’ll keep them off the field. Okay. How broadly would you go with that?
“We are so used to this shortage world that, you know, I hope I get to see how we start to rethink these deep-meaning questions.”
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Colossians 2:8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.
What Gates is saying is in line with what I have previously reported in a number of different articles. I have repeatedly said that AI is the new god(s) of the masses that will be worshipped and supplicated to for help and deliverance, an answer and savior to all of mankind’s problems (for a time, that is); and Bill Gates is simply reaffirming this dystopian reality.
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
Nope.
In the beginning was The WORD.
Something cannot come from nothing.
We observe that based on empirical data.
Otherwise nothing x no one = everything.
Therefore, something outside space, time, matter and energy must exist. Something/some One supernatural (the uncaused Cause) who spoke the Universe into existence by the power of His WORD.
His WORD is operating in you, through you and holding you together.
DNA = Coherent words. Information. Operating system.
O2 and H2O are words.
The elements as broken down into the periodic table in their most basic form, are words.
The elegance and cohesiveness of God’s life sustaining Truth is grandstanding all around us.
This is no accident. You are no accident.
God is Love and Love requires relationship. That’s why you are here. That’s why He governs by Truth; because Truth is Life Giving.
When we depart from Truth it leads to chaos, confusion, awkwardness, corruption, delusion, perversion, and death (both physically and spiritually). There IS a litmus test.
Remember True Love demands free will. So our behavior with this information is optional. There are consequences, as we see, when we look all around us.
Be blessed in your pursuit of Truth.
He is The Way, The Truth, and The Life.
Courage requires conviction. Conviction better be predicated on Truth; otherwise we are getting played.
Choose Life.
His name is Jesus.
John 1:1-5:
1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
2 The same was in the beginning with God.
3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.
4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.
5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.
"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."
-2 Corinthians 3:17