Government handouts, various subsidies and reparations are nothing new, but California is now taking this to a new level by creating a so-called state-sponsored “gay certification program,” and a system of penalties if registered individuals and businesses are caught lying.

City Journal magazine first explained how this new scheme works (excerpts):

“The scheme operates through the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which regulates privately owned utility companies. California utilities spent more than $43 billion in 2024 on contractors—fuel suppliers, surveyors, engineers, and others—whose work helps deliver water, gas, electricity, and internet service to California’s 39 million residents. “In 1986, Governor George Deukmejian signed Assembly Bill 3678, which required certain CPUC-regulated utilities to submit annual “plans” for buying goods and services from woman- and minority-owned companies. Two years later, CPUC created its “Supplier Diversity Program,” which would enforce the law and set contracting “goals” for large utilities. “Under a series of Democratic governors, the program has expanded to include gay-owned businesses. In September 2014, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation requiring CPUC to recognize “LGBT-owned businesses” as eligible for supplier-diversity benefits. Five years later, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the program further, “encouraging” other companies involved in the energy sector to award contracts to gay-owned firms. “[…] This scheme raises an obvious question: How does a business qualify as officially gay? Paperwork. Supplier Clearinghouse, a group that certifies firms for the CPUC program, features a list of qualifications linked on its website. Applicants can secure certification by providing a letter from an “LGBT organization” attesting to their sexual preferences; proof that a newspaper identified them as “LGBT”; or three letters from “personal contacts” written “on company letterhead” attesting to their homosexual orientation. Corporate officials who “falsely represent” their business as gay face up to a year in county jail. “Supplier Clearinghouse also accepts gay-certification letters from the National LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has its own list of accepted documents, including human resources complaints or police records claiming LGBT discrimination. As NGLCC states on its website, “Certification is a journey, not a destination.””

Mary Ann Horton, a biological woman who transitioned to a man and married another biological woman, told the magazine who she was able to register her business with the state as a woman- and LGBT-owned business, saying the process required “a mess of documentation.” To prove that her business is “lesbian-owned,” Horton sent Supplier Clearinghouse a domestic-partner affidavit; a birth certificate, which had been reissued in Washington State after she made the “transition;” and had to file a “therapist carry-letter,” a document from a medical professional that certifies that a person is indeed transgender.

The gay certification came with perks as Horton’s company, Red Ace, was more easily contracted by San Diego Gas & Electric for as a part-time cybersecurity contractor. “If I was a straight, white male, I might be concerned I wouldn’t have the same opportunity,” Horton said. “It worked out great for me.”

But just because it helps with some businesses doesn’t mean it will be ubiquitous. Furthermore, California’s laws pressure utilities to hire these diverse groups.

The magazine added:

In California, preferential public contracting is technically illegal. In 1996, voters approved Proposition 209, which banned the state from granting preferential treatment based on race, sex, or ethnicity in public employment, education, and contracting. More than two decades later, in 2020, they rejected an effort to repeal the ban. CPUC’s arm-twisting regulations violate the spirit of the law. The commission lists several specific “goals” for utilities’ contracting rates: 15 percent to minority-owned firms; 5 percent to women-owned firms; 1.5 percent to disabled-veteran-owned firms; and, most recently, 1.5 percent to LGBT-owned firms. It claims that these goals are not a “requirement” or “quota.” In practice, however, the agency cajoles utilities into compliance by requiring them to collect extensive demographic data, submit detailed annual reports, list their plans for increasing procurement from favored groups, and explain “any circumstances that may have resulted in not meeting” their procurement “goals.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

And people say population control is a “conspiracy theory”…

They went from “Just bake our cake” to “We’re coming for your kids” really quick.

Malachi 3:13 Your words have been stout against me, saith the LORD. Yet ye say, What have we spoken so much against thee? [14] Ye have said, It is vain to serve God: and what profit is it that we have kept his ordinance, and that we have walked mournfully before the LORD of hosts? [15] And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered. Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.

“Certified gay.” What a clown show. Might as well put that on a t-shirt so we know who to avoid.

That San Andreas fault line is looking pretty precarious these days…

With all that being said, this very illegal practice is just another way to cover up deeply rooted and systemic money laundering and corruption in the failed communist state known as California.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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