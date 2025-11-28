The Campbell’s food company, famous for its accessible and iconic soups that have been around since 1869, is under scrutiny after its since fired Vice President admitted in a leaked conversation that not only does he nor the corporate staff eat their own products, he refers to them as “s***” that only poor people consume, and the meat is actually cellularly cultured in a laboratory.

This revelation came to light and has gone mainstream after an audio recording was released per a lawsuit filed against Campbell’s by a former employee, Robert Garza, a cybersecurity analyst for the company, alleging to have recorded an interaction with IT VP Martin Bally to discuss his salary.

The leaked audio reveals a number of damning remarks about the company.

“We have s*** for f******* poor people. Who buys our s***? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f***‘s in it. “Even in a can of soup - I look at it, and look at bioengineered meat. I don’t want to eat a f****** piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer, do you?”

Bally went on to slam some of his Indian co-workers and employees.

“F****** Indians don’t know a f****** thing. Like they couldn’t think for their f****** selves.”

The lawsuit claims that Garza kept the recording to himself, but decided to finally come forward with it in January 2025 and report it to his direct supervisor, but was then terminated 20 days later.

To mitigate the backlash, Campbell’s has released several statements to clear the record.

The company did in fact confirm that it was Bally in the recording who made those remarks, and because of that has been let go from Campbell’s, and that their ingredients are “high quality.”

“After a review, we believe the voice on the recording is in fact Martin Bally. The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused. This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances. As of November 25, Mr. Bally is no longer employed by the company. “We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use to provide consumers with good food at a good value. The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate—they are patently absurd. “

Before Bally’s firing, Campbell’s was quick to quash the allegations that their chicken and meat used in their products are lab-grown in a fact sheet.

We’re proud of the food we make and the high-quality ingredients we use. Campbell’s soups are made with real chicken. Period. The chicken meat used in Campbell’s® soups comes from long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards. Campbell’s® does not use 3D-printed chicken, lab-grown chicken, or any form of artificial or bioengineered meat in our soups. The chicken meat used in Campbell’s® soups comes from long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards. All of Campbell’s® soups are made with No Antibiotics Ever chicken meat, meaning we don’t allow antibiotics to be used by our chicken suppliers.

A statement from one of Campbell’s suppliers

CEO Mick Beekhuizen has also come forward to address the allegations.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 23:3 Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat. [6] Eat thou not the bread of him that hath an evil eye, neither desire thou his dainty meats: [7] For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee. [8] The morsel which thou hast eaten shalt thou vomit up, and lose thy sweet words.

This is what corporate America thinks about you behind closed doors, never forget that.

These people will sell you (and have been for many decades) literal industrial waste and slop and call it “high-quality” food & beverage, supplements, and cosmetics; and they will lobby to get the FDA and USDA to approve absolutely anything and call it healthy; and then they gaslight Americans into seeing their family [witch]doctor to sell them the latest sorcery elixir, pill or shot - the latest being GLP-1 drugs to lose and suppress weight.

The examples are countless of corporate goons from big-ag, big-meat, big-food lying right through their teeth about the safety of their products.

These people, like the clowns at Campbell’s, will sell you liquid crap in a can and tell you it’s “healthy,” but behind closed doors they tell each other it’s worse than peasant food, as they cut into their regeneratively pasture-raised slab of steak, washing it down with the finest of wines.

Earlier this year, after Klaus Schwab was forced out of the World Economic Forum, one of the interim Chairs was Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, former CEO of Nestlé, who was the Founder and Chairman of the 2030 Water Resources Group, a public-private partnership incorporated as part of the World Bank, among a number of other large corporations he sat on the board of including Exxon Mobil. And that pyscho once articulated on camera that water is not a human right and should be commodified, all of it, and mocked organic agriculture and claimed GMO’s don’t cause disease.

That’s what these people at the heads of these companies think. They could care less about you.

Lamentations 5:4 We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us.

All of the main food brands in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K. - which fill the shelves of the stores - sell the worst of the worst quality ‘foods’ and ‘drinks’ you can think of.

As for Campbell’s meat - anyone who knows a shred of truth about the industry knows that it is wrapped and concealed in so many legal and corporate buzzwords that mean nothing; and every time the general consumer finally learns what a new phrase means, these companies come up with some new predatory practice and then lobby the government that is full of ‘former’ representatives and executives from these companies to change the rules.

Let’s just assume Campbell’s is not using lab-grown faux meat. Okay. But the chicken they are using is still garbage. These chickens are shoved into cages and barns made to defecate all over themselves, are GMO’d, steroidal, given tons of antibiotics and vaccines, and treated very cruelly. Big industrial farming is sickening.

Maybe this snaffu with Campbell’s will acutally cause some people to wake up to the corruption and start searching out real food and supporting local farmers that have integrity. We can hope.

This whole thing once again encompasses how disgusting this country is. Ghouls make money from selling poison to people, and more poison as a ‘cure,’ while others are then to gamify the system by trying to extract millions in lawfare. The whole thing is a vicious cycle and speaks to what America is.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

