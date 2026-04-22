The following report was first published on December 23rd, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Ontario, Canada’s provincial government is keeping more tabs on growing off-grid encampments and villages in the northern Ontarian forests. These encampments do not fall under municipal regulations and districting, and apparently concern has been raised by local municipalities that this could cause negative impacts on the environment.

Canada’s CBC reported on it on December 20th. The article states:

Provincial inspectors have visited some of the controversial off-grid communities being built in the northern Ontario wilderness.

At least one of these new villages welcomes the government oversight.

“I’m feeling great about it,” said Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community, not too far from Kirkland Lake.

The government has been nothing but helpful to us, because they just provide us with more information about how we can move forward with the project.

Tanner Demers is one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community near Kirkland Lake and says they are trying to distance themselves from the ‘medieval villages’ group that initially sold them the land. Courtesy: CBC

Several of these new communities were marketed in recent years under the name “medieval villages,” promising a low- cost building lot on a piece of bush land in an unincorporated township, outside of a city or town, and outside of municipal planning rules.

There is a community known as Longview near the existing village of Charlton and plans for an off-grid waterfront development on Lake Kenogami.

These wilderness developments raised concerns from neighbouring municipalities, whichare worried about the impact this could have on the environment, as well as already strained local services such as health care and landfills.

They called on the provincial government to take action, and this summer and fall, officials from the ministries of Environment, as well as Municipal Affairs and Housing, did several site visits.

Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community near Kirkland Lake, says they are trying to distance themselves from the ‘medieval villages’ group that initially sold them the land. (Supplied/Tanner Demers)

Demers described the visits to Swan Lake, currently a collection of about a dozen cabins and trailers with only a handful of full-time residents, as “preliminary.”

He said testing has been done of the ground and surface waters near the community, plus discussion about long-term plans for wells and wastewater treatment.

Demers, who sits on the Swan Lake association as secretary/treasurer, said they also discussed the change in provincial law that took effect last month, enabling the building code to be enforced in areas outside of municipal boundaries, already home to hundreds of people across northern Ontario.

“Having some enforcement of the building code is only going to provide us with safer dwellings, safer structures for communities, not even just for our project, but for all unorganized areas,” he said.

The Ontario government did not make anyone available for an interview, but provided the following statement:

“The province remains concerned about off-grid communities in unincorporated areas and the potential for them to be unsafe for the inhabitants and place significant pressure on neighbouring municipalities as well as the environment,” the statement reads. “Preliminary Building Code compliance site inspections took place at several off-grid sites in the Temiskaming area in November 2023. The observations made during these inspections are currently being reviewed to assess compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. In the event that any follow up is required, the ministry will be communicating directly with the proponents.”

Gun Control

Meanwhile, last week the Canadian Senate passed a controversial gun control law that is set to be signed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The bill, known as “C-21” was first introduced over a year ago and came with a number of restrictions attached to it.

CBC wrote: ‘The legislation will cement a freeze on handgun sales, increase penalties for firearm trafficking and try to curb homemade “ghost” guns. The bill also seeks to ban assault-style firearms that fall under a new technical definition. The government had proposed a more stringent definition, but dropped a number of amendments to the bill in February after facing backlash.’

Initially, after the bill was first introduced, Trudeau’s Liberal Party then quietly slipped in new provisions after the formal floor hearings were given. These broad amendments would have effectively gone after a number of hunting rifles, which would effectively result in a massive gun-grab and disarming of Canadians.

After intense scrutiny, that particular provision was not passed in the final voting sessions.

CBC added: ‘Those amendments would have banned assault-style weapons under the Criminal Code, rather than through regulation, and would have included any rifle or shotgun that could accept a magazine with more than five rounds — whether it actually has such a magazine or not. Firearms advocates said including those rules in the bill would have effectively banned a number of popular hunting rifles.’

SEE: Trudeau And Canada Officially Freezes The Transactions Of All Handguns

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“The government has been nothing but helpful to us.” -How much did they pay you to say that? C’mon, man…

Each and everyday the beautiful country of Canada is descending into a full-blown communist state. Obviously the government cannot allow for residents to not be controlled and taxed to death; and since more and more Canadians are looking to flee the cities, the state cannot allow it to happen.

This is further evidenced by the Canadian gun ban. As bad as it is, it would have been even worse had the hunting rifle provisions made it through; and thus, would truly become a totalitarian, neo-fascist-communist state.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

SEE: Canada Minister Of Finance Chrystia Freeland Says ‘Freezing Bank Accounts’ Was A ‘Powerful Tool’ To Breakup Protests

Canadian Dairy Farmer Exposes Mandatory ‘Milk Dumping’ To Artificially Keep Prices High

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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