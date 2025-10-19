The following report is by Food Dive (excerpts):

California will ban certain ultraprocessed foods from school meals as part of legislation that establishes the first legal definition of the term in the U.S.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law defining ultraprocessed foods as items containing at least one additive, or high amounts of saturated fat, sodium or added sugar. Foods containing sucralose or other sweeteners also qualify as ultraprocessed.

The state’s ban only affects the “most concerning ultra-processed foods,” which health officials will define by 2028. Schools then have until 2035 to phase out the restricted items.

California’s legislation could provide a blueprint for other states to use to enact their own bans. More than 20 states including West Virginia, Florida and Utah have passed or proposed bans on dyes, additives and other ingredients commonly used in processed foods, part of the larger “Make America Healthy Again” movement that has found bipartisan support in legislatures across the country.

“California has taken a historic step toward protecting our children from harmful ultra-processed foods and chemical additives,” Jesse Gabriel, an assemblymember who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. “While Washington DC is paralyzed by inaction, California is once again leading the nation with a bipartisan, commonsense, science-based approach.”

In addition to banning ultraprocessed foods, the law prioritizes whole food products in school meals, stipulating that elementary schools can only offer fruit, vegetable, dairy protein or whole grain-rich food items as snacks.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called ultraprocessed foods “poison,” saying they are among the primary causes of chronic illness in the U.S. The FDA has started working on its own definition of ultraprocessed foods, which could pave the way for future national regulation.

Schools will likely need to build new kitchens with refrigeration and storage to accommodate ingredient changes, with the cost of food served set to “increase exponentially,” said Debra Topham, owner of food compliance firm Knowledge Bank.

“Processed foods can have a place in a healthy diet, but Americans – especially children – consume too many ultra-processed foods, which contributes to increased rates of cancer, heart disease and diabetes,” Bernadette Del Chiaro, Environmental Working Group’s senior vice president for California, said in a statement.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

For all of California’s problems (for which there are MANY), at least there is an attempt to clean up the food system there, as we noted in 2023 California was the first state to ban 4 different food additives which prevents any product that includes those ingredients - brominated vegetable oil (BVO), potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dyebrominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye No. 3 - from being sold in the state.

Having said that, it is still a drop in the bucket; and the fact that it takes a decade from now to implement complete compliance is ridiculous. It should not and does not take that long. This is just Newsom’s attempt, in my opinion, to appeal to the MAHA/MAGA vote.

These foods have been poisoning and ruining Americans’ health for many years. It’s utterly embarrassing what is fed to the kids, and it is no wonder they are irritable, confused, emotional and neurotic.

Proverbs 12:18 There is that speaketh like the piercings of a sword: but the tongue of the wise is health.

