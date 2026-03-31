Free speech and freedom of religion are now under grave threat and scrutiny after the Canadian Parliament passed a bill allowing for the criminalization of religious beliefs, specifically when quoting passages from The Bible.

On March 26th, the Canadian House passed Bill C-9, Combating Hate Act — “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places).” The bill then entered a first reading in the Senate and awaits a second reading and then a third before it can be passed and then signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney. The bill was first introduced in May 2025.

The language used in the bill is broad and vague and could encompass a lot of things under the banner of “hate.”

A summary of the bill states:

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to, among other things, (a) create an offence of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying certain symbols in a public place; (b) repeal the defence based on the expression of opinions on religious subjects or texts in relation to the offences of wilful promotion of hatred or antisemitism; (c) create a hate crime offence of committing an offence under that Act or any other Act of Parliament that is motivated by hatred based on certain factors; (d) create an offence of intimidating a person in order to impede them from accessing certain places that are primarily used for religious worship or by an identifiable group for certain purposes; and (e) create an offence of intentionally obstructing or interfering with a person’s lawful access to such places.

The bill adds this section to the criminal code:

Wilful promotion of hatred — terrorism and hate symbols (2.‍2) Everyone commits an offence who wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in any public place, (a) a symbol that is principally used by, or principally associated with, a listed entity, as defined in subsection 83.‍01(1); (b) the Nazi Hakenkreuz or the Nazi double Sig-Rune, also known as the SS bolts; or (c) a symbol that so nearly resembles

Anyone who commits such acts can land themselves in jail for up to two years. These laws do not apply to journalism, education or art, or does not contradict public interest, and

“if, in good faith, the display of the symbol was intended to point out, for the purpose of removal, matters producing or tending to produce feelings of hatred toward an identifiable group in Canada.”

The bill removes this exemption for that line, and has particularly faced scrutiny from conservatives and religious groups, according to CBC News, arguing it amounted to an “assault” on religious freedoms.

As with other hate crimes, the law is even broader:

Offence motivated by hatred 320.‍1001 (1) Everyone who commits an offence — referred to in this section as the “included offence” — under this Act or any other Act of Parliament, if the commission of the included offence is motivated by hatred based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, is (a) guilty of an indictable offence and liable to the punishment provided for in subsection (5); or (b) guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction. (5) Everyone who is found guilty of an indictable offence under subsection (1) is liable to a term of imprisonment of not more than (a) five years, if the maximum term of imprisonment for the included offence is two years or more but less than five years; (b) 10 years, if the maximum term of imprisonment for the included offence is five years or more but less than 10 years; (c) 14 years, if the maximum term of imprisonment for the included offence is 10 years or more but less than 14 years; or (d) life, if the maximum term of imprisonment for the included offence is 14 years or more and up to imprisonment for life.

The bill goes on to define “intimidation.”

Intimidation — building used for religious worship, etc. 423.‍3 (1) Every person commits an offence who engages in any conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in a person in order to impede their access to (a) a building or structure, or part of a building or structure, that is primarily used (i) for religious worship, or (ii) by an identifiable group, as defined in subsection 318(4), (A) for administrative, social, cultural or sports activities or events, (B) as an educational institution, including a daycare centre, or (C) as a residence for seniors; or

(b) a cemetery.

In a statement to LifeSite News, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Campaigns Manager David Cooke said, “With the passage of Bill C-9 in the House, Christians and pro-life advocates will almost certainly face an entirely new level of hostility, as the door swings open to actual persecution under a cloak of supposed legality.”

CLC Director of Political Operations Jack Fonseca added,

“The battle to defend religious freedom in Canada has now moved to the Senate, which, unfortunately, Justin Trudeau has spent the past decade stacking with anti-Christian bigots like Kristopher Wells, a radical LGBT activist who I suspect will relish the opportunity to criminalize parts of the Bible as ‘hate speech,’” he said.

Despite this, Fonseca noted that there is always hope that things could turn around.

“We call upon all people of goodwill to flood senators with phone calls, emails, social media comments, and, if possible, personal visits. For those who are Christian, we also encourage these efforts to be reinforced spiritually through extra prayer and fasting between now and the final third reading vote in the Senate. God answers those who ask for help,” he said.

