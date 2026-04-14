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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
7h

This Christian Nationalist notion that “God is on Trump’s side,” and “God saved him from assassination to save America” is utter rubbish. I now believe though, based on the fact that suddenly JD is in the spotlight everyday, that Trump is somehow going away. It appears there is a concerted effort to purposely portray him as insane. As usual, something is afoot. This narrative we are being fed is false.

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Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
7h

The figure above Trump's head looks like a devil (by how the ignorant world depicts devils).

Trump vs. Leo, another WWF stunt. Maybe a tactic to drive more frustrated people like lost sheep into the arms of the "Mother (of harlots and abominations of the earth, Rev 17:5) Church", the Vatican Roman Catholic cult.

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