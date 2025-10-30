Very rarely do we ever talk about sports here on The WinePress, but this is one of those oddball things I thought was worth mentioning, as it highlights just how crazy the country has become. The Governor of the state of Louisiana Jeff Landry emphatically came out this week saying his gubernatorial administration will be helping to select a new football coach for the state college, the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers, after the previous coach was just fired.

For context, the now-former head coach of the LSU football team, Brian Kelly, was recently fired from the team after a blowout loss at their home stadium last weekend, and was terminated for not getting his team to the Playoffs or winning a National Championship in the 3.5 years he was there.

His buyout for getting fired? $54 million for losing. So far this year, $168 million is being shelled out to coaches who have been fired. My goodness, we should all have become football coaches with those numbers, just to lose no less!

LSU football is not just a big program, but is engrained into the very culture of the state, having a heavy influence on politics as well.

The night LSU got blown out, Gov. Landry started posting that LSU needs to make changes.

Then yesterday, during a press conference, Landry said that his Board of Advisors (those he has appointed) will help pick a new head coach, bypassing the school’s Athletic Director Scott Woodward, and even floated calling upon President Donald Trump to help make the choice.

“We are not going down a failed path. And I wanted to tell you something. This is a pattern. The guy that's here now that wrote that contract cost Texas A&M $7 million. Right now we got a $53 million liability. We are not doing that again. “And you know what? I believe that we're going to find a great coach. I maybe let President Trump pick it. He loves winners. You know, I'm not going to be picking the next coach, but I can promise you, we're going to pick a coach and we're going to make sure that that coach is successful, and we're going to make sure that he's compensated properly, and we're going to put metrics on it because I'm tired of rewarding failure in this country and then leaving the taxpayers to foot the bill. “No, I can tell you right now, Scott is not selecting the next coach. Hell, I’ll let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it. I don't know. But the board of supervisors is going to come up with a committee and they're going to go find us a coach.”

And lest anyone think he was being theatrical, oh no, he’s serious. Earlier today, Landry posted on X:

“Brian Kelly’s contract was with the Board of LSU, it’s in the first paragraph, and LSU is a subdivision of the State. This makes the State liable for any debt. Thus, putting the ultimate responsibility on the backs of Louisiana taxpayers. As I stated, that is why public officials would be concerned with these contracts.”

Well, now you know why Louisiana has the highest poverty level in the country (per 2023 data).

This is just absolutely insane; and if there were a snapshot as to why this country is circling the drain, here’s one of those Kodak moments! I didn’t know the state voted for Bobby Boucher “The Waterboy” as Governor, my goodness.

‘Oh, I’m not selecting the next coach, my board of directors whom I have appointed will,’ says Landry.

How comical is this? The GOP: the party of limited government and fiscal responsibility - is anything but, and is no better than Team Donkey.

Proverbs 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom.

Let’s not forget the virtue signaling either as Landry wants to put a statue of Charlie Kirk on LSU’s campus.

Now, to be clear: I could give a rat’s behind about LSU football. But I bring this up because it relates to what I wrote about the other day about how Trump’s new “ballroom” is bigger than the White House itself, as the administration is slated to host a UFC event on the front lawn next year for Trump’s birthday.

It’s the Roman bread & circus, quite literally; and Landry is doing no differently.

What did the Roman Emperors do when there was political upheaval and economic problems? Send in the circus to distract them.

What’s Landry doing? Sending in the circus.

President Trump has previously hinted that New Orleans is in their sights to send the National Guard to, and Landry has welcomed the White House to do this.

“We’re making a determination now. Do we go to Chicago? Or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry — who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite, you know, quite tough, quite bad. “So, we’re going to be going to maybe Louisiana, you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. We’ll straighten that out in about two weeks - it’ll take us two weeks, easier than D.C.”

Louisiana Governor Landry (R) responded on X that he welcomes the idea. “We will take President @realDonaldTrump’s help from New Orleans to Shreveport!”

Ecclesiastes 7:4 The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth. 1 Corinthians 10:14 Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE