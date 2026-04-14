In today’s episode of The Days of Our Dying Empire, President Donald Trump last night posted an AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus, healing a sick man surrounded by angels descending from heaven.

The post came following lengthy remarks blasting Pope Leo on Truth Social, after the Pope publicly did not approve of Trump and his administration’s actions.

Leo responded by telling reporters that he is not afraid of Trump.

Trump later this morning deleted his post depicting himself as Jesus.

However, he confirmed that he himself did post it but it was him as a doctor, the “fake news media” is lying about it. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better, I make people a lot better.”

The WinePress has previously reported how on a number of occasions Trump has posted images and videos comparing himself to the Lord Jesus Christ. In one instance, in January 2024, Trump reshared an AI video that called Trump “a shepherd to mankind who will never leave nor forsake them;” attributes and titles given to Jesus in the Bible.

This is not the first time Trump has referred to himself as being in second place behind the Lord and Savior. In October of 2020, weeks leading up to the election day, Trump, during a campaign speech in North Carolina, said that there is only one person more popular than himself: Jesus Christ, of course.

Someone said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no I’m not.’ … They said, ‘Who’s more famous?’ I said, ‘Jesus Christ.’ I’m not taking any chances. Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close.

But the list of adulation does not stop there.

In 2019, Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk asserted that Jesus Christ was treated more fairly by Rome before his crucifixion than the persecution Trump was facing at the time.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President in this process.”

That same year, Trump also made tweets where he in fact compared himself to Jesus Christ, and again accepted the praise of those that gave it. Trump retweeted statements from one of his political supporters, Wayne Allyn Root, comparing Trump to the Messiah and the Second Coming wrapped-up in one, cited by The Jerusalem Post.

“President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. “….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God… But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore.”

Moreover, in early 2020 – before the talk of Covid and lockdowns gripped the hearts of the people of the world – a Rudy Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas, also made the comparison of Trump being the Messiah. Parnas, who is Ukrainian, ended a long phone conversation by saying he had a gift from “the head rabbi of Ukraine” and some rabbis in Israel. The gift could not be seen, but Parnas referenced a numeric code from Gematria – a Jewish numerical system – ‘424,’ which he said decodes to mean the Messiah, and that number also aligns with Trump himself. Parnas said that the messiah is “the person that has come to save the whole world. So it’s like you’re the savior of the Ukraine,” and that Jared Kushner “will explain it to you.”

But Trump has also made identical comparisons to him being Jesus Christ. In 2019, during the back-and-forth China trade war storyline, Trump exclaimed to the press that “I am the Chosen One,” as he looked toward the heavens when he said it.

And staunch supporters of Trump have made identical comparisons to him being the Lord as well.

In 2018, for example, a pro-Trump organization called “Make the Gospel Great Again” put up billboards in Missouri and Texas ahead of the primaries, quoting the first part of John 1:14 that says, “And the Word was made flesh…” – a title for Jesus Christ used only seven times in the King James Bible – accompanied by a picture of Trump.

While the Pope is not fond of Trump, many prominent Evangelical and televangelist figures openly compare Trump to Jesus.

On April 1st of this month, in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, Trump hosted an Easter luncheon at the White House, where Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, said Trump’s life path has followed “a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.”

“And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our lord and savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you. “God always had a plan. On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell and the grave. Because he rose we all know we can rise, and, sir, because of his resurrection you rose up. Because he was victorious, you were victorious. And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this: because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hand to.”

White’s remarks were clipped and posted by the White House, but were later removed from its accounts.

Other faith leaders who spoke at the event included Reverend Franklin Graham, Bishop Robert Barron, and Southern Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress.

Graham, praying over Trump, claimed that God placed Trump in power to eradicate Muslims for the sake of the Jews.

“The Persians, Iranians, are wanting to kill every Jew, woman, child, and do it all in one day. Father, we pray for the people of Iran who want freedom and be set free from these Islamic lunatics. “The wicked regime of this government wants to kill every Jew and destroy them with an atomic fire, but you have raised up President Trump. You’ve raised him up for such a time as this. And Father, we pray that you’ll give him victory.”

When Trump spoke, he referred to himself as a king, just as Jesus was called King when he rode into Jerusalem.

“On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem... as king. They call me king. Now, do you believe it?,” Trump quipped presumably referring to the No Kings protests. “I’m such a king. I can’t get a ballroom approved. Pretty amazing... I could be doing a lot more if I was a king.”

He went on to say,

“When someone’s nice to me, I love that person. Even if they’re bad people. I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them,” he said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Galatians 3:1 O foolish Galatians [Americans], who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

That last quote really says it all. We knew that, but for him to confess to it and brag about it shows just how evil and abominable Trump really is. All you have to do is bribe him or whisper sweet nothings in his ear, and that’s good enough for him: he’ll defend them and fight for them, no matter what that person has done.

Proverbs 29:24 Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.

Trump recently announced that he would provide pardons to every single person in his administration before he is gone lest they face prosecution, the Wall Street Journal first reported. This is something the President has the power to do, but the sheer size is unprecedented and is an open admission that the administration is so corrupt that he is getting out ahead of it.

As for the Jesus comparisons, what else is new? He’s been pulling this blasphemy for years, and the red hat CULT still goes along with it, and none more so than the fake “Christians,” proving once again that anyone who still goes along with this is just a lost idolator.

Consider:

Hosea 13:10 I will be thy king: where is any other that may save thee in all thy cities? and thy judges of whom thou saidst, Give me a king and princes? [11] I gave thee a king in mine anger, and took him away in my wrath.

God often gives us leaders based on the hearts of the people, and so God did indeed give America and the world Donald Judas Trump; a wicked man and mover of sedition, a sociopath who satiated the masses’ collective narcissism; that’s why he was so popular and still has a cult following. To deny Trump would be to deny themselves and everything they believe and hold dear, for an attack on Trump is an attack on them, because their personality has become Trump.

It was no different when the people of Israel demanded that Samuel anoint them a king so they could be like other nations.

1 Samuel 8:7 And the LORD said unto Samuel, Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them. [9] Now therefore hearken unto their voice: howbeit yet protest solemnly unto them, and shew them the manner of the king that shall reign over them.

So, Samuel lays it out to the people in great detail what this new king of theirs will do, in that the king would enlarge himself and his posterity, and will care little for the people and exercise oppression and dominion over the land.

1 Samuel 8:18 And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the LORD will not hear you in that day. [19] Nevertheless the people refused to obey the voice of Samuel; and they said, Nay; but we will have a king over us;

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

There is no new thing under the sun, and this is no different with Trump now. The corruption and evil have grown substantially in each and every administration, to where it has reached the point where God has finally sent someone that fulfills the wicked heart’s and mind’s desires of the people: an absolutely filthy, abominable, blasphemer and pedophile, who brags that he is a “dictator” and has betrayed everyone that is not in his club of friends, nor obeys his masters over him.

Don’t forget also that Donald’s son Eric publicly said last year, “We’re saving Christianity. We’re saving God.” That’s what you get when dealing with Talmudic Kabbalists that hate you; and the “Christians” and red hats cheer…

2 Thessalonians 2:11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: [12] That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

So, there you have it. Trump is not THE antichrist, but he is 100% an antichrist, and the people are also anti-Christ as well and are desirous of a false shepherd that will save them. One of my readers referred to Trump as the Anti-John the Baptist, and I think that is a very pertinent title. He is not the antichrist, but he is helping to prepare the way for the real antichrist to arrive in the years to come.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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