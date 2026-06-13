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Carol's avatar
Carol
1hEdited

This is a precursor to bringing back that gladiator Roman carnage that occurred in Rome. America is revised Roman Empire and the Catholic Church is an arm of the Roman Empire. I foresee the Noah hide laws, and I foresee public executions in arenas-this is prepping for activities during the tribulation. Thank you.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭

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