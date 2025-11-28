The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
5h

Just disgusting, that from day 1 till our death, mankind is doing it's best to lie, cheat, steal, and go out of their way to stomp you to the ground and cause you harm in the "everyone has a s[ark of divinity" crowd. Makes me want to cry that people could be that way. AS Brother Bryan said in his recent video on the Mysteries of the Bible, that Jesus spake in parables, that only those of God hear God's words, cause the world cant hear and see crap. Only a few of us know what Thanksgiving truly means

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The WinePress and others
gracella's avatar
gracella
5h

I just about got sick and had to run to the bathroom soon as I saw this post. Especially when it showed tomato soup. Oh yesterday I felt like just having a can of tomato soup I loved it when I was a kid. I will tell you right now that I ended up throwing it away and that's the truth. I don't know what it tasted like I can't even tell you and that's so funny that they would say that about the soup from Campbell's I was trying to figure out did it taste like really bad I don't know what anyway it was not good so even the tomato soup isn't good. Just to let you know that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The WinePress and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture