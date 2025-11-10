Canada’s central bank recently revealed that it is considering regulations to create a national stablecoin, which is essentially a privatized version of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

In a recent speech, Bank of Canada Director Ron Morrow stated:

“Canada should also weigh the merits of federal stablecoin regulation, similar to what other countries have done. “The private sector is also beginning to usher stablecoins into mainstream use. Three months ago, Shopify announced that stablecoins are now a standard option for payments. “And just last week, Tetra Digital Group, alongside a number of fintech and financial market partners, announced its intention to launch a Canadian fiat-backed stablecoin in 2026. “All of this to say, there’s scope for a lot of potential change, but there’s also the need for some caution. “Let me be clear—that doesn’t mean moving slowly. But keeping up with innovation and putting appropriate guardrails in place requires a delicate balance. “[…] With any innovation there are also opportunities for more nefarious applications—like criminal activity. The 2025 Annual Economic Report from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) sounded the alarm on this issue. “The BIS report suggests bringing legitimate stablecoin functions into the existing regulated monetary system. Regulation can ensure that stablecoins are, indeed, stable—and don’t pose risks to the financial system. “At the end of the day, for stablecoins to be seen as money, they need to be as safe and stable as the balance in your bank account.”

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act in July, which established federal regulations that normalizes a digital dollar in the form of a stablecoin, a programmable token that acts as a “money-like” digital asset, leading to broader to tokenization of all assets.

In the case of U.S. stablecoins, they are backed by U.S. treasuries and debt, and are redeemable via 1:1 to physical dollars.

As pointed out by Morrow in his speech, stablecoins differ from Bitcoin, which is highly volatile.

“To make a stark analogy, paying with bitcoin is like agreeing to pay for your lunch with shares of a tech start-up. By the time the restaurant cashes them in, the price of your sandwich could have doubled—or halved. “It’s a bit of a different story with stablecoins. These are a form of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a fiat currency, such as the US dollar, and generally trade close to the value of that currency. They are designed to overcome the price volatility that comes with using other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin for making payments.”

Morrow revealed it is working with the BIS - nicknamed the central bank of central banks - to help usher in this new wave of digital payment methods and broader tokenization.

“On an international scale, the Bank is collaborating with the BIS by sponsoring one of seven Innovation Hubs. The Toronto Hub opened in June 2024—the first centre in the Americas. Its focus is to help develop technology that central banks can use for the public good in Canada and throughout the region. “For example, the Bank is engaging with the Hub to start thinking about how AI can support our work as a supervisor and a regulator. This will involve learning from other jurisdictions that are using AI to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their supervisory activities. “Another area we are exploring is how Canada can harness the benefits of tokenization—the process of recording digital assets on blockchains so these assets can be exchanged more efficiently. These efforts support work the Bank is already doing to engage with industry members and find projects we can work on together—with the end goal of delivering better outcomes for Canadians.”

In preparation for debuting a stalecoin, the Bank of Canada is nearing the release of their instant transfer payment rail, which Morrow called the Real-Time Rail (RTR), allowing for domestic and cross-border transactions and transfers to be executed in seconds, 24/7/365.

“We’ve adopted global standards to support data-rich payments and we are implementing a new, fast payments system,” Morrow said. “The long-awaited Real-Time Rail (RTR) is expected to begin industry testing soon.”

As previously noted by The WP (see above links), the Federal Reserve’s instant transfer payment system called FedNow, released in 2023, has the ability to facilitate CBDCs and tokenized assets, though the Fed tried to walk back its prior statements after facing pushback for its work in creating a CBDC.

In conclusion, Morrow said, “Now is the time to build on this solid foundation, to be ambitious and to push for an exciting future in the payments ecosystem.”

The Bank of Canada, like all other central banks around the world, has been working to establish a conventional CBDC (and now more recently stablecoins). In 2024, the Canadian central bank published a paper that acknowledged a CBDC would “fulfil the role of cash” as the economy increasingly becomes more and more digital.

“Cash is likely to decline in relevance going forward and should it ever decline to the point that it is no longer viable as a payment option, then a properly designed CBDC would help fill the gap and maintain the relevance of a retail public money in the economy. A CBDC would fulfill the role of cash as the economy and money become increasingly digital. This would maintain the current role of retail central bank money in the economy. Such a CBDC would be offered alongside other complementary regulatory and policy responses to evolving conditions in payment markets. “Therefore, to maintain a well-functioning monetary system during the transition to a more digital economy, the safer policy response seems to be to complement regulatory changes with the issuance of a digital equivalent to cash—a CBDC. “Our answer is that, once the extent of digitalization crosses a certain threshold, retail public money in digital form, henceforth a CBDC, would be essential for maintaining a well-functioning monetary system, particularly if the use of cash for transactional purposes declines to the point that it can no longer be considered a widely available payment method. An economically relevant CBDC should be part of the overall policy response. “[We] suggest that a CBDC and regulatory responses should work in tandem to safeguard the monetary and regulatory sovereignty of Canada.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Apparently, it would seem central banks and governments are increasingly eyeing stablecoins instead, considering the masses don’t want a CBDC, so, like Trump, they are attempting to perform a bait & switch by introducing stablecoins as an allegedly non-invasive form of digital “money,” but is managed by private institutions that link back to government’s treasuries and the country’s central banks.

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

It’s, of course, a convenient to shift public debt onto the citizenry so that the government can essentially wipe the debt clean off their books while the public is left holding the bag.

Expect more central banks and governments to look into stablecoins instead of conventional CBDCs, as nations globally rush to usher this new tokenized system onto an unsuspecting population.

