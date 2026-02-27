As the world is rapidly introducing online age verification checks and digital IDs to access social media and other parts of the internet, some lawmakers in the United States have introduced some of the most restrictive legislation thus far: mandatory age verification to operate computers.

Colorado recently introduced a bill, and California has already quietly passed a similar bill that takes effect in 2027.

In Colorado, the proposal — SB26-051, Age Attestation on Computing Devices — would require operating systems like Windows and open-sourced systems (Linux) to force age verification at the system level.

A summary of the bill states:

The bill requires an operating system provider to (emphasis mine):

Provide an accessible interface at account setup that requires an account holder to indicate the birth date or age of the user of that device to provide a signal regarding the user’s age bracket (age signal) to applications available in a covered application store;

Provide an application developer (developer) that requests an age signal, with respect to a particular user, the technical ability to call an age signal via a reasonably consistent real-time application programming interface that identifies, at a minimum, the user’s age-bracket data ; and

Send only the minimum amount of information necessary to comply with the bill. An operating system provider shall not share an age signal with a third party for a purpose not required by the bill.

The bill requires a developer to request an age signal with respect to a particular user from an operating system provider or a covered application store when the developer’s application is downloaded and launched. A developer that receives an age signal is deemed to have knowledge of the age range of the user to whom that age signal pertains across all platforms of the application and points of access of the application. However, if a developer has clear and convincing information that a user’s age is different than the age indicated by an age signal, the developer shall use that information as the primary indicator of the user’s age range.

A developer shall not:

Request more information from an operating system provider or a covered application store than is necessary to comply with the bill; or

Share an age signal with a third party for a purpose not required by the bill.

A person that violates the bill must pay a civil penalty of not more than $2,500 for each minor affected by each negligent violation or not more than $7,500 for each minor affected by each intentional violation. The penalty is assessed and recovered in a civil action brought by the attorney general.

As The Lunduke Journal pointed out, it was already controversial for platforms to force age verification and digital ID checks to access adult-only websites, for example, but at least that was in isolation, in theory. This bill, Lunduke argues, is an exponential overreach that will affect everyone across the U.S. because so many tech and software developers have offices in Colorado.

Louis Rossman, a right-to-repair advocate, had similar opinions and rebuked the bill and the politicians who drafted it. He also noted that the bill is still fundamentally broken because it assumes most things will occur through an app store, though it is possible that computers and operating systems in the not-so-distant future could become nearly if not totally app store driven. Furthermore, he highlights the futility of the bill because there is no clear digital ID check (in the bill’s current form) and a minor could very easily fib about their age.

Rossman says better parenting is needed, not more age verification and nanny statism.

But it doesn’t stop with Colorado. As a matter of fact, it’s already law in California.

Signed into law on October 13th, 2025, by Governor Gavin Newsom, Assembly Bill No. 1043, and was passed unanimously, Democrats and Republicans voting for it, for a bill that is identical to Colorado’s.

But their bill is broader in scope as the bill applies even when there are no user accounts on the system.

The law takes effect on January 1st, 2027.

A summary of the bill states (emphasis mine):

Existing law generally provides protections for minors on the internet, including the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act that, among other things, requires a business that provides an online service, product, or feature likely to be accessed by children to do certain things, including estimate the age of child users with a reasonable level of certainty appropriate to the risks that arise from the data management practices of the business or apply the privacy and data protections afforded to children to all consumers and prohibits an online service, product, or feature from, among other things, using dark patterns to lead or encourage children to provide personal information beyond what is reasonably expected to provide that online service, product, or feature or to forego privacy protections.

This bill, beginning January 1, 2027, would require, among other things related to age verification with respect to software applications, an operating system provider, as defined, to provide an accessible interface at account setup that requires an account holder, as defined, to indicate the birth date, age, or both, of the user of that device for the purpose of providing a signal regarding the user’s age bracket to applications available in a covered application store and to provide a developer, as defined, who has requested a signal with respect to a particular user with a digital signal via a reasonably consistent real-time application programming interface regarding whether a user is in any of several age brackets, as prescribed. The bill would require a developer to request a signal with respect to a particular user from an operating system provider or a covered application store when the application is downloaded and launched.

This bill would prohibit an operating system provider or a covered application store from using data collected from a third party in an anticompetitive manner, as specified.

This bill would punish noncompliance with a civil penalty to be enforced by the Attorney General, as prescribed.

This bill would declare its provisions to be severable.

The text specifies the fines, similar to Colorado’s: “A person that violates this title shall be subject to an injunction and liable for a civil penalty of not more than two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500) per affected child for each negligent violation or not more than seven thousand five hundred dollars ($7,500) per affected child for each intentional violation, which shall be assessed and recovered only in a civil action brought in the name of the people of the State of California by the Attorney General.”

The Lunduke Journal noted that the wishy-wording of the bill clearly lays out a future that will eventually lead to much broader and more invasive digital ID verification checks. He also notes that these fines could easily put software developers out of business if they do not comply, even hobbyists, especially if they are also getting infractions from Colorado, too.

Some companies are already no longer providing their services in California because of the new bill.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

Every time; always using protecting children as the excuse…

I needn’t tell you that this is absolutely insane. This has ZERO to do with safety and everything to do with surveillance, control and leverage. This will very quickly turn into a biometric digital ID check before too long; and with these states also being big hubs of tech, none more so than California, this will affect the rest of the country.

Microsoft, for example, is already forcing all-time internet access to create an account, no more local accounts. Again, what does that have to do with safety?

The government, in cooperation with big-tech, wants to make sure they know everything about you and what you do at all times, which ultimately will funnel into social credit scores and digital ID wallets for broader tokenization.

I have warned for a while that our days online are becoming more and more limited; and eventually even the use of these devices lest we fork over digital IDs. It appears that timeline continues to shorten faster and faster…

