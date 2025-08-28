Courtesy: Joan Baxter

Apparently due to a string of wildfires and a dry summer, the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick announced bans on the public from stepping foot on woodlands in a move to prevent further wildfires, authorities have said. On top of that, officials have plans to spray some of the dry woodlands with the herbicide weed killer glyphosate.

On August 5th, Nova Scotia announced an activity and travel ban for wooded areas “because [of] continued hot, dry conditions have greatly increased the risk of wildfires.” The press release explains:

The restrictions, effective as of 4 p.m. today, August 5, include:

Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted

Trail systems through woods are off limits

Camping is allowed only in campgrounds.

These and other measures are in place on provincial Crown and private land until October 15 or until conditions allow them to be lifted. The fine for violating the restrictions is $25,000.

“Conditions continue to be extremely dry. Until we get a significant amount of rain, we’re at an elevated risk of wildfires,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Most wildfires are caused by human activity, so to reduce the risk, we’re keeping people out of the woods until conditions improve. I’m asking everyone to do the right thing – don’t light that campfire, stay out of the woods and protect our people and communities.”

Forestry, mining and any commercial activity on provincial Crown lands are also restricted. People who conduct this kind of activity can apply for a permit at their local Department of Natural Resources office.

While the restrictions are in place, people can still access beaches and parks, but not the trail systems. Private landowners are free to use their own properties but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.

“We’ve had about 100 wildfires this season. They’ve all been small and put out quickly, but that could change in a heartbeat in these dry conditions. I ask everyone to co-operate, stay out of the woods and be sensible in applying these rules to help keep our people and our communities safe.” — Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources.

Canadian officials’ are not bluffing about imposing fines on trespassers. CBC reported that a man ‘purposefully’ broke the law so he could use this as justification to challenge the province’s decision in court. Jeff Evely was charged $28,000 Canadian dollars, more than the government said they would fine trespassers. He alerted authorities that he was not trying to cause them problems, but would intentionally go against the ordinance and livestreamed himself on Facebook Live to get that write-up.

"There is no logical connection to the goal of preventing wildfires to barring my sneakers from the woods," said the retired veteran in an interview at Petersfield Provincial Park, where he regularly walks his dog. "It goes too far."

Similar bans such as this one have been imposed before and Evely challenged those as well, though unsuccessfully, but opened the doorway to once again to challenge these arbitrary laws if they are unconstitutional.

Premier Tim Houston stands by his decision and claims residents are supporting it.

"So the experts gave the advice. I agreed with it. I'm happy to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect people, to protect property and try to just get through this fire season.”

The Department of Natural Resources said the decision was not made lightly, CBC reported.

"We're asking all Nova Scotians to take seriously the precautionary measures we've put in place.… Our teams and experts analyze data on a daily basis to make the best decisions for the protection of Nova Scotians and their homes and communities," the statement said. "We have seen widespread support from across multiple business sectors and from Nova Scotians who want to do the right thing."

Provinces New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador also have similar restrictions in place as well, closing down a number of parks, lakes and other trails.

On August 10th, New Brunswick officials announced its restrictions, adding in an additional wrinkle: encouraging private land owners to obey the restrictions.

Per an official post:

As a result of extremely dry and dangerous conditions, the closure of Crown land will see all industrial and recreational activities prohibited on Crown land. We are also encouraging private landowners to take the same precautions. People currently at camps on Crown land are encouraged to leave by midnight. In addition, people are also being asked to avoid using private wood lots and woods roads.

The restrictions on Crown land, effective as of 12:01 a.m. on August 10, include:

hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted

trail systems through woods are off limits

camping is allowed only in campgrounds, but the public is being asked to reconsider their camping plans until such time the forest fire risk decreases

Private property owners are also strongly encouraged to follow the same approach.

“The entire province is in an unprecedented situation,’’ said Premier Susan Holt. “I know that New Brunswickers deeply care for one another and love our forests and beautiful natural environment. Right now, we need New Brunswickers to help keep our people and our province safe.”

After these initial restrictions were implemented, some of these provinces then floated the idea of spraying glyphosate, the toxic chemical and active ingredient in Bayer/Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

According to the Halifax Examiner:

Glyphosate has been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Its use in industrial forestry is to kill off deciduous plants, broad-leafed shrubs, and trees that grow up after a clearcut in conifer plantations. It’s a controversial practice to reduce competition with softwood trees grown for lumber or fibre, which essentially results in trees grown as monoculture crops rather than an actual forest.

Glyphosate kills broad-leaf trees and plants by inhibiting their production of enzymes needed for plant growth, causing them to wilt and die. Spraying woodlands would increase the amount of flammable material, compounding the already high wildfire risks during a drought that has greatly diminished rivers and water supplies needed to extinguish fires.

Ontario announced they would also do something similar. However, after public pushback, the company contracted to spray in Northern Ontario announced they would not be spraying, at least for this year.

Andrew Horahan, executive vice-president of Interfor’s Canadian operations, said: “Looking ahead, we will continue to employ herbicides as necessary, and base our decisions on the best available science, regulatory guidance, and our ongoing engagement with stakeholders.”

Canadian provinces have sprayed glyphosate on its forests in years past to stop wildfires.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

In December 2023, I wrote a piece about how the Canadian government openly says it was increasing its surveillance of those who live or want to live off-grid.

Citing a propaganda piece from the CBC at the time, the outlet reported:

Provincial inspectors have visited some of the controversial off-grid communities being built in the northern Ontario wilderness.

At least one of these new villages welcomes the government oversight. “I’m feeling great about it,” said Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community, not too far from Kirkland Lake.

'“The government has been nothing but helpful to us, because they just provide us with more information about how we can move forward with the project.”

Tanner Demers is one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community near Kirkland Lake and says they are trying to distance themselves from the ‘medieval villages’ group that initially sold them the land. Courtesy: CBC

Several of these new communities were marketed in recent years under the name “medieval villages,” promising a low- cost building lot on a piece of bush land in an unincorporated township, outside of a city or town, and outside of municipal planning rules.

There is a community known as Longview near the existing village of Charlton and plans for an off-grid waterfront development on Lake Kenogami.

These wilderness developments raised concerns from neighbouring municipalities, whichare worried about the impact this could have on the environment, as well as already strained local services such as health care and landfills.

They called on the provincial government to take action, and this summer and fall, officials from the ministries of Environment, as well as Municipal Affairs and Housing, did several site visits.

Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community near Kirkland Lake, says they are trying to distance themselves from the ‘medieval villages’ group that initially sold them the land. (Supplied/Tanner Demers)

Demers described the visits to Swan Lake, currently a collection of about a dozen cabins and trailers with only a handful of full-time residents, as “preliminary.”

He said testing has been done of the ground and surface waters near the community, plus discussion about long-term plans for wells and wastewater treatment.

Demers, who sits on the Swan Lake association as secretary/treasurer, said they also discussed the change in provincial law that took effect last month, enabling the building code to be enforced in areas outside of municipal boundaries, already home to hundreds of people across northern Ontario.

“Having some enforcement of the building code is only going to provide us with safer dwellings, safer structures for communities, not even just for our project, but for all unorganized areas.”

The Ontario government did not make anyone available for an interview, but provided the following statement:

“The province remains concerned about off-grid communities in unincorporated areas and the potential for them to be unsafe for the inhabitants and place significant pressure on neighbouring municipalities as well as the environment. “Preliminary Building Code compliance site inspections took place at several off-grid sites in the Temiskaming area in November 2023. The observations made during these inspections are currently being reviewed to assess compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. In the event that any follow up is required, the ministry will be communicating directly with the proponents.”

The Canadian government, like other Western governments in the United States, Europe, Australia and beyond, we know are increasingly ratcheting up the pressure and surveillance on those trying to escape the cities, trying to live sustainably and self-sufficiently.

This is antithetical and anathema to their goals to control people, obviously. They need control over our lives, they need us working and generating that tax revenue; you are not allowed to truly be free, you need permissions, permits, licenses, codes, taxes, etc.

Now these Canadian provinces are flexing their muscles once again by preventing people from performing the most basic of things such as walking, hiking, fishing and so on, even go after private property owners on their own land, lest they face a ridiculous fine that will bury them financially.

On top of that, flat-out poisoning the people, committing ecocide to destroy the forests, killing all the necessary insects, poisoning the food and animals, polluting the water and the soil. I guess this is what going “green” looks like. It’s utter insanity. And the country still can’t control it’s wildfires - because maybe, just maybe, they are deliberately being created.

Psalm 35:19 Let not them that are mine enemies wrongfully rejoice over me: neither let them wink with the eye that hate me without a cause. [20] For they speak not peace: but they devise deceitful matters against them that are quiet in the land. [21] Yea, they opened their mouth wide against me, and said, Aha, aha, our eye hath seen it. [22] This thou hast seen, O LORD: keep not silence: O Lord, be not far from me. [23] Stir up thyself, and awake to my judgment, even unto my cause, my God and my Lord.

If you are Canadian, give us your thoughts in the comments.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

