“In every single presidential election in the United States there is always one true winner regardless of who the candidate is: that is Wall Street,” said Ben Norton, host of the Geopolitical Economic Report.

Regardless of who wins the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, whether it’s former President Donald Trump or presiding President Joe Biden (though there have been plenty of rumors and chants for him to step down more than ever as of late), both men are being heavily funded by some of the wealthiest and most corrupt organizations in the world.

Norton explained in a very detailed report that I highly recommend that you watch (where many of the sources cited in this report will be found), as it demonstrates that both candidates, Biden and Trump, are nothing close to what they and their media teams often portray them as. Rather, they are actively being heavily funded by corporations and institutions that by no means have the best of intentions for the American people.

I won’t cover everything that was discussed in the video report, but I will cover some of the salient points worth highlighting.

In short, Biden is being bankrolled by Blackrock and Trump is being bankrolled by Blackstone.

The WinePress has reported on these two firms before; and while the two groups are similar, there are some key differences:

Blackrock is one of the world’s largest global asset management firms, and a multinational investor based in New York that has a heavy hand in influencing environmental, social, and governmental policies. Blackrock’s portfolio has the largest concentration of assets under management in the world, and has garnered the reputation of “owning the world” as well as the title of the world’s leading asset management company.

SEE:

The Blackstone Group is an investment bank that manages assets located primarily in the United States and Europe. While the group does not have the same overt sphere of influence, it is currently the largest private equity firm in the world. Blackstone has positioned itself as an alternative investment bank, and like most private equity firms has drawn heavy criticism for their aggressive acquisition tactics, eventually sucking dry every last bit out of companies and brands, taking the best assets for themselves and leaving the rest behind for people to toil with. Simply put, they are parasitic: they only siphon and steal but provide and produce anything of value.

SEE:

There are plenty of articles and videos exposing just how dangerous these two groups are. Essentially, these two companies and their heads, Larry Fink of Blackrock and Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone, are the modern Mr. Monopoly: who owns the board and has developed every single one with houses and hotels, while the rest of players own nothing and cannot afford anything.

So when you realize that both candidates are being supported by two shady and nefarious groups, it provides a sobering reminder as to what kind of leader Americans will be getting regardless of who wins.

Blackstone’s Schwarzman was the highest paid CEO in the US financial services sector in 2022; and reaped $1.27 billion in profit in that one year alone, $1.1B in 2021, on top of everything else the firm does.

As Norton cited in his report, Trump has actively ‘been tapping finance, technology, and energy billionaires for cash infusions,’ the Financial Times wrote earlier this year, and ‘swept through Texas to raise money from oil tycoons.’ That same FT report noted that Schwarzman funded Trump in 2020 to win reelection. Trump, after all, backtracked on his original plan to “drain the swamp” and instead has embraced a new moniker: “swamp the vote.” In other words, whatever has to be done to win.

Moreover, the head of Blackstone had a seat on Trump’s advisory board in 2017 and traveled with him to Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the country pledging to match $20 billion in contributions from other investors to a Blackstone infrastructure fund.

On the flipside, Blackrock has entrenched itself within the Biden administration. Eric Von Nostrand, a BlackRock managing director, left the group to join Biden’s Treasury department, and acting as a senior adviser on economic issues related to Russia and Ukraine. SEE: Zelensky Announces That Ukraine Has Teamed With Larry Fink And Blackrock To ‘Rebuild Ukraine.’ Plans To Formally Join World Economic Forum Next Year

Furthermore, it has been reported that under Joe Biden two executives who worked for Blackrock are serving as his senior Wall Street representatives. Brian Deese, head of Blackrock’s sustainable investing, was also selected to run the Economic Security Council. Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, a former chief of staff to BlackRock’s Fink, was picked as the Treasury Department’s number 2 pick.

Something else worth mentioning is the windfall profits the oil industry has made under President Biden, the FT reported in February.

The paper noted that “profits for the biggest U.S. oil and gas producers have almost tripled under President Joe Biden.” It went on to say that the country’s top-10 earners are “on track to have amassed a combined net income of $313 billion in the first three years of Biden administration, up from the $122 billion during the same period under Donald Trump.”

The numbers demonstrate two things: it completely contradicts the argument by Trump and the GOP that Biden is destroying our production of oil, and that is a source of inflation, etc.; and on the flipside, it more than proves that Biden’s rhetoric of choking the oil industry is simply just projection and not reality, and Democrat’s talk of green policies is just alibies. It is worth noting, however, that Biden has been severely draining the country’s petroleum and diesel reserves.

It’s also important to understand that Biden himself made it clear that when he took over as President, his policies would not be changing too much from Trump’s – basically just expanding on what Trump did.

As Norton emphasized many times over, the U.S. is and is run by just a giant, corporate capitalist oligarchy. Fed data revealed that the top 10% of Americans own 93% of all stocks, the highest ever recorded; whereas the bottom 50% of Americans hold 1% of stocks.

And to put that into perspective, 60% of the U.S. stock market represents the entire world’s stock market.

The WP has noted previously that President Trump’s tax reforms led to a massive number of corporate stock buybacks, with the 1 percent getting almost 83 percent of the benefits from Trump’s 2017 tax bill. Trump has already signaled he wants to cut the corporate tax rate again to 15% from the 23% he cut it down to during his first term. SEE: Donald Trump Reiterates The US Dollar Is ‘Too Strong.’ Calls For A Weaker Dollar, Cutting The Corporate Tax Rate Further And Negative Interest Rates

In short, Norton summed it up by saying: “The figureheads in the White House and in Congress are simply the political representatives of Wall Street.”

There is a lot more to this that was not covered here, so I encourage you to watch the video.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 19:6 Many will intreat the favour of the prince: and every man is a friend to him that giveth gifts. Proverbs 29:4 The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it. Amos 5:12 For I know your manifold transgressions and your mighty sins: they afflict the just, they take a bribe, and they turn aside the poor in the gate from their right.

I wanted to highlight this following the debates these chowderheads just had the other night, and my oh my was it everything that I said it was going to be: a complete and utter gong show! The country is collapsing at breakneck speeds, and these two corporate ragdolls were arguing over who has the better golf swing. SEE: New Poll Shows Record Number Of Americans Don’t Like Either Trump Or Biden Ahead Of First Debate

But some things never change and the American people never seem to learn.

There has, of course, been talk of Biden being forced out because he’s too senile and clumsy to run, so we’ll see what happens. But friends, I must tell you it’s all just an act and a show.

The very next day Biden was seen energized, shouting and pumping his fist – a complete polar opposite of what we got during the debate. Where was that at?

On top of that, then there is a clip of Biden literally joking and pretending to squat, as if he was making a mess in his pants, just right after the debate and visiting a Waffle House.

What more can I say? It’s all fake in a battle for your mind and distraction. It’s the Roman bread & circus; a gong show if there ever was one.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

There is a lot more I could say but I’ll put a pin in it for now. If you are still trusting in either one of these guys to come save you, or anyone, you are gullible and want to be lied to, regardless of whoever we get come November. You need Jesus Christ as your protection and salvation, not man; and we’re all going to need a lot of it with what’s coming to pass in short order…

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

