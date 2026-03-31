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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
34m

The UN has an NGO dedicated to the Noahide Laws to be implemented post 2030 worldwide:

https://esango.un.org/civilsociety/showProfileDetail.do?method=showProfileDetails&tab=3&profileCode=7195

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
6h

Thank you for reporting on this Jacob - even though it is not strictly "U.S. news."

I am currently writing my largest article (about the reasons I am permanently leaving Canada) and I do talk about C-9, (C-22 and many other insane bills). I will include a link to your article.

With the antisemitism card, we can clearly see (like in the U.S.) that they want to punish anyone who talks or writes about Zionism or Zionists, equating or binding the two. This group (who fully controls your country, https://fournier.substack.com/p/welcome-to-west-israel-this-is-miga) is dead set on shutting anyone up who exposes their evil deeds.

And as for the attack on Christianity, it has been happening since at least Vatican II and the 1967 Toronto Protocols (see https://fournier.substack.com/i/142147486/the-1967-toronto-protocols). But arguably before that with the Sankt Gallen Mafia (see https://fournier.substack.com/i/148266017/4-the-sankt-gallen-mafia).

May God help us all.

Prayer to Saint Michael:

Saint Michael Archangel,

defend us in battle,

be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil;

may God rebuke him, we humbly pray;

and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly host,

by the power of God, cast into hell

Satan and all the evil spirits

who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls.

Amen.

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