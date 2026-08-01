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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
3h

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LillyLovesJesus's avatar
LillyLovesJesus
4h

All the AI and data center stuff is to implement the beast system control gird that will be over every facet of society; government, religion, economy and surveillance like a prison state. That's what it's really about, but they won't tell you that until it's all in place. In Rev. the image of the beast is going to involve AI as well and we can easily see how it will all be fulfilled through such technology.

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