100-year-old World War II Veteran Alec Penstone, who was part of the D-Day invasion, was recently a guest on the United Kingdom’s Good Morning Britain to celebrate Remembrance Day, sometimes referred to as Poppy Day, to honor British veterans who sacrificed their lives in battle, but the hosts didn’t get the response they were looking for.

The gentleman Mr. Penstone was very humble after being introduced, saying, “Very very nice to meet you all. I cannot see anything that I've done specially that wouldn't have been done by other people of my generation. I'm just one of the lucky ones. I'm still alive.”

Very humble, very honorable.

After recounting some of his war stories, and stories of his father who served in World War I, one of the hosts asked Penstone, “What does Remembrance Sunday mean for you? What is your message?” He replied:

“My message is, I can see in my mind's eye those rows and rows of white stones of all the hundreds of my friends and everybody else that gave their lives for what, the country of today? “No, I'm sorry. The sacrifice wasn't worth the result that it is now.”

This, of course, was not the reply she was expecting, and in a patronizing tone replied, “Oh, well, I’m sorry.” The male host stepped in and asked Penstone to clarify. The WW II vet sadly replied,

“What we fought for and what we fought for was our freedom. We find that even now is downside worse than what it was when I fought for it.”

The reporters tried to patronize him some more, and then as to race past his sobering remarks, the hosts and the “D-Day Darlings” for the British armed forces presented him with a CD with songs on it that he might like…

Watch:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You can’t hate the media enough. These vile, cowardly, disgusting reprobates are out here trying to be condescending and patronizing to a century-old man who was speaking the mind of the common man, not just in the U.K., but across the Western world; a gentleman, a REAL man of true character, constitution, integrity, honor and nobility, as these soulless Cretans in the media talk down to him and then basically try to race bait him into saying something they can use to berate him with as a symbol of “white supremacy” and Neo-Nazism; and even after he did not take the bait, these reporters then kept calling his fallen brothers as “comrades,” you know, the term the Soviets called each other. Then to top it all off, after he gives them an answer that they were unprepared for, they pimp slap him with a CD with some oldies but goodies on it, but Penstone is such a gentleman he respectfully accepted the gift and was polite to the women who gave it to him.

Seriously, these media whores are the scum of the earth, some of the lowest of the low.

Unfortunately, Penstone is not alone in this sentiment. A few years ago on his 100th birthday, Marine and World War II veteran Carl Dekle, tearfully lamented that the country was falling apart and that was not what he and his brothers fought for. Dekle died two months after he gave that interview.

“People don’t realize what they have. The things we did and the things we fought for and the boys that died for it, it’s all gone down the drain. “We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised, not at all. Nobody will have the fun I had. Nobody will have the opportunity I had. It’s just not the same and that’s not what our boys, that’s not what they died for. “You just remember everything’s beautiful and live every day to the fullest. Just enjoy everything you possibly can. And here I sit at 100. They tell me I’m 100. I don’t believe it sometimes. Because I don’t need to worry about age. I’m not going to, I just keep on keeping on.”

It’s truly heart wrenching and mournful to hear what these men said, but they are absolutely right.

Lamentations 5:14 The elders have ceased from the gate, the young men from their musick. [15] The joy of our heart is ceased; our dance is turned into mourning. [16] The crown is fallen from our head: woe unto us, that we have sinned! [17] For this our heart is faint; for these things our eyes are dim. Jeremiah 13:27 I have seen thine adulteries, and thy neighings, the lewdness of thy whoredom, and thine abominations on the hills in the fields. Woe unto thee, O Jerusalem! wilt thou not be made clean? when shall it once be?

We’ve now become as Sodom and Gomorrah, utterly destroyed and wicked, and like the one man said, we’re just circling the drain, slowly watching our destruction; or at least we are: most Americans and other Westerners are still dutifully unaware and don’t want real change.

On top of this, at a time when the U.S., U.K., the rest of Europe is gearing up for more war as our countries collapse at breakneck speed, the last thing the military industrial complex needs is brave veterans such as these coming out and saying their sacrifice was in vain. It just reinforces the steadfastness and resistance of the younger generations from not getting roped into this nonsense, which is antithetical to the goals of the parasitic elite.

“There is no new thing under the sun,” and what these men described is a story that has been told before.

Major General Smedley Butler, a two-time Medal of Honor recipient, had plenty to say about his service in the early 1900s, famously saying, “war is a racket.”

I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.

There is another account of this called “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” by Jon Perkins, which I have not yet read, but it follows a similar confession from what I understand.

As the saying goes, “all wars are banker wars.”

Unfortunately, what these two veterans expressed is the somber reality of what Solomon described in his eulogy of sorts in the book of Ecclesiastes. “Vanity of vanities; all is vanity” (Ecc 1:2).

Ecclesiastes 6:11: “Seeing there be many things that increase vanity, what is man the better? [12] For who knoweth what is good for man in this life, all the days of his vain life which he spendeth as a shadow? for who can tell a man what shall be after him under the sun?” Ecclesiastes 11:7 Truly the light is sweet, and a pleasant thing it is for the eyes to behold the sun: [8] But if a man live many years, and rejoice in them all; yet let him remember the days of darkness; for they shall be many. All that cometh is vanity. [9] Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment. [10] Therefore remove sorrow from thy heart, and put away evil from thy flesh: for childhood and youth are vanity.

Unfortunately, the look on those men’s faces, particularly Penstone’s, is the face and sound of men who realize they just got pawned.

Truly a sad state of affairs that we are in.

