The following report was first published on January 11th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Multi-billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Gates is heavily investing in genetically modified (GMO) grains to offset costs, reduce emissions, and guarantee a sustainable food supply whilst ending hunger, claiming that “every piece of bread” he’s ever eaten is from GMO wheat crops.

Gates made these claims during a special event hosted by the University of Nairobi in Kenya on November 18th, 2022, which received very little press or acknowledgement.

In the lead-up to this conference, Gates was already on a tour to speak with other leaders, educators, and investors in Kenya and other parts of Africa to essentially promote the 17 different aspects on the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals.

Several days before the collaboration with the University, Mr. Gates was exclusively interviewed by Kenya’s Nation media, where he said that Kenya has “improved dramatically” since his last visit to the country 12 years ago. Gates said he wants to examine the progress being made – after having already shelled out billions of dollars in funding to Kenyan services to innovate the country, to share these improvements to “other countries can learn from what’s happening here, especially in the areas of health and climate adaptation,” he said.

More specifically, he said he would be visiting some of the Kenyan health centers to learn about their “cutting-edge” technologies that are being implemented, along with meeting with “smallholder farmers” to learn about the challenges they face and learn if the newer innovations are working, or “what they’re doing to adapt and generate new sources of income;” and to meet with government leaders and students to learn more about what is happening in their communities.

Gates said during the interview:

“I’m also really looking forward to meeting with young people from across the continent and students at the University of Nairobi. Africa’s population is the youngest and fastest growing on the planet—that presents enormous opportunity. They’re already driving innovation in health and tech and climate. I can’t wait to meet some of Kenya’s young innovators! “[…] I’m hopeful that the new generation can drive progress even further and faster, creating conditions for more people to live healthy lives. “The climate crisis has become a food and nutrition emergency, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. It is an injustice that Africans, who have done the least to create these challenges, are suffering the most severe consequences. “[…] We also need a massive infusion of resources into climate adaptation. That’s why last week, our foundation announced $1.4 billion to help ensure smallholder farmers have more options even as climate change intensifies. But even more is needed. “At COP 27, African leaders called on rich nations to deliver on their pledge to double investments for climate adaptation by 2025. I agree with them. Meeting this moment requires investment in both proven and new ways of thinking, new technologies and strong collaborations.

“Innovating For Food Security And Climate Change In Africa”

As referenced in his initial interview, one of the events on Gates’ itinerary was to speak at the University of Nairobi. The event was called “Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa,” where 500 students were allowed to attend in person, along with tons more across the continent watching and interacting via livestream. Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com, the board chair of the Legal Resources Centre of South Africa’s United States organization, was the in-person host.

That weekend after the event was complete, the University of Nairobi revealed that over 10,000 more students tuned-in virtually from over 130 countries. The press release from the university did not disclose all that many details as to what was discussed, besides stressing that ‘agriculture is one of the ways for Climate Adaptation,’ the college said, along with questions about ‘inclusivity, technology, funding opportunities for women and climate justice.’

Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi Professor Stephen Kiama was ‘elated,’ the University said, stating:

“To say that we happy is an understatement! We are indeed very privileged and blessed to host Mr. Gates, a man whose innovation story continue to inspire all of us. “The University of Nairobi is distinctly honoured and most grateful for the partnership with the Gates Foundation –through Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis(CEMA) that has strengthened and positively impacted on our national response to epidemics and emergency situations and The Women Hub or Wee hub –a research hub with focus on inclusion and empowerment of women is another hallmark of our strong partnership. “The continent is full of young and brilliant minds, that given the right environment and support, can bring solutions to the persistent food insecurity in the continent.”

And indeed, Mr. Kiama and attendees were ecstatic for Gates to walk amongst their presence; for a literal choir was also in attendance, and sang three anthems as Bill stood half-smiling on the stage, and concluded by singing the national anthem again at the conclusion of the event, right after Gates took some selfies with the hosts.

The choir that sang the national anthem at the end of Gates’ talk

In his opening address, Gates said that while vast improvements are being made around the world and in Kenya, he said that “we’re still creating trouble, we’re still pumping carbon into the atmosphere at record levels,” noting that Kenya is producing very little but other nations are not holding up their end of the bargain and thus are inadvertently affecting them.

Gates then referenced a farmer named Mary who has had to deal with drought throughout the years, but has ultimately adapted new crops and new processes, to wit, GMO seeds and modified livestock as well, as Gates went on to reveal.

“She took me out to her field and she showed me the innovations [she’s made.] She’s planting in a different way, and she has very innovative livestock, both chickens and cows that are giving a uniquely high productivity to her. “Innovations like herd-drought-tolerate seeds and improved indigenous chickens are a product of years of research and development. “[…] We are capable as humans of having the ingenuity to solve these problems.”

Gates during the discussion

After Gates’ opening remarks, the host further inquired about these GMO seeds and livestock. Gates revealed that this Mary is actually a “village-based advisor” where she takes what she sees and learns and then spreads it to a small pod of other farmers.

But Gates said that during his stay in Kenya, the farm visit was “the most valuable” to him because he was able to “see the progress, to see the better seeds,” and added that “we’re just at the beginning of that, to see those hybrid chickens, to see the cows,” he said.

Later in the discussion, Bill was asked a question from a virtual attendee about the future of innovation and agriculture, and what the youth should really focus on. In short, he said to invest in and study agriculture, and any and all advancements in the field.

Bill then went on a tangent stating that “we need a second Green Revolution,” where he noted how the first one introduced higher yielding crops through GMO processes but also used pesticides which Gates admitted were harmful. Be that as it may, Gates still said that:

“We know that overwhelmingly that was a good thing, but what we need is a second Green Revolution, this time one that is much more environmentally friendly, and that addresses far more crops particularly for the ecosystems throughout Africa. “We’re very lucky that plant biology is the same as human biology, so all these tools to do sequencing and understand genetics apply equally well to plants, and so being able how to understand how do they resist disease, how do they grow more, even the basic mechanism of photosynthesis and how we might be able to make that more efficient. “You know we have at hand the science to improve agricultural output even in the face of tough weather. “The Gates Foundation does supports [sic] this by funding what we call the CG system: that’s the global set of institutions that improve seeds. […] And because of getting more resources to the CG system we have new seeds coming along. “Now we need to do even more. You know if you really want to help people avoid climate adaptation agriculture is the biggest part of that, and what we should see is a dramatic increase in all agricultural innovation.”

Nearly three-quarters of the way through, Gates suggested what he wishes richer and more developed nations would do to help tackle the climate crisis:

“My view is that the rich countries really have three things that they owe to the rest of the world: “The first is pretty simple, they need to rapidly set an example by driving their emissions to zero. The sooner they can do that the better. Unfortunately it’s not likely that they’ll get there before 2050 – a few of them probably won’t meet that goal, but that you know is a very serious goal … that needs to be done. “The second thing is that they need to innovate in such a way that for the rest of the countries that they invent ways of doing all of the climate emitting activities – that includes driving cars, flying planes, making cement, making steel – all these things, they need to use their innovation power to give us a way of doing, so that it doesn’t cost extra to do it without emissions; and I term that having the “Green Premium:” the extra costs for green to be zero. “[…] So once you get those green premiums down, so then you can go to the middle income countries […], and say, ‘Okay, please adopt these innovative practices. We’re not asking you to slowdown your development because there’d be no possible way to justify that. “The third thing is both innovating and funding climate adaption. We use mitigation, for the idea of reducing emissions to zero, and we use adaption to talk about minimizing the damage. “It’s very complicated how you attribute things to climate change. For example the Sahel drying out is a cyclical thing: that would be happening without climate change. But you know some other events are caused by climate change, and you know weather is immensely complicated. “[…] So yes, there is in the name of justice some level of resources should be sent – which is basically increasing age generosity. There’s an ever stronger moral case for that before. I think there’s always been a moral case for it. You know if you can save lives for a thousand dollars per life saved by getting vaccines out – it’s a crime that that isn’t done.”

Following this answer the host further asked how the mega rich such as himself should charitably give back. Gates said that he makes sure that his emissions are down, though he said that he flies a plane which is a “bit extravagant” but that he “makes sure those emissions are eliminated.”

“These Are Proven Products”

But Mr. Gates was not quite finished speaking at the University of Nairobi.

In a separate speech he gave at the University he praised the benefits of GMO crops and how everything he eats is GMOs, whilst blasting organic agriculture for being too niche and expensive – even though he confessed to the students that the first Green Revolution involved using fertilizers that he admitted were harmful.

Nevertheless, Gates said this:

“Organic food is a small part of the market that’s very expensive. But every piece of bread I’ve ever eaten is high-productivity wheat, GMO wheat. Every piece of corn I’ve eaten is GMO corn. “These are things that billions of years of using these products have been done. “[…] These are proven, proven products – nobody’s trying to take something that hundreds of millions of people haven’t already been eating with the perfect safety record.”

In June of last year The WinePress reported in a detailed piece on how many ‘experts’ in the big international agricultural space all calling for the rapid implementation of gene-edited grains – crops that are weather resistant and non-disease forming, for example; using the Ukraine conflict as a proxy to do so; and just like Gates, the media in tow has blasted organic farming and demands that it be scrapped in order to sustain equitable food levels, blaming Russia for being heavy promotors and exporters of organic food. When gates refers to the implementation of “herd-drought-tolerate seeds” and “the better seeds,” these are the types of crops he is alluding to.

Bill Gates has been purchasing large swaths of farmland, becoming the largest farmland owner in the United States in 2021. This has of course caused many in the industry to become concerned and curious why he is purchasing so much land.

Not Everyone’s Impressed

But there are still plenty of Kenyans who are not buying what Gates is pushing.

For example, in the comment section of the video where Gates professes his love for GMOs, many Africans called him a liar and did not want GMOs in the country, and others mocking his “billions of years” assertion. Some of the comments include:

“What you may feel or think is right for you may not be right for anyone else. And using wealth to force through such a controversial agenda is immoral.” -“Noel Okello” said.

“This man is not okay in his head.” - “Teek” wrote.

“Go eat your own bread, and leave us alone!” - “Jillo Bila” posted.

“In Europe the rich buy organic some call it Bio. Why should the poor eat gmos poor Food, While God made organic. If GOD did not make gmo let us eat what he made for us read Leviticus 19:19. Or whole of it. God is against gmos. Kenya u will see wonders. You will see chickens with fat like pigs or ducks, you will wonder how comes this chicken is that fat. Get me this one that is well fatted.” - “b” said.

“Billions of years of using these products have been done?? 🤔 So we have been modifying products for billions of years yet we haven’t been around for billions of years. Here are the time traveler’s you read about. Wachawi (Witches). 😂” - “Ra” posted.

“He failed in India now he his here in Kenya. And the leader literally accepted him.” - “David Ndara” added.

“Yeh, but look at your Wheat Belly with Insulin Resistance.” - “Sean Griffiths” said.

Moreover, a student from the University of Nairobi is not buying it either. Benard Aloo, MA International Studies student at the University of Nairobi, wrote a short piece about Gates’ visit to Kenya, which was then published by Business Daily Africa, urging his fellow Kenyans to “Take Bill Gates’ word on GMOs with a pinch of salt.”

He had this to say:

“Every piece of bread I’ve ever eaten is…GMO wheat…”

This statement made by Bill Gates at the University of Nairobi last week is probably the clearest hint yet that his trip to Kenya was to exploit the opportunity of positioning himself for a huge business opportunity.

The Kenyan government recently lifted a 10-year ban on cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops to address food insecurity and it is not a coincidence that the Microsoft co-founder decided to drop by.

On his first trip to Africa since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Gates met local leaders, including President William Ruto. He also spent time visiting primary healthcare centres, medical and agricultural research institutes, and smallholder farms to find ways of partnering in areas of mutual interest and in addressing hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty.

Gates has been involved in several good initiatives through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation around the world. In fact, on his last visit, he announced $ 7 billion in investments in agriculture, health, gender equality and other critical areas in Africa. Kenya has been a such beneficiary.

This is why when the American philanthropist gathers a group of young African scholars at a public university, they listen.

There are a lot of assertions made by Gates in his speech at the University of Nairobi that would fail a fact-checker scale but I will restrict this to the GMO gaffe.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ranks wheat as the third among US field crops in planted acreage, production, and gross farm receipts, behind corn and soybeans.

What ought to raise the antenna of any Kenyan who was inspired by Bill’s assertion is that USDA reports that “wheat sowings lost ground to coarse grains and oil seeds due to technological innovations that improved production prospects for corn and soybeans.”

Farmers in the US grow wheat mainly for human food use and this is where it gets interesting.

No GMO wheat is commercially grown in the US because, apparently, food processors in Europe and US are very much aware of the consumers’ reactions to products containing genetically modified wheat.

In fact, it wasn’t until October 2020 that Argentina approved the world’s first genetically engineered wheat for cultivation and consumption.

Of course, they have increased production massively since then, with other nations like Nigeria having approved the importation of wheat from Argentina.

Either Bill has been growing his own genetically modified wheat since childhood or he lied to the men and women in Kenya who showed up or logged online to listen to his speech. To what end would Gates, one of the world’s wealthiest, lie brazenly in the public?

