Becky
6h

I wonder, since NAC can draw heavy metals out of the body, if it can draw out aluminum. We are getting sprayed so much from the skys, it's like they think we are bugs or something. Ugh!! Anyway, I've been taking it. It's worth a shot. I just want to protect myself naturally from anything they are throwing at us.

kris lane
3h

Unfortunately, the FDA only recognizes vitamins as the non-biologically active components that can be made in a laboratory. For example, the FDA states that ascorbic acid is Vitamin C because it is the only part of the compound that can be synthesized. Synthetic equals man-made and found nowhere in nature. Ascorbic acid is an isolate, a fraction, a distillate of naturally occurring Vitamin C.

In addition to ascorbic acid, the naturally occurring Vitamin C compound contains rutin, bioflavonoids, Factor K, Factor J, Factor P, Tyrosinase, Ascorbinogen. Each cofactor must occur in its proper amount, otherwise there will be no vitamin activity. Ascorbic acid is described merely as the “antioxidant wrapper” portion of vitamin C; ascorbic acid protects the functional parts of the vitamin from rapid oxidation or breakdown.

Over 90% of the ascorbic acid in this country is made from cornstarch and volatile acids in a factory in Nutley, NJ owned by Hoffman-LaRoche. It is then sold to other drug and supplement manufacturers.

Scurvy is a disease caused by a Vitamin C deficiency. Many trials have shown that ascorbic acid will not cure scurvy. Therefore, synthetically made ascorbic acid cannot be Vitamin C because the body does not recognize it as Vitamin C.

