Vehicle ownership is fleeting and BMW is the latest vehicle brand to take away the right to repair from their own vehicles from its customers. Earlier this month, BMW published a patent for a new screen that can only be turned by a licensed BMW technician. So, forget about making your own repairs or taking it to a private mechanic: you will have to take the vehicle to an approved dealer.

The patent application, written in German, was first submitted in 2024 and became public earlier this month.

As seen in the diagrams, the screws do not have the traditional flat, Phillips, hex, star or square head, but proprietary divots where two quadrants are debossed, with the BMW logo on the top circumference.

As stated in the description:

The invention is based on the object of specifying a screw which has a specific drive structure which cannot be tightened and/or turned on or can only be tightened on with a small number of standard screwing tools. The shape of the engagement recesses prevents the screw from having common counter drive structures, by unauthorized persons, be loosened or screwed. For example, when screwing vehicle components, in particular when connecting the center console to the supporting body structure and/or connecting the cockpit to the supporting body structure and/or connecting the seat system (e.g. B. Driver, front passenger, second and third row seats as individual seats or bench seats). These screw connections could be located in the area of the vehicle visible to the user of a vehicle, making it difficult to protect against unauthorized loosening of the screw or tampering with the screw using standard tool drives.

Auto Blog wrote:

By locking basic mechanical access behind hardware hurdles, BMW is drawing an even thicker line between owners and their cars. DIY jobs become harder, and independent workshops face yet another obstacle when servicing newer models. Something as simple as removing a seat could suddenly turn into a compulsory dealer visit.

While brands like Ferrari are innovating with radical oval piston concepts that could reshape the internal combustion engine as we know it, BMW is coming up with ways to milk their clientele for even more money.

On the bright side, this design exists only on paper. Patents do not always make it to production. It’s clever engineering, no doubt. But for anyone who still enjoys working on their own cars… they’re screwed (pun intended).

Car Scoops added:

Some pointed out that aftermarket suppliers would probably crank out compatible bits almost immediately. A few Reddit users even joked that knockoffs would surface on AliExpress and Temu before BMW’s screws ever hit an actual car, which, let’s be honest, only makes the joke funnier.

Car Buzz told it like it is:

This isn't about adding style, or at least not completely. BMW really does want to use these to stop people from working on their own cars.

We think its proposed new bolts are nuts. All we can do is hope that these stay on the patent side and don’t make the jump to production. Ever. Otherwise, owners could end up spending a lot more time at the dealer or a lot more time looking for a good independent shop willing to touch it.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Once again, it’s right smack dab in our faces: these companies are making it to where you will own nothing and be happy. Right to repair and right to ownership are going out the window.

Every little piece of ownership is going away. Everything is or is becoming a subscription, a lease, a loan, a credit, a layaway, buy now, pay later (BNPL); forever renting, never owning outright - from housing, to vehicles, to appliances, to food services, to entertainment and more, it’s all being stripped away.

In the case of BMW, not only does it attempt to prevent the consumer from fixing the thing they are paying for, but even local mechanics cannot make the necessary repairs, forcing them out of business over time.

Furthermore, since these vehicles are SMART computers on wheels, any and all interactions will be tracked and logged in the car’s internal memory, and any attempt to make repairs will void the warranty and insurance for breaching the terms of service that no one reads.

What’s worse is that these companies and others like them are discontinuing parts or making it more difficult to obtain parts and components for older vehicles, appliances and other technologies. Here in the U.S., Trump’s tariffs and trade war only exacerbates this issue. It is not an accident.

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

I have documented a number of examples of how most auto manufacturers have adopted the WEF’s own nothing business model:

