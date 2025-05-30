The following report was first published on January 24th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

The amino acid cysteine is considered a “conditional amino acid,” which means that under certain conditions and prerequisites the body can produce some of it on its own. The “acetyl” part refers to a part of a molecule that is not a molecule unto itself. NAC is often taken in the form of a supplement, usually in a gel capsule, though some cysteine can be found in things like meat and eggs, raw dairy, garlic, onions, broccoli, red peppers, brussels sprouts, and more.

It should be noted that NAC and cysteine are not exactly the same, and NAC in of itself cannot be obtained in food.

NAC has a recorded myriad of benefits and things it can potentially help someone with. It is most well-known for being converted by the body to produce a hormone called “glutathione;” which has been heralded by some as “the mother of all antioxidants.” Therefore, NAC is known for being a very powerful and effective treatment to greatly elevate the immune system.

It can also break apart heavy mucus build-up in the body, can aid in cancer protection by targeting those killer cells, and metabolizes fats whilst helping to build muscle.

It also has heavy metal and drug detoxification properties. As noted in “Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs, and More” by Pamela Wartisan Smith, MD, MPH, she lists NAC as being able to decrease “the toxicity of some chemotherapy drugs, such as ifosfamide and doxorubicin,” and “detoxifies the body of mercury, lead, and cadmium,” among other things.

NAC should be combined with naturally occurring vitamin C found in foods rich in that vitamin to receive the full effect. Vitamin D has also been shown to work synergistically with NAC.

However, in recent years NAC has fallen under some scrutiny.

In late-2020 and early-2021 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signaled that they would most likely place a ban on NAC supplements or formulations containing NAC. This has of course got a lot of physicians, nutritionists, and athletes worried and frustrated over what seems to be a totally random policy shift.

Ultimately, the FDA backed down in April of 2022, though noted they could still potentially slap some kind of regulation or labeling on it. The FDA said:

“While our full safety review of NAC remains ongoing, our initial review has not revealed safety concerns with respect to the use of this ingredient in or as a dietary supplement. In addition, NAC-containing products represented as dietary supplements have been sold in the United States for over 30 years and consumers continue to seek access to such products. “Accordingly, while the FDA continues its evaluation of the request to initiate rulemaking, the FDA issued this draft guidance to explain our policy regarding products labeled as dietary supplements that contain NAC.”

But other companies like Amazon have not been so forgiving. Amazon actually removed NAC supplements and products containing it from their online store. According to an email obtained by Natural Products Insider, a spokesperson for Amazon said in May of 2021:

“Third-party sellers are independent businesses and are required to follow all applicable laws, regulations and Amazon policies when listings items for sale in our store. We have proactive measures in place to prevent prohibited products from being listed and we continuously monitor our store. Those who violate our policies are subject to action, including potential removal of their account. “We are in the process of removing the [NAC-containing dietary supplement] products in question from our store.”

NAC had been sold over-the-counter for over 57 years at that point with no issues, but with the FDA posturing that they were going to ban it, Amazon decided to jump the gun.

Since then, Amazon has now restored it and allows businesses to sell NAC once again, which was a sigh of relief for many companies.

Now, call me a tinhat-wearing “conspiracy theorist,” but the timing of this ban seems rather curious, seeing as the timing of this shadow ban correlated with the release of the Covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA shot, and Johnson & Johnson’s vector shot) in the United States.

Howbeit, I wish to preface that by saying I have no actual quantitative or qualitative evidence that suggests that NAC somehow interferes and/or can affect the so-called “effectiveness” of the Covid shots. I am simply pointing out that the timing of it all is rather “coincidental,” and that its reinstatement on Amazon comes about a month before President Joe Biden declared that the “pandemic is over.”

Going back to some of the functionality and benefits of using NAC, Examine.com, a peer-reviewed website analyzes different nutritional supplements, says this about NAC, written by Dr. Bill Willis, PhD (emphasis mine):

“N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is an acetylated form of the amino acid L-cysteine. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and mucolytic properties. NAC is converted to L-cysteine after ingestion, which, in turn, is converted into glutathione, a powerful antioxidant. Free L-cysteine is readily oxidized in solution, encouraging the formation of insoluble precipitates. In contrast, NAC is more stable and has a much lower toxicity than free L-cysteine, making it safer and more effective for increasing cysteine levels in the body. “NAC reduces levels of proinflammatory cytokines and oxidative stress. Because NAC increases glutathione levels in the body, which are rapidly depleted by stress, disease, or drug toxicity, it has applications in clinical settings, in addition to general health and wellness. NAC has been used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (due to its mucolytic properties), acute acetaminophen toxicity, and chronic obstructive lung disease.”

What I find interesting are the studied and well-documented abilities to reduce inflammation and proinflammatory cytokines. A common theme that purported Covid-19 patients were undergoing were something called “cytokine storms.”

The Cleveland Clinic has this to say about cytokine storms:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) — sometimes called cytokine storm or cytokine-associated toxicity — is a condition that develops when your immune system responds too aggressively to infection. It can also happen after certain types of immunotherapy, such as CAR T-Cell Therapy.

With CRS, your body releases chemicals called cytokines. This process can result in a number of different symptoms and manifestations. People with CRS typically develop fever and a variety of other symptoms, which can affect multiple organs. Prompt treatment is key to reducing these exaggerated immune responses.

Cytokine storm may affect those who are receiving immunotherapy for cancer. These treatments include checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T-cell therapy.

CRS can also develop as a result of infection. When your body comes into contact with a virus or other type of infection, it triggers your immune system. Sometimes, your immune system overreacts, releasing more cytokines than it should. This results in CRS.

Cytokine release syndrome may also occur in people infected with COVID-19. This is part of the reason why some people develop life-threatening complications.

People with autoimmune diseases and certain genetic syndromes may be more prone to developing CRS.

Infection and immunotherapies are the two main triggers for cytokine release. While cytokine release is a desired response and normally beneficial, an excess of cytokines can lead to cytokine-associated toxicity.

Cytokines are part of a healthy immune system. These small proteins help control the growth and activity of your blood cells and immune cells. Cytokines tell your immune system to do its job. But when too many cytokines are released, it can cause your immune system to go into overdrive, resulting in cytokine storm.

This is important because the Covid-19 vaccines have routinely been proven to be causing body-wide cytokine storms. As noted in other WinePress articles concerning this issue, the Covid vaccines, namely the mRNA ones, are hacking the body’s DNA and telling it to produce spike proteins – the things that are supposedly doing the damage with Covid, and not the actual virus itself. So as the mRNA solution moves throughout the blood and into the organs, the mRNA continues to pump-out spike proteins to generate an immune response. The problem is that there is no known “off-switch” and the body continues to produce these spike proteins.

Therefore, the body starts to treat the disease as if the body had some sort of autoimmune disorder, because the body can no longer properly discern between the healthy cells and the infected ones artificially generated by the mRNA.

As I said, The WP has plenty of articles demonstrating this and how so many vaccine recipients have astronomical amounts of inflammation in their bodies, namely of the heart muscle (myocarditis and pericarditis); which you can read-up on here.

Therefore, based on what we know about the vaccines and the damage they are causing, and the specific properties of NAC, is it possible that NAC could somehow interfere with the mRNA and ingredients, rendering them less effective? That, unfortunately, remains to be seen and demonstrated in a clinical setting; and we probably won’t ever get one, at least not yet anyways.

So, as I said earlier, I am not saying NAC can prevent, stymie, or undo the effects generated by the Covid vaccines, but it is something that I have thought about time to time on occasion.

There was a study published in March of 2021 that has been getting some traction lately, titled, “The Combination of Bromelain and Acetylcysteine (BromAc) Synergistically Inactivates SARS-CoV-2.” Bromelain is a digestive enzyme found in some foods and can be supplemented with, and has the potential to slow down the formation of blood clots.

But this study seems to show that NAC and bromelain combined seem to eradicate Covid – which is obviously not the same thing as the vaccines. Nevertheless, the study was done in-vitro and showed that the combination of these two rendered the glycoproteins ineffective and unable to attack the healthy cells in the body.

The authors wrote in the conclusion of the study:

“The combination of Bromelain and Acetylcysteine, BromAc, synergistically inhibited the infectivity of two SARS-CoV-2 strains cultured on Vero cells. “Acetylcysteine, as a good reducing agent, tends to reduce the disulﬁde bridges and hence alter the molecular properties of most proteins. “Acetylcysteine has been used in the development of therapies for respiratory infections such as inﬂuenza and COVID-19 where the integrity of the spike protein is vital for infection hypothesized mechanism of action could be the unfolding of the spike glycoprotein and the reduction of its disulﬁde bonds. “BromAc acts as a biochemical agent to destroy complex glycoproteins. Bromelain’s multipotent enzymatic competencies, dominated by the ability to disrupt glycosidic link-ages, usefully complement Acetylcysteine’s strong power to reduce disulﬁde bonds. Amino acid sequence analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein identiﬁed several predetermined sites where BromAc could preferentially act, such as the S2’ site rich in disulﬁde bonds […]. “As such, the loss of SARS-CoV-2 infectivity observed after pre-treatment with BromAc could be correlated to the cumulative unfolding of the spike and envelope proteins, with a signiﬁcant reduction of their disulﬁde bonds by Acetylcysteine, demonstrated in vitro. “BromAc also showed an inhibitory effect on wild-type and spike mutant SARS-CoV-2 by inactivation of its replication capacity in vitro.”

Bearing that study in mind, it perhaps lends itself as a possible explanation as to why it was pulled from Amazon and demonized by the FDA. But as I said earlier, the timing of it is interesting. It’s not like they did it during the majority of 2020, just only when the vaccines began to be offered, and then reinstated after the people who got vaccinated and those who did not stood firm in their decisions.

I looked into some other studies that had somewhat of a loose association with NAC and mRNA, but there is not much out there that I am aware of, especially in the case of vaccinated individuals – something that will probably never see the light of day for a while, perhaps.

At the end day, I think this is something you can draw your own conclusions and come to your own decisions on.

I will say that, as someone that has supplemented with and uses NAC, I can definitely recommend it. It will certainly increase your immune system and drain your body of excess mucus buildup, which I have seen in my life, allowing me to breathe so much more easier, and noticeably giving me more energy.

Whether NAC messes with the vaccine ingredients or not, I also do believe things like NAC could be somewhat of a possible protective agent for those who are not vaccinated, such as myself. The vaccinated have been proven to shed and spread their ingredients through a variety of fluids, so I’d like to think NAC (and other things) can help at least a little in trying to get everyone else’s funk, on top of a clean, toxic-free, lifestyle.

3 John 2 Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.

