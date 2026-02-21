The WinePress News

Eldridge Osan
7h

Nope.

In the beginning was The WORD.

Something cannot come from nothing.

We observe that based on empirical data.

Otherwise nothing x no one = everything.

Therefore, something outside space, time, matter and energy must exist. Something/some One supernatural (the uncaused Cause) who spoke the Universe into existence by the power of His WORD.

His WORD is operating in you, through you and holding you together.

DNA = Coherent words. Information. Operating system.

O2 and H2O are words.

The elements as broken down into the periodic table in their most basic form, are words.

The elegance and cohesiveness of God’s life sustaining Truth is grandstanding all around us.

This is no accident. You are no accident.

God is Love and Love requires relationship. That’s why you are here. That’s why He governs by Truth; because Truth is Life Giving.

When we depart from Truth it leads to chaos,  confusion, awkwardness, corruption, delusion, perversion, and death (both physically and spiritually). There IS a litmus test.

Remember True Love demands free will. So our behavior with this information is optional. There are consequences, as we see, when we look all around us.

Be blessed in your pursuit of Truth.

He is The Way, The Truth, and The Life.

Courage requires conviction. Conviction better be predicated on Truth; otherwise we are getting played.

Choose Life.

His name is Jesus.

John 1:1-5:

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

duelingforks
7h

"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."

-2 Corinthians 3:17

