The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Finniss's avatar
Dawn Finniss
14m

DJT did that with the "genius" act and his stablecoin/CBDC legislation. He's controlled by zio palantir, bankers, big pharma, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture