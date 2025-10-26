Blueprints for President Donald Trump’s new “ballroom” have been revealed, and it’s not just any old fancy lyceum or assembly hall, this is an entire new wing that supersedes the size of the main Executive Residence - an expanded East Wing that is being funded by Trump’s rich friends, serving up some bread and circuses for their amusement.

With construction already underway, the grander plans for this new East Wing of the White House have come under the spotlight. On July 31st, the White House announced its expansion plans for “a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed.” The statement added, “President Donald J. Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people.”

Ah yes, “the American people,” because that’s what Americans struggling to keep the lights on and put food on the table really wanted and voted for.

A rendering of President Donald Trump’s proposed $250 million White House ballroom is displayed as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Courtesy: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House. The construction team will be headed by Clark Construction, and the engineering team will be led by AECOM. President Trump, and other patriot donors, have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million dollar structure. The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.

However, the plans have already deviated and the administration revealed this “ballroom” will seat even more people and will cost more to build than previously stated.

Trump said this week that the ballroom will seat almost 1,000 people, up from an earlier estimate of about 650. The White House announced plans in January, initially projecting the expansion backed by private donors would cost $200 million. Trump has since revised that figure to upward of $300 million.

Until this week the East Wing was home to a movie theater, offices for the first lady and calligraphy offices where all official invitations were created. It was also the main visitor entrance, including for public tours of the White House. All tours have been suspended indefinitely, according to the White House website.

The WaPo presented a diagram of the old East Wing compared to the new one being built:

And who exactly will be paying for this and who will be attending once it is complete? As reviewed by Fortune, White House officials released an early list of companies and individuals chipping in: from big-tech, cryptocurrency firms, defense contractors, communications, private equity, big-pharma and healthcare, casino moguls, Hollywood and more. So far they include:

Altria Group, Inc.

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar, Inc.

Coinbase

Comcast Corporation

J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Hard Rock International

Google

HP Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Meta Platforms

Micron Technology

Microsoft

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether America

Union Pacific Railroad

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss

The gang is all here, all sectors present and accounted for. (Click the link to see a brief overview of everything these companies and individual donors do). For example, Schwarzman was the highest paid CEO in the US financial services sector in 2022; and reaped $1.27 billion in profit that one year alone, $1.1B in 2021, on top of everything else Blackstone does. It is currently the largest private equity firm in the world. Blackstone has positioned itself as an alternative investment bank, and like most private equity firms has drawn heavy criticism for their aggressive acquisition tactics, eventually sucking dry every last bit out of companies and brands, taking the best assets for themselves and leaving the rest behind for people to toil with. Simply put, they are parasitic: they only siphon and steal but provide and produce nothing of value.

That’s just one example. We could go on down the list…

And now you know - and hopefully already knew (but it’s very clear now) - what “America First” and “Make America Great Again” really means. Trump was not speaking to you and I when he said those words: he was speaking towards his friends for whom he is now making an extravagant ballroom for; and we know what many gifts will get you.

Proverbs 18:16 A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. Proverbs 19:6 Many will intreat the favour of the prince: and every man is a friend to him that giveth gifts. Proverbs 29:4 The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

America has been systematically sold-off piece by piece for many decades, and the Trump administration is helping to hammer in the final nail in the coffin; to strip the private ownership of everything and strip mine the land of resources, while presiding over the best lands for themselves.

This is what I exposed and warned of last year in a post, “‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change,” that Trump’s slogans sound good to the masses for they are desperate and hoping for positive change, but will never see it because he was speaking to his gift-givers.

From that report:

For example, take one of the many phrases President Donald Trump loves to say: “America First.” Now, at first glance the average American would not think too much of that, especially his voter base; who interprets this as a grassroots populist, pro-worker, nationalist and jingoist message that is simple and direct.

But if you think about it, taken at surface level, as most people do when they hear these soundbites in the media, what does that actually mean? I guess another question should be, how are we defining “America?” Do you mean the institution? Do you mean the transcontinental shopping mall, this consumerist, corporate, soul-sucking wage-slave society, where everyone hates each other, the food stinks, and everyone is on drugs, is sick and dead inside and out? Do you mean the military industrial complex and its endless conquest and colonialism, its bloodthirsty and greedy warmongering and genociding? You mean that “America?”

Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018. Courtesy: AFP

Have you ever pondered why isn’t the message, ‘The people first?’

Some are going to say I am splitting hairs and straining at a gnat, but I ask these questions to get you to really think about what we are being told. Of course, those locked into their echo-chambers have already made up their minds and will not be swayed – “Seeing many things, but thou observest not; opening the ears, but he heareth not.” But I pose these questions considering what we know of Trump (and not just him, as I will also address in a moment), his track record and the things that he has said.

For example, when Trump addressed globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 at the World Economic Forum – whose daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader – he basically clarified what “America First” really meant:

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again. “[…] America is the place to do business. So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe, and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives. “[…] So I just want to thank you all, and all those that are pouring billions of dollars into our country, or ten dollars into our country, we thank you very much. Thank you.”

So, Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first. And lest you still doubt this, then consider what Trump said very recently that made it very plain that he and his administration are going to be favoring big business, both domestically and implicitly with hefty foreign investment.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $11.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Prior to the November [s]election, Fink made it very clear that whoever won would not make a difference. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

A few weeks prior to the comment, he told Bloomberg:

“Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments.

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

You just read it straight out of the horse’s mouth: “It doesn’t matter,” and “I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome” – and if there are some fluctuations, then it’s all about “opportunity” for them to buy more, just like it is an “opportunity” for them to fund the rebuilding process in Ukraine once the war ends, whenever that will be at this point. That’s all this is to them: another “opportunity” to buy up more spaces on the Monopoly board and put houses and hotels on them, to the point where everyone is a renter, and “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” the World Economic Forum infamously has said.

I implore you to read the rest of that article.

But with a smattering new ballroom for the elite guests, some ‘beautiful’ entertainment is needed.

In case you missed it, the White House will host a United Fighting Championship (UFC) fight card in 2026. This isn’t a joke, it’s real. Trump is a fan of the UFC and is often cage side with UFC CEO Dana White at many events, along with Mark Zuckerberg other times, too. Trump was an early supporter of White and the UFC back when the company was struggling to stay solvent, and Trump allowed White to host events at some of Trump’s real estate.

Trump stated earlier this month that on June 14th, Trump’s birthday, the White House will host a UFC card.

White recently confirmed this as well. “In February we’ll start looking at building the White House, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of definitely this company.”

Renderings of what the event could look like were also released last month by White.

White told Fox News that it would be a small event of around 5,000 guests (which will of course be Trump’s friends and big spenders). He added:

“My vision for this thing is we have this big arch, as you can see, with the lighting grid. Because what I want is the White House in the back. And then when the fight goes around to the other side, you’ll see the Washington Monument in the background. “We’re going to have a stage where music – we’ll have bands playing all day. And then people will be able to bring blankets and lay around and watch the fights. “We’ll have screens up everywhere for everybody. We’re literally going to take over Washington, D.C. that week.”

“There’s no new thing under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9-11), and with the construction of a new “ballroom” for the elite class that oppresses us, and a cage fight on the front lawn of the White House, paved over the rose garden, it stands and represents the final days of the American Empire, just like it was in the final days of the Roman Empire.

It’s bread and circuses. It’s the Roman Circus. It was the biggest and best distraction to quell dissention among the Romans who questioned the acts of the Emperor, was by distracting them with meaningless and vain circus acts.

There are two scenes in the movie called “Gladiator” that perfectly accentuates this. One was spoken by Emperor Commodus, and the other by a politician Tiberius Gracchus:

Commodus: Exactly. A vision. I will give the people a vision and they will love me for it. They will soon forget the tedious sermonizing of a few dry old men. I will give them the greatest vision of their lives. Gracchus: I think he knows what Rome is. Rome is the mob. He will conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. He will take away their freedom, and still they will roar. The beating heart of Rome is not the marble floor of the Senate, it is the sand of the Colosseum. He will give them death, and they will love him for it.

Not only were a myriad of games played and Christians martyred, but even some of the Emperors themselves got involved in the action to raise the public’s perception of them. According to History.com,

Hosting gladiator games was an easy way for Roman emperors to win the love of the people, but a few took it a step further and actually participated in combat. Several rulers performed in the arena including Caligula, Titus and Hadrian—though most likely under highly controlled conditions or with dull blades. A deadeye with a spear, the deranged Emperor Commodus often tried to wow the crowds by killing bears and panthers from the safety of a raised platform. He also competed in a few gladiator fights, though usually against inexperienced fighters or even terrified and poorly armed members of the audience. When he inevitably won the contests, Commodus made sure to reward himself with the massive sum of one million Roman sesterces.

The Roman Guy also records,

Commodus loathed the daily work of administration, and delegated nearly all of his responsibilities to his inferiors. Corruption abounded, as many took advantage of powerful positions with no oversight. Rather than tending to his official duties, Commodus opted to spend his time satisfying his violent and debaucherous whims. He executed people indiscriminately, personally making human sacrifices, faking an attempt on his own life to justify further executions, and even ordered that Rome be burned to the ground. Thankfully this order was ignored. He had a penchant for spectacle, and loved the crowd. Styling himself after the Greek hero Hercules, he fought as a gladiator in the Colosseum, though it was never a fair fight. It was forbidden for the Emperor to come to any real harm in the Colosseum, so he invariably won every bout. In all, Commodus participated in 735 contests as a gladiator, according to the Historia Augusta. With official matters left unattended, and an Emperor dishonoring his title, the Senate conspired to have the Emperor assassinated. They gave the task to the Emperor’s training partner, who carried out the gruesome deed. Declared an enemy to the people of Rome, Commodus’ body was dragged through the city streets and cast into the Tiber river. His name was largely erased from Roman buildings, except for a public bath built in his honor.

Those who follow The WinePress understand the bigger picture. It’s all falling apart, by design, we cover it every day; and before the music stops playing aboard the Titanic, one more good bloody and gory spectacle for the masses to mindlessly cheer for is in order, the ‘biggliest’ and most ‘beautiful’ cafe fight ever put together, for the enjoyment and revelry of the elite class.

Isaiah 47:7 And thou saidst, I shall be a lady for ever: so that thou didst not lay these things to thy heart, neither didst remember the latter end of it. [8] Therefore hear now this, thou that art given to pleasures, that dwellest carelessly, that sayest in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me; I shall not sit as a widow, neither shall I know the loss of children: [9] But these two things shall come to thee in a moment in one day, the loss of children, and widowhood: they shall come upon thee in their perfection for the multitude of thy sorceries, and for the great abundance of thine enchantments. [10] For thou hast trusted in thy wickedness: thou hast said, None seeth me. Thy wisdom and thy knowledge, it hath perverted thee; and thou hast said in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me. [11] Therefore shall evil come upon thee; thou shalt not know from whence it riseth: and mischief shall fall upon thee; thou shalt not be able to put it off: and desolation shall come upon thee suddenly, which thou shalt not know. [12] Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy sorceries, wherein thou hast laboured from thy youth; if so be thou shalt be able to profit, if so be thou mayest prevail. [13] Thou art wearied in the multitude of thy counsels. Let now the astrologers, the stargazers, the monthly prognosticators, stand up, and save thee from these things that shall come upon thee. [14] Behold, they shall be as stubble; the fire shall burn them; they shall not deliver themselves from the power of the flame: there shall not be a coal to warm at, nor fire to sit before it. [15] Thus shall they be unto thee with whom thou hast laboured, even thy merchants, from thy youth: they shall wander every one to his quarter; none shall save thee.

