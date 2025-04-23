This month the latest stupid trend to sweep the country has taken root, displaying the degeneracy and lack of discipline and morals that has enshrouded the masses. I stumbled on this by accident, but apparently there is a new popular children’s movie that came out this month called A Minecraft Movie, a live-action rendition of one of the most popular videogames of all time, Minecraft.

Seems innocent enough - that is until the teens in attendance start rioting and turn the theater upside down.

Bear in mind I really have no idea what is going on here, other than that Jack Black plays a leading role, and during a scene in the movie there is, apparently, a meme where Jack Black says “Chicken Jockey” as an animated pixelated chicken ridden by what looks to be a baby zombie drops from the sky into an arena and body slams one of the characters.

As weird as that sounds, when Jack Black says “Chicken Jockey” these rambunctious and unruly kids start throwing their popcorn and drinks at each other and across the theater and start moshing.

It’s gotten so out of control that local news stations are talking about it, warning families about what is happening before they go to theaters. Theaters around the country are now playing messages before screenings warning the audience that they will throw out anyone who causes a disturbance and press charges.

In Utah, one moron snuck in a live chicken and raised it during this scene as confetti cannons were fired.

It’s absolute chaos, and police have in fact had to escort these teens out of the theaters and refund families who were just trying to enjoy the movie.

Some idiots lit off fireworks inside of one theater.

Here is a compilation of even more of them - an entire 14 minutes worth riff-raff and riot.

Jack Black made an appearance at one theater, telling the kids not to throw popcorn.

But just when you thought there might be some semblance of order and decency, nope! The director of the film, Jared Hess, defends this behavior.

“It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called… I’ve seen so many funny videos. I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”

Proverbs 29:15 The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.

This is what a society raised by social media and no parenting looks like, celebrated by an evil society and media that encourages such mischief. ‘Oh, they’re just joking and having fun.’

Proverbs 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom.

Just another testament to the current state of the Western world…