Gates has been a great partner to Africa in addressing challenges, but it is important to remember that he may get a thing or two wrong, like his prophecy on the effects Covid-19 would have on Africa.

“You Will Burn In Hell” For Opposing GMOs

But some Kenyan politicians do not share that sentiment and are all-in on Gates’ GMO seeds.

On November 18th, the day after Gates gave his talk at the University, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that 10 million GMO maize seeds will be imported to begin growing. However, Kuria turned some heads when he compared eating GMOs to being a cause of death.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death. “And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food.”

Moses Kuria. Courtesy: Nairobi LEO

Mr. Kuria and other peddlers of the GMO seeds have faced heavy backlash for this investment. Kuria then took to social media two days after his initial announcement, telling his critics to “burn in hell.”

“It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fishfingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell,” he said.

Other politicians have been outspoken against the implementation of GMO crops. Roots Party leader Professor George Wajackoyah asserted that GMO grains will make women to grow beards and men to grow breasts. Speaking in Swahili he said:

“These days you are being told about GMOs…Mexico has rejected GMOs because they did research, nearly five hundred men in Mexico grew breasts by eating GMOs and women grew beards. “We have also rejected the GMO stuff, but if you eat that GMO, women will grow beards and men will grow breasts.”

George Wajackoyah. Courtesy: Citizen Digital

Last week, Kenyan President William Ruto pushed back against these claims. He said:

“As the leader of the country, I cannot endanger the lives of the people who elected me. Myself, I’m a scientist. Every scientist in Kenya agrees that GMO does not have any problems. South Africa, the United States is 100 percent GMO. “I hear others saying that I don’t know why mothers grow beards… That is the propaganda of people who don’t want us to be able to produce enough food. I myself have eaten GMO food, I have grown breasts? “All the food that we have been importing all these years, already contains GMOs. The KEBS say it must be less than 1 percent. And that we pay 30/40 per cent more.”

Ruto meeting with Gates during his Kenyan tour

Interestingly enough, professing atheists apart of The Atheists In Kenya Society have praised the move to import GMO seeds, claiming that there are no apparent issues.

President Harrison Mumia of the society said in a statement:

“There is no credible evidence of harm from GMOs. On the contrary, GMO crops have been shown to have more impact in countries like India and Brazil. “In a country such as ours, where farm inputs, like fertilizers, farm equipment, and pesticides are becoming harder to afford for our farmers, we believe that [genetically modified] crops have more to offer. “GMOs are not poison. The perceived ills of genetically modified foods are illusory and far smaller than believed.”

But the Council of Governors (CoG) has condemned the move to lift the ban on GMOs, calling the move “premature.”

CoG’s Agriculture Committee Chairperson Governor Ken Lusaka said:

“The Council therefore proposes that the national and county governments form a joint technical committee to oversee the execution of the GMO ban lift. “It also goes against our legal and policy stand to conserve biological diversity, promote sustainable use of its components and the equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources. “In light of the above, the Council of Governors has held consultations with the County Government of Kilifi and wishes to inform members of the public that the following corrective measures have been initiated; No further felling of Baobab trees will be undertaken since a stop order was issued.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalms 26:9 Gather not my soul with sinners, nor my life with bloody men: [10] In whose hands is mischief, and their right hand is full of bribes. [11] But as for me, I will walk in mine integrity: redeem me, and be merciful unto me.

Well, it’s easy to see where Gates’ $7 billion investment went: straight into the wallets of these politicians who sold their people and farmers out for a pretty penny. The idolatry of that man is just mind-boggling, seeing these people coddle up to him like he is a god, singing songs in his presence. Such a shame to see that some of the Kenyans are allowing this psychokiller the liberty to even walk upon their grounds.

All you Kenyans should have seen what Americans look like (Gates included), and you should notice that they are rotund and waddle like bloated penguins; as they eat themselves to death with their GMOs and highly-processed “foods,” laced with pesticides, heavy metals, and microplastics. But hey, don’t take my word for it: Gates says GMOs have been “proven” over the course of “millions” of years, so we know he can’t be wrong…

Furthermore, Gates has very much been interested in cultivating cell-cultured, lab-grown meat and plant-based slop; and so that’s what he’ll be pushing next on you Africans.

SEE: Bill Gates Pushes Even Harder For Nations To Adopt Artificial Beef

Bill Gates and all the rest will have their day…

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE