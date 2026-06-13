With just a couple of days away from the UFC fight event at the White House, which will take place on Sunday, June 14th, Flag Day and coincidently President Donald Trump’s birthday.

I’ve mentioned this event several times before and how this is an obvious bread & circus event in the truest sense of the word, and how Trump is now toying with keeping the outdoor arena still standing for future events, cementing our society’s deeper dissent into Idiocracy.

It’s bread and circuses. It’s the Roman Circus. It was the biggest and best distraction to quell dissention among the Romans who questioned the acts of the Emperor, was by distracting them with meaningless and vain circus acts. There are two scenes in the movie called “Gladiator” that perfectly accentuates this. One was spoken by Emperor Commodus, and the other by a politician Tiberius Gracchus:

Commodus: Exactly. A vision. I will give the people a vision and they will love me for it. They will soon forget the tedious sermonizing of a few dry old men. I will give them the greatest vision of their lives. Gracchus: I think he knows what Rome is. Rome is the mob. He will conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. He will take away their freedom, and still they will roar. The beating heart of Rome is not the marble floor of the Senate, it is the sand of the Colosseum. He will give them death, and they will love him for it.

When it’s time to distract from the collapse of the nation, to divide and distract from all the evil and oppression that is being thrust in, it’s time to host a grand circus.

While I have no intention of watching this event, and I don’t think anyone here cares either, there is a headline that has overtaken the event for a lot of people and MMA fans alike.

Not long after I published my report on Trump considering keeping the arena permanent, it was revealed that current middleweight champion Sean Strickland, the only American champion on the roster, was BANNED from attending the event. Why? He has criticized the Trump administration and Israel.

Strickland was not slated to fight on the card as he regained the middleweight belt earlier this year and was already injured, so him being on the card was probably slim. But even if he could, Strickland has already expressed his displeasure with fighting on the card anyway. Strickland used to be a big supporter of Trump, but he like so many pulled his support away from Trump and became a vocal critic of the administration, especially following the months of the October 7th attacks on Israel and Israel’s utter destruction of Gaza.

Strickland has no filter and while quite profane is unabashed in telling you what he thinks, and has been a PR nightmare for the UFC in how they promote him, despite UFC President Dana White professing that he is a major proponent of free speech above everything.

UFC fights are now all on Paramount+, a streaming service majority owned by David Ellison and financially backed by his father Larry, founder and CTO of Oracle, and a major donor to the Israeli Defense Force and ardent Zionist. It didn’t take long for the censorship to kick in, particularly with Strickland. In February, during a post-fight interview, he had his microphone cut after making lude comments about then-champion Khazmat Chimeaev. After he reclaimed the belt from Chimaev in May, during a post-fight interview, Strickland remarked that his broken nose made him look like a member of AIPAC, but in the post-production edit Paramount cut that section out.

On June 3rd, Strickland posted a short video on X revealing that he was called by higher-ups letting him know that he has been banned from entering the event because of his remarks concerning Israel and referring to Trump and his guests as the Epstein Class. Strickland said he plans to protest outside the event.

Strickland continued to mock the UFC and the White House for banning him.

MMA Guru highlighted some of the other posts and online arguments Strickland had.

Another UFC fighter, Bryce Mitchell, publicly defended Strickland and said he was not surprised at all that Strickland was banned, and said that he did not believe it was good that the government is now getting directly involved in sports, also warning that all “evil empires” collapse eventually. “The government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us,” he said.

With all the buzz that Strickland was banned, Dana White eventually responded, claiming no one was banned, but didn’t really clarify what was meant by that. Strickland later posted on X that he is still banned and continued to rail against Trump and the administration.

As I said earlier, this whole thing is a giant bread & circus clown show, but it is honestly crazy that the only American champ on the roster has been banned at the “Freedom 250” event. Wild. Goes to show the times in which we live in and just how occupied America has become.

The whole debacle has only made the administration look worse and further mar the brand image that is the UFC. But Dana White wants you to believe that he is not political, that he is only really good friends with Trump, and is pro free speech no matter what — all of which is total nonsense.

So, as White wants you to believe that he is not political, he just signed a new contract with the U.S. State Department to enhance a direct partnership with the UFC and the government.

According to a press release on the State Department’s website:

The U.S. Department of State announced today a new public-private partnership with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to advance sports diplomacy initiatives and develop educational programming related to mixed martial arts. The memorandum of understanding was executed between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Dana White, President and CEO of UFC, at the State Department in Washington, D.C. Recognizing sports as a powerful tool of diplomacy, the partnership leverages UFC’s global platform to engage key audiences, enhance cultural exchange programs through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and promote values such as discipline, perseverance, sportsmanship, and excellence. UFC athletes and coaches will serve as sports ambassadors through the Department of State’s Sports Envoy program, which will include leading training clinics for young international athletes. Through this partnership, UFC will join other major American sports organizations and the American private sector in coordinating with the Department on major sporting and public diplomacy efforts during the Decade of Sport in America.

Secretary Rubio refereed to how UFC has grown to such a point that it now serves as an international hub for people from all over the world, including heads of state, to come and be part of the spectacle.

“It truly is the United Nations of fighting. If you think about the number of countries that are represented – and I think that roster will continue to grow, Lawrence. I really do. I think the number of people and champions you’re going to get from around the world will continue to be added. And I can tell you this is true and I can tell you about your global reach because the President – now, I have another job and spend a lot of time at the White House. The number of foreign leaders that want to come to this is unbelievable. It’s to the point where we may have a diplomatic crisis – (laughter) – because it’s like we can’t bring everybody. And so they follow – and some of them don’t even have a fighter in the fight from their country. They just want to come because they are fans of the sport and they follow it. “We have very few things left in our society, and I would say in the world, that convenes us all. We are so divided by so many different things. We get our news from different places. We follow different accounts online. We do everything separate from one another in this country, and I would say increasingly around the world. We are so polarized. There are only a handful of things that bring people together in one place at one time united by their interest in one thing, and we need more of those. We need more of those forums and those settings in which you can bring people together to enjoy something together and find something in common.”

Just when it comes the only American champion on the roster, that guy is banned… Yeah, a total crock of nonsense.

The UFC has already been working with the government to a degree. In March, the UFC and FBI Director Kash Patel announced that several fighters were contracted to help train agents grapple and body slam at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Of course, what UFC did not disclose is that a man named Ali Abdelaziz was also there working with the FBI and UFC, and he is a former NYPD & FBI informant-turned UFC manager, who has a very sketchy past as well. He currently manages Justin Gaethje, the main event of this latest UFC Freedom 250 event, who him and Strickland had a back and forth with on X after fans called for him to quit the event, to which Gaethje said that Sean is un-American (see MMA Guru’s video).

I could keep going down the rabbit hole, but I don’t think anyone here really cares that much.

I wasn’t even going to talk about this story: I’ve already talked about this clown show event more than I care to, but after seeing the latest deal with the State Department I figured I’d put it out there, because it is still nonetheless wild to think that the only American champion on the roster is banned from the Freedom event. Crazy.

Give it some time and the administration will take stake in the UFC or its parent company TKO (which also owns WWE), just as they have in Intel, IBM, and soon OpenAI, among others.

Ecclesiastes 7:2 It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will lay it to his heart. [3] Sorrow is better than laughter: for by the sadness of the countenance the heart is made better. [4] The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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