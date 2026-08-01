The American public-private technocracy is determined to finance and force AI into everything and upon everyone. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has been a leading voice and major financier for this frontier.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Fink reiterated that the next financial revolution in the U.S. will circulate around financing AI data centers and other related data infrastructure.

“This is going to be the next revolution in finance.” “As a big investor in data centers, the demand for compute is not slowing down. It’s growing faster. The problem we have as a country is we are not investing fast enough. […] We’re not investing in grids fast enough.”

“And I promise you, these are going to be great investments for individuals,” if so-called “hyperscalers” and states can meet the power demands, while also being able to keep prices relatively lower for Americans versus other competitors, Fink argued.

Fink acknowledged the disruptive nature of the rollout, claiming that “I worry about the small and medium businesses.”

But what Fink failed to mention is where this funding is coming from entirely. Besides investment from BlackRock, Fink revealed at a press event with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May that the trillions of dollars needed to fund the data center rollout will come from private savings, pensions and retirement accounts, urging Americans to not put money in a savings account at a bank, but to invest in the public good and grow with the country, The WinePress reported at the time.

“I believe much of this money is going to come from average savings accounts and investment accounts. […] Keeping money just in a bank account, you’re not growing with your economy. You’re not growing with the United States. “And so much of this money, not just the project, is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, and on and on and on. The whole world is in need of improving the infrastructure. “The trillions of dollars [are] going to be needed to create the vitality that our children and our grandchildren or great grandchildren will have the same opportunities that we have had or we will have, and to me it’s going to come from the private sector. “We can’t just rely on the federal government, the state governments financing it, and I do believe what we’re going to see more and more public-private investing cooperating together with state and local governments to build out this infrastructure.”

Moreover, roughly a week prior to those comments, Fink also revealed, alongside with Brookings CEO Bruce Flatt, that data centers will be used to facilitate tokenized money and asset transactions, and that they are “rewiring the world economy.”

“I actually believe a new asset class will be buying futures of compute. We just don’t have enough compute power right now. And you think about how many tokens you need to analyze, let’s say, your cybersecurity. It is enormous. And we’re reading all about the whole issues that’s going on. And that’s just a huge opportunity, the amount of money that needs to be going there. So we try to eliminate some of these shortages.”

He also revealed that he is worried that so-called “domestic terrorists” would attempt to damage or destroy these data centers with drones, for example, and therefore more investment in security is required to protect their investments.

Going back to his CNBC interview, Fink said that China is positioned to outpace the U.S. in AI because they are already scaling their infrastructure faster than America. He also expressed worry about states placing moratoriums on data center construction.

“I actually get frightened when I see states saying we’re going to do a moratorium. That’s not the answer. The answer is, how do we deliver more power, more quickly? Why don’t we all start focusing on how we deliver more power so we don’t raise electricity prices, but we can be the center of the AI revolution.”

Fink’s remarks came one day after New York became the first state to implement a moratorium on new data centers for at least a year. The move drew ire from President Donald Trump, who he and his administration have very much been pushing for data centers, signing executive orders in an attempt to override state laws to allow big-tech and AI firms to build mostly wherever they want to.

The same day Fink provided his comments to CNBC, Trump posted on Truth Social that he disagrees with New York’s decision, and that data centers are “cash cows” and “tremendous wins” for states that allow them to be built, despite the fact that the majority of Americans — across all political aisles — do not like or want data centers, The WinePress documented last month.

Read the report to learn more about what the administration is doing to support the AI infrastructure rollout.

But Trump isn’t finished shilling for data centers.

On July 23rd, at an event announcing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge — “a first-of-its-kind commitment that ensures American AI dominance does not come at the expense of households and businesses,” a White House fact sheet says.

The White House details what this latest pledge entails (emphasis theirs):

Today, President Donald J. Trump heralded a historic expansion of the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, bringing more than 200 additional utilities, data center developers, cooperatives, and states into this growing national commitment. The goal is clear: ensure the growth of data centers powering America’s AI dominance will not raise electricity bills for American households and businesses.

Under the Pledge, large data center operators — not ratepayers — fund the electricity generation and infrastructure their projects require. Building on pioneering commitments from the nation’s leading tech companies and hyperscalers earlier this year, the Ratepayer Protection Pledge now covers 80% of all power delivered to U.S. homes and businesses and protects 263 million Americans when a data center is built nearby.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is already delivering real relief:

In Michigan , DTE Energy’s agreements with Google and Oracle are projected to produce billions in customer savings, with the tech companies covering their full energy and capacity costs.

In Indiana , NiSource’s arrangements with Amazon and Alphabet are set to return at least $1.4 billion to customers over 15 years.

In Georgia , Southern Company is freezing base rates through 2029 and delivering more than $1.7 billion in savings — saving the typical residential customer over $100 per year.

In Mississippi , Entergy’s agreement with Amazon is generating roughly $2 billion in total customer benefits, including full coverage of new transmission and related costs.

In Iowa , Alliant Energy’s partnerships with data center developers, including QTS, ensures the companies cover 100% of the energy and infrastructure costs needed to operate their facilities while supporting a five-year rate freeze.

In Louisiana , Entergy’s agreement with Meta ensures Meta pays 100% of the costs to connect its Richland Parish data center.

In Texas, Crusoe is powering its new 900-megawatt Abilene campus entirely with its own on-site natural gas generation and battery storage.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is the latest powerful example of President Trump leveraging private-sector partnerships to deliver meaningful price relief to Americans. It shows that America can lead the world in AI and advanced computing without forcing working families to subsidize it.

Indiana Michigan Power Co., among many others, said in a statement: “Reaffirming our commitment to our customers and affordability, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) today signed the White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge. This pledge reaffirms a core principle that has guided I&M’s approach to serving new and expanding customers: growth should benefit everyone. “The White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge promotes responsible growth by helping ensure customers benefit from new investment and are not unfairly burdened by the costs of serving large energy users. By signing the pledge, I&M is reaffirming the approach it is already taking as energy demand grows across the region.”

Trump said during the announcement that people can’t fight against data centers, and that businesses and local leaders needed to convince the populations why they are needed, and claims that hesitance by Americans is due to foreign influence and propaganda.

“Other nations are trying to get us to slow down, and they are spending a lot of money on propaganda, on press/PR, trying to convince everybody that this isn’t a positive thing. If we don’t do this, we’re going to be left behind. “And communities compared to other communities — you have some communities that really wants this, this isn’t all negative stuff, you have communities that really want the data centers. “And frankly, those are the smart communities, because it means a tremendous number of jobs, very little actual disruption. “And the ones that don’t want it — the happiest people in the world are foreign countries, number one; number two, other communities within country because they are begging for them to be there.”

He went on to say, speaking to the Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Trump remarked in a mocking tone, “And you probably had some negative stuff, a little heat, ‘Oh, we don’t want a data center.’ Usually those are the people that actually want them.”

In his concluding remarks, Trump stated:

“The Ratepayer Protection Plan is really important to me, it's very important because you have to convince your community how great these things [are] — you can't fight it, you have to go with it, and you're going to have all that protection, and we’re giving you automatic protection. “[…] And again, if you don’t take all that money somebody else is going to take, you might as well do it yourselves.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It's always about mammon…

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things. 1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Trump always says a lot of nonsense and lies, but he and his companions of fools will now and again “layeth open his folly” (Proverbs 13:16). Never forget that the love of money is the root of all evil; and this data center and AI rollout is evil. The WinePress, and many other outlets and ordinary Americans, have been exposing this insidious agenda for a while; The WP particularly since 2020 when I started it.

The administration claims that energy bills are going to go down — which, if Trump says it, then you can be assured that the polar opposite is the truth. Americans’ energy and utility bills have been skyrocketing, and property values are tanking where these facilities are being erected.

After all, Trump sons are invested in data centers, too…

Per Forbes:

In January, President Donald Trump announced a $40 billion investment pledge in U.S.-based data centers from his business partner Hussain Sajwani, unveiled another $500 billion in planned investments in private-sector AI infrastructure and signed an executive order rolling back Biden-era policies that took a more cautious approach to AI and directed “the development of an AI Action Plan to sustain and enhance America’s AI dominance.”

Dominari Holdings, Inc.—a publicly traded firm specializing in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, asset management and capital investment —announced last week that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had invested in the company and joined its advisory board, touting their “strategic insight” in the AI and data center sector (although without citing any specifics).

On Tuesday, Dominari Holdings launched American Data Centers Inc., an independent firm in which Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also invested, with plans “to address the growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure” to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cryptocurrency mining.

“AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace and has the potential to revolutionize industries and transform the way companies do business. Harnessing this transformative technology is essential to the ‘America First’ agenda,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a press release Tuesday that announced American Data Centers, name-checking one of his father’s campaign slogans.

So, add that to the list of things the Trump family is directly profiting from by the President’s policies.

Keep in mind also that Trump’s comments come just one day after the White House announced $5 billion into the Genesis Mission, which will go to funding more data centers and AI-based programs, particularly with blockchain and tokenization — which is what The WinePress said that these data centers were really about before Larry Fink finally said the quiet part out loud.

Don’t forget that Trump and Fink are two peas in a pod; as Fink is the co-chair of the World Economic Forum, the body that says “You will own nothing and be happy” by 2030. You can really trust Trump and Fink: surely they have your best interest in mind, right? Don’t fight the data centers: you must submit to your digital slavery.

I mean, really think about Trump said. He acknowledges that people don’t want them, so instead of not even trying to pretty them up, he tells people to not resist and must submit, and your criticism is because of Chinese propaganda. Ridiculous. Boy, I’m sure that will stay any suspicions people have!

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

But that’s just the thing: they don’t care what you think. This coalition is determined to build the digital prison at all costs. They are not for you, they are against you.

Well, despite what Trump and his posse say, I will not just rollover and play dead. I WILL fight it; I will continue to expose it and report on it, and try to warn those who I can: and I ask that YOU share the work so we can try to slow them down. If nothing else, I’d like to have a clear conscience and know that I did not stay quiet and allow this to overtake us voluntarily!

1 Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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