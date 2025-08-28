The WinePress News

Lance Neil De Leon
1m

Some dubbed the wildfires in Canada as "arson season". There are lithium mines primarily in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario. Maybe it's a land grab, as well as the government taking initial steps to prevent Canadians from leaving the cities to live in the country areas and off-grid sites. Will the US government do the same to Americans? I guess we'll find out as things progress.

Redeemed Dissident
1h

Glyphosate is a cheaper (of-label) source than brand names and is frequently used as a desiccant (to kill/dry crops just before harvest).....applying it to already dry condition wooded areas means it INCREASES the combustibility of those areas for greater fire danger (whether "natural" or those started with directed energy weapons, etc.).

The fact that the world government has as one its tenets is to re-wild and forbid from access by human whole areas of nature fits well with this obvious prelude - using whatever excuses they can to pre-progam the masses to comply and to become accustomed to not being able to mix humans into nature (why, it might cause nature-to-human "transmission" of deadly "infectious diseases"). Obviously we're irresponsible, careless, and a danger to ourselves and others and should be confined to our 15 minute / SMART/ "Freedom" cities immediately for 24 hour surveillance and monitoring, and we should accept a virtual reality in place of reality....as we slip rapidly into dystopian nightmares....at the behest of an insane group of powr hungry transhumanist technocrats who think THEY should dictate how the rest o us conduct our lives -- from what we think, eat, and do to who we are and what if any privileges we should be granted.....when they feel we deserve to be either eliminated or harvested for our bioenergy and as part of the WBAN / IOB to process data (unused brain capacity & DNA for quantum computing activities).

