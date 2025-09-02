Last week, following President Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting, it was reported that multi-billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates paid the President a visit not long after the televised discussion, though not much is known about what the two talked about.

Trump caused a stir online when he once again reiterated the great “success” of his Operation Warp Speed in 2020.

However, from what little we do know about their meeting, a spokesperson for Gates issued a statement obtained by Fox News and The New York Times, which stated:

"Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."

Gizmodo reported:

The Gates Foundation reportedly stopped making grants for a liberal nonprofit network called Arabella Advisors back in June, according to new reporting from the New York Times. The Gates charity has given about $450 million to Arabella Advisors to disperse over the course of the past 16 years, according to the newspaper, and there’s speculation that it’s because Gates wants to get on Trump’s good side. Gates has also tried to downplay DEI initiatives in a bid to placate Trump and “insulate” his foundation from political pressure, as the Times puts it.

In January, The WinePress reported on Trump’s meeting with Bill Gates days before he retook office.

“We touched on a lot of things. It was over three hours, to my surprise. “I spoke a lot about HIV and that the Foundation is literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage. “He, in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation. I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. We both got, I think, pretty excited about that “I explained why polio’s been tough in Pakistan, Afghanistan. We’ve had cases show up in Gaza and Africa. He was fascinated to hear what he could do to help. I felt like he was energized. I was frankly impressed.”

Gates had previously expressed interest in Trump’s campaign after his victory in November. Gates said at the time: “Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone.”

Susie Wiles, who was also in attendance at this meeting, is a lesser known tour de force in Washington and Republican circles. Unlike other cabinet members, the Chief of Staff does not need to be vetted and approved by the Senate.

Wiles is a major lobbyist for big pharmaceutical companies. In a since-deleted post, The Kennedy Beacon highlighted her many connections to big-pharma, writing:

Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022. As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic,” remdesivir, as critiqued in Science.

As noted in that WP report, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla around that time also met with Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Bourla apparently built rapport with Kennedy.

Bourla explained some of the details in an earnings call last week.

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. “If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies.”

Additionally, Bourla expressed his intentions to maintain a positive, “very long-lasting relationship” that he has with President Trump. He added,

“The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

Speaking of RFK, the day after Trump’s cabinet meeting, the HHS Secretary and the FDA announced they had approved four mRNA Covid vaccines, removing them from “emergency use authorization,” giving them the standard “approved” status.

Kennedy posted on X:

I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates.

2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable.

3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies.

4. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded. FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three.

However, to be clear: RFK’s action does not mean that the shots are going away, but that they are no longer giving "EUA” status. They are still available to anyone that wants one.

EndPoint News, a pro-pharmaceutical news outlet, reported:

The FDA on Wednesday approved updated formulas of the Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the fall respiratory season, though the labels are more limited than in years past. Vaccines were approved for Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all adults 65 and older and people younger than 65 who are at higher risk of severe disease. Moderna’s Spikevax will be the only shot available for at-risk children 6 months to 5 years old after the FDA pulled Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for Comirnaty in that age range. Pfizer has yet to ask for approval for the youngest kids, so its approval label applies to people 5 years and older. Novavax’s vaccine was approved for kids and adults 12 and older. The restricted approvals align with the agency’s new Covid-19 vaccine framework, one of the first projects tasked to CBER Director Vinay Prasad.

A number of people in the comment section of Kennedy’s post on X said ‘Not enough.’

In July, the FDA gave full approval for Moderna’s Covid Spikevax for children six months and older. This marks the first Covid vaccine formally approved for use in young children, without emergency authorization.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

Bobby the booby is at it again. This has been the story with MAHA especially; taking one step back then taking three more forward. And then you get the controlled-opposition shills and bots saying how freedom of choice is the way it should be. No, how about remove them completely? But this administration won’t do that, absolutely no chance.

There was this nonsense last month that MAHA tried doing this propaganda stunt to claim they were canceling all mRNA projects. However, it was only 22 projects, and HHS admitted in the press release that they were still allowing mRNA for future projects.

The official HHS press release notes that it is not ending all mRNA projects and will continue to fund and research them. HHS clearly states (emphasis mine):

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement. The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.

In other words, many other mRNA projects will go unmolested.

It’s always about optics.

Kennedy and Trump know the death shots, transhumanism, and technocracy are touchy subjects for their base, so they have to keep maintaining this facade to appease this junk of their base while still obeying their masters and donor class.

As for Trump and Gates, though we don’t know what they said, I’m sure we can use our imaginations. More death, more scamdemics, more eugenics, more big-pharma profiteering.

They’re cooking up something, that’s for sure…

Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward.

