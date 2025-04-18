Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign event on April 12, 2025, in Ottawa, Canada. (Dave Chan / AFP)

In the latest push to punish so-called antisemitism, Canada’s leading opposition leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, has vowed to deport foreigners for antisemitic crimes, should he win the national election on April 28th.

Poilievre is running against interim Prime Minister Mark Carney, a prominent Canadian economist and banker, and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Foundation Board, which is the organization's highest governing body. Carney is filling in for the now-former PM Justin Trudeau after he officially resigned earlier this year.

The Times of Israel reported:

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, on the campaign trail, vowed Saturday to deport foreigners from Canada for criminal hatemongering, accusing pro-Palestinian protestors’ “hate marches” of contributing to a spike in antisemitism.

“We will bring in tougher laws to target vandalism, hate marches that break laws [and] violent attacks based on ethnicity and religion,” Poilievre told reporters.

“Anyone who is here on a visitor visa who carries out law-breaking will be deported from this country,” he added, words echoing messaging from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Poilievre has in the past sought to distance himself from Trump, whose economic attacks and threats to annex the United States’ northern neighbor have outraged the Canadian electorate.

Canada hosts the 4th largest Jewish community with around 400,000 Jews, with almost 50% in Greater Toronto and nearly a fourth in Greater Montreal.

Current MP Carney has faced recent criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for appearing to take the side of the Palestinians in Israel’s war. The Jewish News Service (JNS) reported:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney last week following remarks in which the Liberal Party leader appeared to agree with a protester who accused the Jewish state of committing genocide in its war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

During a rally in Calgary on April 8, an anti-Israel activist yelled, “Mr. Carney, there’s a genocide in Palestine” at the left-wing politician, who is seeking another term as prime minister in Canada’s national election after taking over from Justin Trudeau on March 14. “I’m aware,” Carney told the protester. “That’s why we have an arms embargo.”

Asked the next day to clarify his response, Carney said that he did not hear the word “genocide” and that he was just “stating a fact in terms of the arms restrictions.”

“Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney,” Netanyahu posted on X. “But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the only Jewish state. Mr. Carney, backtrack your irresponsible statement!”

Last month, Carney charged—without naming the Jewish state—that it was wrong to cut off electricity to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

“It has been more than two days that the supply of electricity to Gaza has been shut off,” he stated. “It must resume. Essentials including food, electricity and medical supplies should never be used as political tools.”

Carney added that “Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families.

“As this work continues, both parties must work towards the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement,” he said.

Poilievre has to pay his respects in order of having a chance of winning. This latest pledge is similar to the semantics Donald Trump and other world leaders have used as an excuse to condemn “antisemitism,” which is just another fat excuse to strip away the rights to a free press, free speech, and freedom to peacefully assemble. The Trump administration has laid-out the framework for other nation to emulate.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

Poilievre is just another puppet “conservative,” who says whatever he needs to say to win and gain favoritism, such as doing little stunts such as cooking with ethnic communities to get their votes.

In February, he made a statement condemning Russia’s “illegal invasion” and defended Ukraine’s efforts. He said at the time: “Canada’s Common Sense Conservatives remain committed to getting Ukraine the weapons they need – and to promoting Canadian oil and gas as an alternative to Putin’s energy blackmail. And I want to be completely clear – Conservatives believe that no process for peace negotiations should happen without Ukraine being part of these discussions. Ukrainians have the right to determine their own future.”

He like all these other crooked politicians just say and do whatever to win.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

