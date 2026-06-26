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Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
1h

Canada's going down hard. To top it off, people that are fed up and want to leave this nation may be charged with an exit tax by the ever so wonderful CRA (Canada Revenue Agency):

Canada's Exit Tax Is Leaving People Speechless: https://youtu.be/q65vJvUnRO8

"Canada's so-called "departure tax" is leaving many Canadians stunned. As more citizens consider leaving due to affordability, taxes, crime, healthcare concerns and economic uncertainty, many are discovering a shocking reality: Ottawa may tax certain investments the moment you leave the country.

After comments from Gad Saad reignited debate, Canadians are asking a simple question: why does the government get to tax gains that haven't even been realized?

In this episode of Tap the Maple, we examine Canada's exit tax, deemed dispositions, who gets hit, what assets are exempt, whether there are legal ways to reduce the impact, and why growing numbers of Canadians are researching life outside Canada.

Is this fair tax policy? Or is Canada making it financially painful to leave?"

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1h

lisa miron has done herculean work unpacking the ramifications of satanic canadian bill c-9 https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/bill-c-9-is-a-capital-punishment

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