Prego, the popular tomato sauce brand owned by parent company Campbell’s, announced the soon release of a small round puck-shaped device called The Connection Keeper that listens and records all conversations marketed as a keepsake for future memories.

From the website:

We live in a world that captures everything. Photos. Videos. Messages. Moments made for sharing. But the place where real connection still happens – the dinner table – is often left behind. Prego believes the everyday moments and connections built around the dinner table matter. We’ve heard from countless families that they wish they could bottle up some of these moments—the laughter, the stories, the simple check-ins that happen in between bites. That’s why Prego partnered with StoryCorps to help families sit down together and capture the moments that happen naturally over a meal.

The company says the device has no AI in it and does not connect to WiFi or the cloud. However, those recordings can be manually uploaded to the website and played back at any time, and can be shared privately or publicly.

In the FAQs, under ‘How Does the Connection Keeper Work?,’ Prego appears to have removed some of the details. An archived version of the webpage reveals that these recordings are then stored by the Library of Congress, if they are made public.

“The recordings are designed to help families preserve the authentic sounds of time spent together, creating a personal archive to revisit for years to come. Families will have the option to preserve their recordings private within the StoryCorps archive or share them publicly as part of a special Prego Collection. Public recordings will also be preserved at the Library of Congress, so they can be accessed for generations to come.”

StoryCorps also reveals this in its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Apparently, Prego is only making 100 limited edition devices, for now.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As a reminder, Campbell’s is the same scum company whose one of their CEOs admitted on camera that their food is for “poor people” and that he would never eat it.

The leaked audio reveals a number of damning remarks about the company.

“We have s*** for f******* poor people. Who buys our s***? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f***‘s in it. “Even in a can of soup - I look at it, and look at bioengineered meat. I don’t want to eat a f****** piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer, do you?”

This is what these people think of you behind closed doors. Do not buy their slop. Learn to cook, support local farmers, stop supporting corporations.

It’s all so very unnerving that food companies, instead of producing quality products, continue to raise their prices and drop their quality at every opportunity, tell you that it is garbage; and then for another kick in the pants, then want you to record your dinner conversations to be stored by the Library of Congress!

Proverbs 23:3 Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat. [6] Eat thou not the bread of him that hath an evil eye, neither desire thou his dainty meats: [7] For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee. [8] The morsel which thou hast eaten shalt thou vomit up, and lose thy sweet words.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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