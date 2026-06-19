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Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
33m

I think this is exactly what they want AI to do. Kill people and blame the computer. And they keep "warning" people while they do it. "summoning the demon" says Musk.

The reason that AI and billion gallon water-cooling datacenters keep being foisted upon us is that this is the only way that the Owners of the World can mind, manage, surveil every human on the planet.

They can also use it just like this as "whoops" we just killed a bunch of people with our AI Medicine, Robots will do better next time. (Robots Botching Stuff).

Same with war, soldiers. Blame the Bots for whatever they wish to inflict.

I suspect that all the nations of the world are colluding to make it a military pretext nation by nation. I just heard Gen. MacGregor dancing very near to this cliff yesterday.

During the Kirkgate Psy Op, the two chief witnesses plastered over Tier One Media (King) were saying maybe we need AI to manage surveillance at these events. They do slip in the "solutions" AI quite sneakily.

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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
1h

Now raise your hand if anyone DIDN'T think that would happen!!!

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