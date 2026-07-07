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ANTHONY YIM's avatar
ANTHONY YIM
12h

The big question is how can we resist using this digital money. Will stable coins become the mark of the beast financial control system? Or is this the end of our freedom and the beginning of our digital prison slavery?

With all these AI Data Centers being built and all these flock cameras being deployed, it seems that the only way to try and retain some freedom in the near future is to move seriously off-grid and grow food and hunt animals. I will need to seriously study this. I truly believe "resistance to Tyranny, is obedience to God." The only life worth living is a life of freedom not one of being under mass surveillance and living in digital slavery.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
11h

My pallet palace under the bridge is looking like it will be a reality.

I like fishing. I can eat the fruit at the town park. I can pick up beer cans and maybe barter them for something useful or edible.

I may own nothing but, hey I'll have a dry roof over my head.

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