The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
11m

Yes, Larry, because starving children in sub-Saharan regions of the world would just sing with glee if only they had easier access to stock trading. Who does this guy think he’s kidding?

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture