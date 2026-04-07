A new report reveals that LinkedIn, the popular social media platform primarily used by workers to connect with employers and post job hirings, was found to be snooping on users’ computers and stealing data from the people’s browsers, and then siphoning the data back to an American-Israeli tech firm.

LinkedIn was purchased by Microsoft in 2020.

Based out of Germany, Fairlinked recently published its findings in a report that they have dubbed “Browsergate.” They describe this as “one of the largest corporate espionage and data breach scandals in digital history.”

The full juicy details are on their site — which you can read here — but they provided a broad overview of their investigation.

The team wrote:

Every time any of LinkedIn’s one billion users visits linkedin.com, hidden code searches their computer for installed software, collects the results, and transmits them to LinkedIn’s servers and to third-party companies including an American-Israeli cybersecurity firm. The user is never asked. Never told. LinkedIn’s privacy policy does not mention it. Because LinkedIn knows each user’s real name, employer, and job title, it is not searching anonymous visitors. It is searching identified people at identified companies. Millions of companies. Every day. All over the world. LinkedIn’s scan reveals the religious beliefs, political opinions, disabilities, and job search activity of identified individuals. LinkedIn scans for extensions that identify practicing Muslims, extensions that reveal political orientation, extensions built for neurodivergent users, and 509 job search tools that expose who is secretly looking for work on the very platform where their current employer can see their profile. The malicious JavaScript that Microsoft secretly injects into the LinkedIn website searches each user’s browser for installed software applications. The search reveals: Political opinions of users, through extensions like “Anti-woke,” “Anti-Zionist Tag,” and “No more Musk”

Religious beliefs , through extensions like “PordaAI” (blur haram content) and “Deen Shield” (blocks haram sites)

Disability and neurodivergence , through extensions like “simplify” (for neurodivergent users)

Employment status , through 509 job search extensions that reveal who is looking for work on the very platform where their current employer can see their profile

Trade secrets of millions of companies, by mapping which organizations use which competitor products, from Apollo to ZoomInfo LinkedIn has not disclosed this practice in its privacy policy. There is no mention of extension scanning in any public-facing document. Under EU law, this category of data is not regulated. It is prohibited. LinkedIn has no consent, no disclosure, and no legal basis. Its privacy policy does not mention any of this. LinkedIn scans for over 200 products that directly compete with its own sales tools, including Apollo, Lusha, and ZoomInfo. Because LinkedIn knows each user’s employer, it can map which companies use which competitor products. It is extracting the customer lists of thousands of software companies from their users’ browsers without anyone’s knowledge. Then it uses what it finds. LinkedIn has already sent enforcement threats to users of third-party tools, using data obtained through this covert scanning to identify its targets. In 2023, the EU designated LinkedIn as a regulated gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act and ordered it to open its platform to third-party tools. LinkedIn’s response: It published two restricted APIs and presented them to the European Commission as compliance. Together, these APIs handle approximately 0.07 calls per second. Meanwhile, LinkedIn already operates an internal API called Voyager that powers every LinkedIn web and mobile product at 163,000 calls per second. In Microsoft’s 249-page compliance report to the EU, the word “API” appears 533 times. “Voyager” appears zero times. At the same time, LinkedIn expanded its surveillance of the exact tools the regulation was designed to protect. The scan list grew from roughly 461 products in 2024 to over 6,000 by February 2026. The EU told LinkedIn to let third-party tools in. LinkedIn built a surveillance system to find and punish every user of those tools. LinkedIn loads an invisible tracking element from HUMAN Security (formerly PerimeterX), an American-Israeli cybersecurity firm, zero pixels wide, hidden off-screen, that sets cookies on your browser without your knowledge. A separate fingerprinting script runs from LinkedIn’s own servers. A third script from Google executes silently on every page load. All of it encrypted. None of it disclosed. Microsoft has 33,000 employees and a $15 billion legal budget. We have the evidence. What we need is people and funding to hold them accountable.

LinkedIn also utilizes digital ID and facial recognition to access many of its features and to verify if the user is not a bot.

LinkedIn has partnered with Persona — a world leading company that manages digital identity verification. Persona also works with Reddit, Discord, Square, Ripple, most of the major AI firms (OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, Google), and many others.

Persona was partially funded by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Via Persona, when registering with LinkedIn, users are forced to hand over this information about themselves, as a user pointed out after reading the Terms and Services page:

My full name — first, middle, last

My passport photo — the full document, both sides, all data on the face of it

My selfie — a photo of my face taken in real-time

My facial geometry — biometric data extracted from both images, used to match the selfie to the passport

My NFC chip data — the digital info stored on the chip inside my passport

My national ID number

My nationality, sex, birthdate, age

My email, phone number, postal address

My IP address, device type, MAC address, browser, OS version, language

My geolocation — inferred from my IP

Hesitation detection — they tracked whether I paused during the process

Copy and paste detection — they tracked whether I was pasting information instead of typing it

Persona didn’t just use what I gave them. They went and cross-referenced me against what they call their “global network of trusted third-party data sources”:

Government databases

National ID registries

Consumer credit agencies

Utility companies

Mobile network providers

Postal address databases

I scanned my passport for a checkmark. They ran a background check.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The Persona connection is very important because in February Discord broke ties with Persona after it was discovered that the company’s code was found to have front-end code accessible on the open internet.

Fortune reported:

Nearly 2,500 accessible files were found sitting on a U.S. government-authorized endpoint, researchers said on X. The files showed Persona conducted facial recognition checks against watchlists and screened identities against lists of politically exposed persons. In addition to verifying a user’s age, researchers found Persona performs 269 distinct verification checks, including screening for “adverse media” across 14 different categories such as terrorism and espionage. It then assigns risk and similarity scores to user information. And the information was openly available. “We didn’t even have to write or perform a single exploit, the entire architecture was just on the doorstep,” wrote the researchers in their blog, adding they found 53 megabytes of data on a Google Cloud server connected to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The researcher believed it to be infrastructure associated with a government verification system, pointing out the accessible files included evidence of Persona tagging “reports with codenames from active intelligence programs.”

And then there’s this:

But we are told how much we need digital ID for our own safety and security. Total lies and nonsense! Besides the obvious fact that these companies get hacked all the time, we apparently get code written so poorly that it is just floating out there in the digital nether regions for anyone to grab.

This is why we shouldn’t voluntarily hand over our biometrics and intrinsic information about us willy-nilly, that and for other reasons.

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

LinkedIn was hot garbage for a long time and now we find that it is even worse than we thought; and how many more of these sites are doing this and will continue to do so even after they get exposed?

The sad part is I am not surprised in the least bit anymore. Just another day at the office, sort of speak. What fraud was openly committed today? And will anyone care?

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE