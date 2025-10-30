The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
2m

The U.S. Empire is collapsing, but that’s okay because it’s football season. While the U.S. Economy crashes harder than the Hindenburg Disaster, Martial Law is gearing up and planning to use cities as training grounds for the takeover, and WW3 begins (in short: God’s Judgement takes over and destroys America) - a bunch of sottish wicked Americans will be idolizing and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins, the Carolina Panthers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks, the Atlanta Falcons, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears, the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the Indianapolis Colts. It is REPULSIVE!!!

Brothers and sisters, I CANNOT STAND Football. I’d rather play with rocks than waste my time than drain my brain watching bread and circus!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture