kitten seeking answers
this started way back when.

if you didn’t replace/repair with “genuine (brand)” parts by factory authorized dealer your warranty was invalidated.

I have been worried about this even before the tariffs, that inability to obtain repair parts (for whatever reason) would be a way to impose electric vehicles.

the other way would be to make gasoline unavailable (in California they are closing two major refineries so it will be dicey if one of the remaining refineries catches fire or other mishap, no margin for error and new refineries almost impossible to build with decades of lead time… conveniently no pipelines from elsewhere either.)

thinking about an adult tricycle with storage baskets or a golf cart.

CharlieSeattle
The wrenches required will soon follow.

