Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party, like so many other nations that have or are actively working to implement something identical, are tying to push through an austere online internet safety bill that regulates AI and social media, one that would further hinder speech online and require age verification checks online.

Bill C-34, otherwise known as the Safe Social Media Act, is more of a surveillance and censorship bill despite it being labeled as a safety bill.

Vancouver-based non-profit and digital rights group, OpenMedia, likes some of the things in it, but has criticized other parts of it and urges amendments be made to C-34. Executive Director Matt Hatfield said in a comment,

“Unfortunately, that step forward is marred by new provisions that threaten to require a face scan or ID requirement for dozens of services Canadians use every day, from gaming, to cloud storage, to your local community message boards. “Time and again, our government shoots this common sense approach in the foot by packaging it with intrusive proposals that go much too far into every Canadians’ life.”

The Canadian Constitution Foundation provided more details as to what is in the bill and its early ramifications:

The bill would create a Digital Safety Commission of Canada, which would consist of three to five commissioners whose job would be to police speech for all Canadians, supported by a new bureaucracy.

The Digital Safety Commission would enforce:

a “duty to act responsibly” for social media companies and artificial intelligence chatbot companies by mitigating the risk that Canadians are exposed to “harmful content,”

a “duty to protect children” requiring social media companies to keep children under age 16 off social media services and pornographic websites; and

a duty for social media companies to remove content “that sexually victimizes a child or revictimizes a survivor and intimate content communicated without consent.”

Internet companies that do not comply would face fines of up to $10 million or three percent of global revenue.

While the CCF supports keeping kids safe, this bill is a sneak-attack on the constitutionally-protected right to freedom of expression for adults and mature minors. Bill C-34 shifts decisions about acceptable public discourse away from citizens and toward a handful of bureaucrats in Ottawa.

Most shockingly, the bill would censor the output of artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini to ensure they don’t give “harmful” answers on sensitive topics. This may be the greatest threat to free speech in decades.

Bill C-34 defines harmful content as:

(a) intimate content communicated without consent;

(b) content that sexually victimizes a child or revictimizes a survivor;

(c) content that induces a child to harm themselves;

(d) content used to bully a child;

(e) content that foments hatred;

(f) content that incites violence; and

(g) terrorism or violent extremism content.‍

Content that foments hatred is defined in the Act as “content that expresses detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination, within the meaning of the Canadian Human Rights Act, and that, given the context in which it is communicated, is likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of such a prohibited ground.‍”

The Court has also said that we can recognize hatred by looking for “hallmarks of hatred,” including speech that:

“vilifies the targeted group by blaming its members for the current problems in society”

“alleg(es) that members of a group are a ‘powerful menace’”

“accuses a group of carrying out secret conspiracies to gain global control or that they are plotting to destroy western civilization”

“suggests members are illegal or unlawful,” such as by labelling them “liars, cheats, criminals and thugs”

calls people “pure evil”

“equates the targeted group with groups traditionally reviled in society, such as child abusers, pedophiles or deviant criminals who prey on children”

describes members of a group as “animals or as subhuman”

“calls into question whether group members qualify as human beings” or

refers to them as “horrible creatures who ought not to be allowed to live,” “incognizant primates,” “genetically inferior,” “lesser beasts” or “sub-human filth.”

If judges and lawyers have difficulty determining whether a particular statement counts as hatred, social media companies and AI companies concerned about facing fines will likely err on the side of censoring more expression by blocking it or filtering it out.

The result would be a sanitized social media experience where people cannot have difficult conversations, and sanitized responses from AI chatbots that would shy away from difficult truths or unpopular perspectives on topics ranging from immigration to gender identity.

The Bill would create a “duty to protect children” including by requiring social media companies to “implement age-verification or age-estimation measures designed to prevent a person under the age of 16 from being able to have an account with, or be otherwise registered with, the service.”

However, companies that do not “mitigate exposure to” other forms of harmful content would face enormous potential fines. That’s why we are concerned the bill is a sneak-attack on free expression. The government knows it cannot directly ban unpopular, rude, divisive, transgressive or even offensive speech. So it is outsourcing this censorship role to online platforms by creating a regulatory chill. But a government that cannot constitutionally ban speech outright should not achieve the same result indirectly by pressuring private platforms through a regulator. Platforms will likely take down this “lawful but awful” (or even just unpopular) content on their own accord to avoid potential liability. -(Emphasis theirs).

Read the rest of the highlights here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While these sweeping laws leave it unclear what might be considered “harmful content,” we have an idea as to what will be included in that:

In March, the Canadian Parliament passed a very broad hate crime law — Bill C-9, Combating Hate Act — that could potentially jail people quoting passes from the Bible and/or promoting so-called “antisemitism.” So, there is no question in my mind that C-34 gives C-9 teeth, among other things.

At the same time, digital ID is clearly being described in the text of the bill, which is, of course, has nothing to do with safety or children, but plenty of control over every aspect of Canadians’ lives.

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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