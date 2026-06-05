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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
2hEdited

> including ones that haven’t emerged yet

Well, no viruses have ever existed (emerged) yet. See A Farewell to Virology by Mark Bailey. You can not avoid using the scientific method.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2h

Well Jacob you hit the 🎯 today.

I always suspected the mRNA had some AI involvement.

I honestly don't believe any human could have created the complex A-typical protein structures. These protein structures form the alien castings (clot) found by emblamers and vascular surgeons. Some called it calamari. It's more like a fiber reinforced industrial polyurethane glue.

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