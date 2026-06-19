As artificial intelligence makes its way into hospitals and doctoral care and nursing around the world, the recent death of a woman in Brazil highlights the risks involved with allowing AI to handle intimate care and labor normally handled by living people.

First reported by Zona Da Mata:

Psychologist Rebeca Cardoso Tenente Molina, 32, died after spending about 5 days waiting for a transfer to an intensive care unit (ICU) bed in Minas Gerais. The case occurred after an hospitalization in São João Nepomuceno, in Zona da Mata, and air transport to Oliveira, in the Center-West of Minas, on Saturday (6).

The delay in finding the vacancy and the distance between the two cities led the family, who are from Mar de Espanha, to question the functioning of the new system of the Central Operations for State Regulation (Core/MG), replacing SUS Fácil.

Rebeca Cardoso Tenente Molina, from Mar de Espanha, died after being transferred to Oliveira, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction/ Social Network

According to Rebeca’s twin sister, lawyer Sâmela Cardoso Tenente Furtado, the psychologist sought medical attention on June 2 due to gallstones. The health condition rapidly worsened.

“When she got there, at the appointment with the surgeon, she was already taken back to the hospital because she started to no longer feel her arms and legs. Then she got worse until she needed to be intubated and started bleeding,” her sister reported.

With the clinical worsening, Rebeca began to require an urgent transfer to an intensive care bed. The family even went to court to try to expedite the vacancy.

The ICU bed was only made available on June 6th, in Oliveira, approximately 300km from São João Nepomuceno. According to the family, a task force was organized to transport Rebeca by private plane to the municipality.

She was transferred, but died a few hours later. The cause of death is still being investigated. According to the sister, family members are still awaiting clarification on what caused the rapid worsening of the clinical condition.

Since May 19, Minas Gerais has used Core-MG, a new state bed regulation system, which is centralized in Belo Horizonte. The platform uses technology and artificial intelligence to assist in classifying patients and setting priorities for transfer.

Rebeca’s family claims the severity of the case would not have been adequately reflected in the system. According to Sâmela, the patient received a score considered lower than the clinical condition observed by the medical team, which would have impacted her position in the regulation queue.

“What we saw was that doctors lost the autonomy to say whether the patient was very serious. The one who has to accept whether the patient is serious is no longer the doctor who is there experiencing that patient’s reality, it is Core. That’s why my sister was in a very severe grade, she would be in a 10, and the system only accepted her as a 6.8. So she couldn’t run in the right system because a patient 8, a patient 6.9 would pass in front of her. And the system wouldn’t accept increasing her severity inside because of the tests that were constantly feeding him.”

For Sâmela, the system needs to be reviewed.

“Before this Core was implemented, I believe there was a lot of research, a lot of stuff. But it does work on paper sometimes. My sister, other people, it’s not just numbers, it’s not just protocols, it’s not just a CPF thrown into the system. He had a family, he had dreams, he had a whole life ahead of him.”

In a statement, the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported that Rebeca was immediately registered in the regulatory system and that, given the unavailability of beds in Juiz de Fora, the search was expanded to other regions of the state, including the supplementary network.

The ministry stated that the choice of destination hospital is not defined exclusively by geographic proximity, but by the availability of beds compatible with the patient’s clinical need.

According to the secretariat, the current system has not changed the care criteria or the methodology for searching for vacancies. The state government also reported that regulation continues to be carried out by regulatory physicians responsible for evaluating each case and seeking the most appropriate healthcare resource.

SES-MG argued that CORE-MG brought more agility, efficiency and transparency to the regulatory process and reported that more than 200 doctors are participating in the analysis of cases.

However, while the state maintains that the new model has modernized the system, Rebeca’s family demands answers and advocates for the tool to be revised.

“She wasn’t just a number or a protocol within the system. He had a family, he had dreams and a whole life ahead of him,” said Sâmela.

In a statement, Deputy Secretary of Health, Poliana Cardoso Lopes said: “Core provides an updated bed map three times a day. This will make it possible to have much more control over the process and generate better data on the clinical condition and needs of each person waiting for a bed.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:14 As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed. [15] The slothful hideth his hand in his bosom; it grieveth him to bring it again to his mouth. [16] The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.

And you are going to read and hear more stories just like this one in the months and years to come, as the corporate and state owners who occupy these hospitals and care facilities and offices retrofit and replace physical staff with AI and robots. More people will be left to die because the AI failed to transfer the patient to the ICU; the AI will deem someone healthy when they are not and vice-versa; the AI administer the wrong prescriptions or get the dosage incorrect, leading to overdoses and bad reactions if not even death; the AI will recommend the wrong treatment and incompetent staff will administer the wrong treatment or surgery, and when severe injury or death occurs, the staff and the hospital will say, ‘Don’t blame me, blame ChatGPT.’

Of course, profits over integrity.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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