According to the Canadian Jewish News, the general Jewish community loves these amendments, but argued that they are still not enough and more work needs to be done. Several mainstream Jewish groups wrote in a joint statement:

“For more than two years, Jewish communities across Canada have faced escalating threats, intimidation, and violence. Bill C-9 represents an important and necessary step to strengthen tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to protect targeted communities and hold criminals accountable. “While C-9 is a significant step forward, it is not the end of the work. “We must also ensure robust, consistent enforcement of existing laws, improve transparency in prosecutorial decisions, enhance support for community security, and tackle the drivers of radicalization in Canada: unchecked antisemitism, religiously and ideologically motivated extremism and violent anti-Israel activism.”

Anthony Housefather, the Liberal MP for Mount Royal, an advocate of the bill, said “the Conservative disinformation campaign has kicked into really high gear.”

“Because the Conservatives again have wilfully promoted misinformation. They’ve gone across the country telling people “You can no longer read from the Bible, the Quran, or the Torah.” It’s absolutely bull. It is not true.”

“To me, it’s the most important bill that the federal government could put through to give police more tools to take on the things that have made our community unsettled in Canada. The rampant demonstrations, the hateful chants, the display of terror symbols, all of these things are really important to put in the Criminal Code as specific offences. And the police have told us at testimony multiple times that this would help them prosecute these people that are doing it, would help them arrest them.

“And when the Jewish community is asking for action, this is the best action that the federal government, within our sphere of jurisdiction, can take.

“So to say ‘You shouldn’t rewrite the Criminal Code to give more tools to police’ is saying the federal government should do nothing, which is the exact opposite of what everybody in the Jewish community has been asking for.

“And when the police have come to us and said ‘We would have an easier time arresting and charging people if we had these specific new tools.’ So we’re giving them the specific new tools that they’ve asked for.”

Roman Baber, the Conservative MP for York Centre, led the Opposition campaign against it in the House of Commons, pushed back against the Liberals’ claims.

“However, what very much concerned us, and the reason why the Conservatives took a very hard position on this, is, the chair of the Justice Committee at the time, Mark Miller, said, ‘Well, how can certain speech in the Bible or the Torah not be hateful when on the face of it, it’s hateful?’

“And this is where the Conservatives took a very hard position and said, ‘If you are quoting Scripture in good faith, then this defence should remain to protect you.’ Bill C-9 will not change that.

“So it’s very important to understand that while the Liberals set up this narrative that somehow this is the best thing since sliced bread for the Jewish community, or sliced challah, that is not true.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This bill stinks of more quasi-Noahide Laws. Trump and Biden did something similar in the U.S. in that they signed executive orders to prohibit attacks against antisemitism, of which they included definitions and examples by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which include:

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

So now if this is actually enforced in the United States and likewise in Canada if C-9 passes the Senate and is signed by Carney, preaching passages from the Bible like this one can potentially get you in trouble and be charged with a hate crime:

1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: [15] Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men: [16] Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: for the wrath is come upon them to the uttermost.

The Noahide Laws say that you must not profane God’s oneness, but the Jews reject Jesus Christ as God and their Messiah. Worse yet, Noahide Law seeks to establish international criminal courts, and a blasphemy against God can result in execution.

I’m not saying that is going to happen tomorrow, but it is headed in that direction in many different Westernized nations. It first starts with accusing everyone of antisemitism who does not believe the same way some Jews do, or for just about anything at this point, which is what we have seen this explosion of in the last several years since October 7th, 2023.

“There is no new thing under the sun;” and just as it was then so it is now:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

I have future studies planned discussing the current state of Israel and what the Bible says about it and the Jewish people, so stay tuned for those…

But for now, it is obvious where things are going. While I am not Catholic, this past week Israeli forces prevented a Cardinal from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, garnering international outrage and fake gaslighting from world leaders who support everything Israel does lock, stock and barrel. But all of which clearly demonstrates that you either believe what they believe or else, and the veil of ecumenicism with many of these Jewish voices and leaders is really beginning to drop.

2 Timothy 3:10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience, [11] Persecutions, afflictions, which came unto me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra; what persecutions I endured: but out of them all the Lord delivered me. [12] Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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