Faux meat is not going away and is primed to make its way onto Canadian grocery store shelves; and they will not have distinctive labeling that differentiates it from the real and the fake.

According to the official policy change on Health Canada’s website:

Health Canada has worked with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to gather and evaluate scientific evidence about the safety of SCNT cattle and swine clones. This work resulted in the development of the Scientific Opinion on the Impact of Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT) Cloning of Cattle and Swine on Food and Feed Safety, Animal Health and the Environment (2023). The scientific opinion is based on the availability of data. After a review of all available information, the scientific opinion concludes that foods derived from healthy cattle and swine clones and their offspring are as safe as foods from traditionally bred animals. Based on the conclusions of the scientific opinion, Health Canada’s Food Directorate determined these foods should be regulated in the same manner as those from traditionally bred animals. Foods derived from SCNT clones of other animals such as goat, sheep, etc., (that is, not cattle or swine) will continue to be novel and require a mandatory pre-market safety assessment. Consequently, foods derived from SCNT cloned cattle and swine and their offspring will no longer be considered novel foods and as such are no longer subject to pre-market notification under Division 28, Part B of the Food and Drug Regulations. Manufacturers, producers and importers of foods derived from these animals are responsible for ensuring these products comply with all applicable legislation […].

Health Canada cited other studies from the United States, the European Union, Japan and New Zealand that have previously claimed the meat is safe for consumption.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said, “The problem isn’t the science — it’s the silence.” Charlebois wrote in the Agri-Food Analytics Lab newsletter, “Canadians are not being told that the rules governing a deeply controversial technology are about to change. No press release, no public statement, just a quiet update on a government website most citizens will never read.”

He added: “If you start labelling, you completely change the rules, because if, all of a sudden, you have, you know, cloned meat at $10 and regular meat at $10, most people will take the regular meat. But if your cloned meat, because it costs less, is $7 or $6, my bet is that a lot of people would consider it. Let the people decide,” Charlebois said on The Food Professor podcast.

duBreton, a Canadian-based organic and free-range pork producer in Canada and the U.S., warned that this policy change in Canada “would remove the requirement for pre-market safety assessment and would allow these products to be sold without any disclosure to consumers.”

Vincent Breton, duBreton CEO, commented:

“The government quietly changing the definition of a novel food, means that unless it’s labeled organic, there is no way to distinguish brands that support animal cloning – from brands that don’t. People want and deserve to know that.”

Proverbs 23:1 When thou sittest to eat with a ruler, consider diligently what is before thee: [2] And put a knife to thy throat, if thou be a man given to appetite. [3] Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat.

And… just when you thought the fake meat just might be fading away, Canada comes in to remind us that the satanic globalist war on meat has not gone away. There is nothing wrong with the real thing, nor are there shortages that would even conceivably warrant this fake slop entering the food supply.

At the very least, put something on the packaging to let consumers know what they are getting, but of course not: thou shalt consume the cloned meat; and if and when health problems arise, then the doctors will blame the problems on meat in general and not specifically the cloned slop.

